Abbott Labs: Up, Up And Away

If you've been long Abbott Laboratories (ABT), the market has been pretty good to you as of late.

Courtesy of Google Finance.

Shares of this medical conglomerate have been rising and rising all year. I believe the reason for this is that the market is gaining confidence in the company's bold acquisition of St. Jude Medical, a leading medical device maker. The St. Jude acquisition brought with it a promise of enhanced EPS growth over the years, even if it decelerated dividend hikes in the short term. Management expects EPS growth in the double digits, and it now seems like the market is understanding this and responding accordingly.

As for myself, I actually sold shares a couple months ago, so I've missed out on the latest upward action from Abbott. Shares of Abbott sit at quite a high valuation right now, but there's no denying that management is on track to achieve considerable synergies, and also to re-accelerate dividend growth by next year. This article takes a look at ongoing progress from Abbott Labs, as well as its revised EPS outlook. This article also takes an updated look at Abbott's valuation.

Making progress

Abbott's acquisition of St. Jude Medical in 2016 was a huge one; for about $30 billion in cash stock and assumed debt altogether. This acquisition was announced last year, and since then the acquisition has eclipsed all other operational news. Such was the case this quarter as well.

Management expects to achieve $500 million in cost synergies from the St. Jude acquisition by 2020, and as of last quarter, the company remains "on target" to achieve that. The company is also on target for 29 cents per share of earnings accretion by next year and 21 cents per share of accretion this year.

In the second quarter, comparable revenue increased 2.9% year-on-year. Abbott is a conglomerate, with separate businesses in pharmaceuticals, nutrition, diagnostics and devices. Pharmaceuticals lead the way with 4.1% revenue growth, diagnostics grew 3.8%, and comparable devices sales increased 3.2%. Nutrition lagged behind with comparable sales growth of 0.6%.

Management's new EPS guidance has a midpoint of $2.48, which would be a double digit gain from the $2.20 per share earned this year. Since 21 cents per share of that gain is coming from accretion from St. Jude, you can see that it is the acquisition that is driving the growth here.

On the full year, pharmaceutical sales are expected to grow high single digits, nutrition expected to grow by low single digits, diagnostics by mid single digits, and devices by double digits, lead of course by the St. Jude portfolio.

Priced for perfection

Abbott is at quite a high value right now, which makes me reluctant to recommend it, but it's not too terribly hard to see why shares are valued so high. If we look at forward earnings projections, analysts expect double digit EPS growth until at least 2020. I don't give particularly much credence to analyst forecasts greater than twelve months, but it is clear that the consensus is for high EPS growth. I expect the management to return to double digit dividend growth in 2018, and I have a feeling that is really spiking the share price. Personally, I'm of the belief that once the acquisition synergies are achieved, and most of the low-hanging fruit has already been grabbed, earnings growth could slow considerably.

Abbott has much of this growth already priced in, in my opinion. Shares are currently 21.9 times trailing earnings, and, according to data from FAST Graphs, Abbott has averaged 16.9 times over the last ten years. That's a premium of 29.5%, which makes Abbott too steep for me.

In my last article on Abbott, written on January 16th, I said that I would recommend buying shares if it got to the point where shares yielded 3%, or a share price of a little over $35. That obviously didn't happen, and today shares are at $52. Nevertheless, I recommend caution at this high valuation.

If growth investors keep piling into Abbott Labs, shares could definitely continue to run higher. I expect 2017 to be a good year for Abbott, and perhaps 2018 as well, but beyond that it is hard to predict. The stock may have gotten out in front of its skis here, and value investors and dividend investors aren't likely to hop back into this one unless shares come down substantially.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.