Chesapeake Is Getting Better

Minor reduction in activity since beginning of the year, hoping for more reductions by the end of 2017.

Keeping in mind this is a highly speculative play that requires both higher energy prices and stellar financial engineering to pan out, Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) is starting to show some positive signs. Since writing Boy, Was I Wrong On Chesapeake, which was my way of correcting my overly optimistic take on Chesapeake Energy Corporation in the past, management has come out with new information giving me a tad more hope in the embattled turnaround story that is Chesapeake. Let's dig in.

Monitoring development activity

Take a look at where Chesapeake has been shifting its rigs and completion crews over the past couple of quarters, as that will give us an idea of where it will allocate capex next year.

Back in May, Chesapeake's Eagle Ford (six drilling rigs, three completion crews), Powder River Basin (two rigs, one frac crew), Mid-Continent (four rigs, two frac crews), Utica (two rigs, two frac crews), Marcellus (one rig, one frac crew), and Haynesville (three rigs, two frac crews) operations were running a combined 18 rigs and 11 completion crews across its six core assets. That was when management wanted to spend towards the high end of its $2.1-$2.5 billion capital expenditure budget this year, keeping in mind $200 million of that is capitalized interest.

Fast forward to September. Here is where things have changed and may change by 2018.

Eagle Ford: Still at six rigs, fourth completion crew added. Chesapeake's Eagle Ford position is its main liquids production growth engine and is the asset management is leveraging to boost the company's liquids output. If WTI holds its current trajectory, expect Chesapeake to maintain that level of activity in 2018. Longer laterals (10,000 feet and longer), bigger completion designs, and higher oil prices (WTI back over $50) are leading the way. If WTI falls below $50, expect Chesapeake to scale back in the Eagle Ford.

Powder River Basin: Two rigs with another coming from the Mid-Continent region due by October, one completion crew. Management wants to set this asset up as a joint venture or a divestment opportunity, but needs to prove the Turner oil play first in order to get a decent offer. Expect development activity to remain at those levels next year. A JV with a private investment firm seems to be more likely after management's latest comments. Chesapeake wants two oil-weighted assets and didn't mention the Mid-Continent as part of that plan.

Mid-Continent: We know one rig left the region after Chesapeake's Northern Meramec appraisal project ran into high water cuts, so I'm assuming there are three rigs and two frac crews. As this region wasn't mentioned in Chesapeake's latest presentation, it is possible drilling and completion activity will be reduced further next year (on both the drilling rig and frac crew fronts).

On a side note, Chesapeake has been known to aggressively hype up an asset in the past only to divest it. Maybe that's the case with the PRB and it will retain most of its Mid-Continent position. However, things seem to be shifting with Chesapeake steadily divesting portions of its MidCon acreage while increasing its presence in the PRB. It is possible management is targeting a sea of MidCon divestments as a way to raise cash and pay down debt.

Utica: Moved down to one rig and one frac crew, which is where it will remain to meet a minimum volume commitment. Higher oil prices may encourage developing the wet gas window as long as Chesapeake can keep meeting its MVC with additional gas production. At least one rig and one frac crew will be run in the play next year.

Marcellus: Same at one rig and one frac crew, which is where it will most likely stay next year. Chesapeake's dry gas Marcellus wells are juggernauts, but limited pipeline takeaway capacity means that gas is trapped (in-basin prices are very low and aren't strong enough to justify boosting output to supply regional markets) which is why the firm is planning on keeping its Marcellus output flat over the coming years.

Haynesville: While the same at three rigs and two frac crews, I would add that Chesapeake signed a deal with its midstream partner Williams (NYSE:WMB) (NYSE:WPZ) back in 2015 to bring 140 equivalent wells online (seems to adjust for longer lateral lengths) in the Haynesville by the end of this year, in return for reduced gathering rates. Recompletion efforts, refracking old wells, will be leveraged to manage Chesapeake's Haynesville midstream obligations (minimum volume commitments) from 2018 onwards, with the firm probably shifting to just one or two rigs and one frac crew by next year.

On a net basis, this represents a minor reduction from the beginning of the year; hopefully, news comes out regarding further reductions by the end of 2017.

Chesapeake's 2017 capex budget needs a quarterly cash flow generation rate of about $600 million. In Q2, Chesapeake generated $303 million in operating cash flow. Sure, there is always a fair amount of noise in Chesapeake's quarterly reports but what matters is that management either needs to double the firm's cash flow generation, sharply cut Chesapeake's capex, or a combination of both.

