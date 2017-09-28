Streaming Roku Into Your Portfolio

The video streaming pioneer, Roku (ROKU) has been priced at $14 per share for its IPO, which will raise about $219 million in proceeds. This gives them a valuation of $1.3 billion, compared to their valuation of $992 million in November 2016.

Competition



Roku’s competition is fierce and growing. They face the big 3 heavy hitting competitors Alphabet (GOOGL), Amazon (AMZN), and Apple (AAPL), who all offer their own streaming devices. While most people wouldn’t dream of going toe to toe with those 3 tech monsters, Roku has held their ground. Not only have they held their ground, but they have actually increased their ground by growing their market share.





As you can see from the chart, not only does Roku have the largest percent of the market share, but they actually gained ground against their competition from Q1 2016 to Q1 2017. Roku offers a variety of products ranging in price, which may be what is making them appeal to a larger customer base. Either way, Roku has shown they can take on the heaviest hitters and they aren’t going away.

But it’s worth noting that Roku’s competition doesn’t just end with those 3 tech giants. While those are the big direct competitors, they still face competition from television manufacturers, such as Samsung and LG, who have built in streaming capabilities. Then add on gaming systems such as Microsoft (MSFT) Xbox and Sony Playstation who also have streaming capabilities and you’ll see why competition poses as a serious threat.



Growth



Usually the real story with these tech type IPOs is the growth story. There is no question that Roku is experiencing strong growth - revenue for 2016 was up 25%, revenue for the first half of 2017 is up 23%, and active accounts and hours streamed have increased every quarter since 2014. Now throw in the fact that they have been growing their market share against their giant competitors and you can see that they have a pretty nice growth story behind them. However, it is the future growth that investors need to keep their eye on.



Although Roku saw a small setback in hardware Roku sales for the first 6 months of 2017, that is not where the real story is. They are increasingly generating more and more revenue from their platform, which comes from advertising and content transactions and subscriptions through their streaming platform. In 2015, revenue from their platform accounted for less than 16% of total revenue, compared to the first 6 months of 2017, which it accounted for more than 41%. And not all revenue is created equal.

Source: Roku's S-1



The chart above shows Roku’s gross profit. As you can see, although the player sales make up the majority of their revenue, the platform sales make up the majority of their gross profit. Roku has not just diversified their revenue, but they have done so by significantly increasing sales in the most profitable revenue stream.



Valuation



I think Roku is going to close out 2017 with total revenue of about $488 million. At $14 per share, Roku would raise approximately $219 million and fetch a valuation of about $1.3 billion. If I use my forward revenue estimate for 2017, a $1.3 billion valuation would equate to approximately 2.67X sales. This is actually a pretty good multiple for investors. The consumer electronics industry P/S ratio is about 2.6 with a low 3-year revenue growth rate of only 3.9%. The 3 big direct competitors; Apple, Amazon, and Alphabet are all trading at higher sales multiples. Although these companies are direct competitors, the valuation process doesn’t apply quite the same as the majority of their sales come from other revenue streams.



On the balance sheet, Roku has strong liquidity with cash of $70 million, representing a cash ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.6. However, Roku does have a shareholders’ deficit, but that will be wiped out with the IPO proceeds. Nevertheless, Roku won’t be in dire straits, but they aren’t going to have a very strong balance sheet to back their $1.3 billion valuation. Given tech company IPOs, this isn’t very surprising. We usually expect some sort of leverage and Roku is very tolerable.



Conclusion

I like Roku at $14 per share. They grew their platform revenue by over 90% for the first 6 months of 2017, which is where the cash is. In that same time period, platform revenue had a gross profit margin of 76%, compared to 12% gross margin on their player revenue. So don’t get too caught up on player sales and follow the cash flow potential coming from their platform.

