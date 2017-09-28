Metro Inc. Offering To Buy Jean Coutu, Couche-Tard Suffers

M&A activity hit the news wire Wednesday morning: Metro Inc. TSX:MRU (OTCPK:MTRAF) announced it is in advanced talks with Jean Coutu Group TSX:PJC.A (OTCPK:JCOUF) to acquire its competitor. The new appeared on the Jean Coutu Group website. Interestingly the news was announced on the Metro Investor website dated September 12, 2017, but just Wednesday, September 27th, hit the media newsrooms. The letter of intent was signed on August 22, 2017.

Trading was halted on both Metro and Jean Coutu and resumed at 12:30 EST.

This is not an unexpected or hostile takeover. There has been significant M&A activity of large companies in the Canadian grocery space in the last few years and the Metro takeover of Jean Coutu has been discussed many times in the media.

The news release states that the Coutu family support the acquisition moving ahead. News reports say that shareholders also support this merger. Though the company structures are quite different they are close competitors and should achieve synergies fairly quickly.

The shares of the Jean Coutu Group would be acquired by METRO at a price of $24.50 per share, payable through a combination of cash, as to 75% of the consideration, and METRO shares, as to 25% of the consideration. This price was established in the course of negotiations between the parties preceding the execution of a non binding letter of intent dated August 22, 2017. The Coutu family has indicated its intention to support the proposed transaction.”

Metro Inc. owns over 600 food stores and 250 pharmacies in Quebec and Ontario and is headquartered in Montreal, Quebec. It has a market cap of $9.1B. Jean Coutu has a market cap of $4.2B and has 420 franchised stores mostly centred in Quebec with some in Ontario and New Brunswick. It is headquartered in the Montreal area. Their offerings and markets will provide obvious synergies and both companies saw their share prices surge ahead today.

I do not own shares of either Metro or Jean Coutu, so my interest in the acquisition or study of the individual companies and how they will merge and work together does not go any further in this direction. However, this does affect my portfolio a little more indirectly. I own shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard TSX:ATD.B (OTCPK:ANCUF). Metro has a $2 Billion stake in Couche-Tard which industry experts says it is likely to sell to finance the deal. As a result the shares of Couche-Tard dropped from the opening price of $59.10 to its 52-week low of $56.06. Within an hour the share price had rebounded to the mid-$58 range and spent the rest of the afternoon around $58.

What did I do? The 5% drop in the share price on news of an albeit likely takeover of a different company seemed pretty overblown to me and I was glad to see the share price rebound. Keep in mind there has been no announcement by Metro that their state in Couche-Tard will be completely liquidated or in what time frame, so an immediate market reaction is somewhat premature.



My history with Alimentation Couche-Tard started on June 10, 2014 with a purchase at $29.33. More purchases have happened over the years and the ACB sat at $43.71. On October 24, 2016 some shares were sold at $67.80 as I felt the quick price appreciation over the fall was unwarranted and when another investment looked attractive, I took the opportunity to trim. On December 1, 2016 I sold all but 100 shares for $60.36. I wanted to use the funds elsewhere but kept the 100 shares that were left in an open account in order to write options on ATD. Today I did sell those shares for $57.99. I also bought back the $60 option contract for November for a loss of less than $100.

Basically, I decided that the risk of owning the shares now is simply too high for me to be interested in continuing the holding when the funds could be used elsewhere.

This does not mean I no longer like the company of Alimentation Couche-Tard, and I will continue to watch the company, the quarterly results and monitor the share price. If the share price does indeed fall simply due to selling pressure caused by Metro’s shares becoming available to the market, it might become attractive again.