Production growth, higher realizations to bridge gap

Chesapeake's elevated capex budget was always about kick starting growth by the middle of 2017. During the second quarter, Chesapeake produced 527,000 BOE/d (88,400 bpd of oil, 56,900 bpd of NGLs, and 2.294 Bcf/d of dry gas). Even with the negative impact of Hurricane Harvey and the impact of marginal divestments, Chesapeake's Q3 output will rise to 542,000 BOE/d. However, due to the impact of Harvey on the liquids-rich Eagle Ford play, Chesapeake's oil output will move down to 86,000 bpd.

By late September, Chesapeake was producing 555,000 BOE/d including 91,000 bpd of oil, and the goal is still to leave 2017 with an exit oil production rate of 100,000 bpd or higher. A wave of well completions in Q3 and Q4 will continue boosting Chesapeake's output through next year as well.

Below is a look at Chesapeake's company-wide production trajectory and sharp ramp up in completion activity.

Source: Chesapeake Energy Corporation

For reference, Chesapeake realized an average of $2.71/Mcf for its dry gas sales, $51.65/barrel for its oil sales, and $18.51/barrel for its NGLs sales when including the impact of hedges in the second quarter. While Chesapeake is primarily a dry gas player, oil sales generate a much larger amount of cash flow and revenue on a barrel of oil equivalent basis.

The company has hedged 579 Bcf of its dry gas production next year, equal to over 60% of its 2018E gas output even when assuming a moderate amount of production growth. Those hedges are primarily swaps at an average price of $3.11/Mcf. In light of Henry Hub recovering over the past quarter and being able to trade range-bound around $3/Mcf, Chesapeake's gas realizations should perk up.

In regards to its oil sales, Chesapeake has hedged 13.8 million barrels next year mostly through swaps at an average price of $51.22/barrel. At 100,000 bpd, Chesapeake would have hedged less than 38% of its 2018E oil volumes. In light of its rising liquids production, its actual amount of future oil production hedged is even lower.

Chesapeake doesn't hedge a material amount of its natural gas liquids production. Investors should note NGLs prices generally track WTI (fetch a % of WTI, around 30-40% depending on market conditions). When WTI was range-bound around $45 a couple of months ago, it looked like weaker liquids realizations would prevent Chesapeake from boosting its cash flow generation next year.

Luckily, for Chesapeake's liquids realizations, WTI jumped from $43 to $52 over the past quarter painting a much more uplifting realizations picture going forward. If WTI is over $50, Chesapeake has a real chance at cash flow neutrality. If WTI is well below $50, it is unlikely better gas realizations and larger upstream volumes would have been enough to bridge the gap. Below is a look at WTI, HH, and CHK since Chesapeake's Q2 report.

WTI Crude Oil Spot Price data by YCharts

Below is a look at Chesapeake's current hedging program. The recent recovery in energy prices will enable the company to lock in additional hedges at reasonable prices.

Source: Chesapeake Energy Corporation

The third part of this, a reduced 2018 capex budget, would be a positive sign for the market, as investors would get tangible proof fiscal discipline is being pursued. Rising upstream volumes and better energy prices help, but whether or not that will be enough is highly uncertain. A smaller spend to cover is far more likely to lead to cash flow neutrality.

Final thoughts

The ability for Chesapeake Energy Corporation to achieve cash flow neutrality just got more likely (compared to Chesapeake's outlook post-Q2) for three key reasons. One, oil & gas prices have recovered, with $50+ WTI being crucial.

Two, management is in a position to push Chesapeake Energy Corporation's capex materially lower next year, with an eye on activity reductions in the Utica (already realized), Haynesville (would like to see rigs leaving by December as proof of fiscal discipline), and Mid-Continent (room for further reductions) regions. Three, Chesapeake Energy has managed to quickly recover from Hurricane Harvey and a wave of well completions will propel its production levels higher through 1H 2018.

Combined, this is the recipe management needs to have a chance to turn Chesapeake Energy Corporation around. Cash flow neutrality is a must next year in order to protect shareholders. If Chesapeake can convert asset sales into debt reduction, instead of having those proceeds get eaten up by an aggressive outspend, then it has a real chance of sporting a more reasonable balance sheet. Higher oil prices makes it much easier to find a JV partner in the Powder River Basin or to keep divesting portions of its Mid-Continent position.

While still a shareholder, I'm not sounding the bull alarms yet as there is still a lot of work that still needs to be done, a lot. Investors considering Chesapeake Energy Corporation should note that this is either a $10 or a $0 stock, it is highly speculative. However, after the recovery in energy prices and this presentation, my faith in Chesapeake Energy Corporation has increased. If you see energy prices posting a mild recovery through 2018, then Chesapeake Energy Corporation is worth taking a deeper look at.

I bought in at $5/share, rode CHK down to $3.60, and was relieved to see the firm get back over $4.40 as of this writing. Let's see where this roller coaster takes us next.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CHK.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.