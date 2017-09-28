Why An Investment In Destiny Media Can Still Pay Off

A conflict with the former CEO is the likely cause.

The shares have fallen back to the levels where we advised a buy in early January.

We've long been following the shares of Destiny Media (OTCQB:DSNY), a company which Play MPE specializes in the safe delivery of media files (most notably pre-release music) from record companies to their employees and other interested parties like radio stations and journalists.

That business is greatly automated, basically end-to-end. There are a couple of loose ends in the form of the development of a simpler web-based version, and sales & marketing effort, but that's it.

The company has reduced its cost base considerably by ditching its own servers and moved to Amazon (AMZN) AWS where it has built a content delivery system that fires stuff up if and when is needed.

After a few stagnant years, a modicum of growth has also returned to this business, but despite the inherent profitability of Play MPE, it's not where the excitement has been.

This is because the cash flow that Play MPE generates has been invested in the development of another product, Clipstream, which is a streaming video solution that uses software, rather than hardware.

The excitement is that streaming video is a much bigger market that is growing fast, and potentially Clipstream offers something that nobody else offers, protected by many patents.

Clipstream is a software solution that uses HTML5 compliant browsers and Javascript to render streams as normal web content (no need for special streaming servers).

This offers a trade-off. Coding and decoding video streams in Javascript is much less efficient compared to using a chip, so this can negatively impact quality and battery life, at it is much more processor intensive.

But the development team has been building ways to deal with that. For starters, they stopped using their own codec, and used the much more bandwidth efficient H.265 (or HVEC) codec. At present, the company is alone in delivering H.265 streams through the browser, saving potential clients important bandwidth cost advantages.

Another trick has been to offload part of the processing to the GPU, which is much better at dealing with large parallel processing tasks.

While last January we only thought it had a 50/50 chance of success (but took a long position on limited downside, given the improvements in Play MPE), we got a little more convinced after the penultimate version of the player (we strongly advise to check for yourself here at the demo videos).

Our judgement is that the quality is such that the company seems to have a realistic shot at this. It's not quite there yet, but close (but do look for yourself).

If they manage to make this work, they have something fairly unique. Some of the benefits are clear:

Delivering HVEC through the browser, saving bandwidth cost (it uses 62% less bandwidth compared to H.264).

Incorporating the full suite of safety features from Play MPE, enabling stuff like pay per view business models as the streams can be locked to a single device.

The inherent flexibility of software.

The latter not only makes upgrades or standard changes much faster to implement, creative people would be able to do all kinds of stuff with it that we cannot fathom from behind our PC at the moment.

Advertisers could for instance incorporate clickable items in video streams, or get reporting feedback on when clients stop watching the videos. We're sure there is lots more that could be done.

CEO change

While the jury is still out whether Clipstream can become good enough to be commercialized (perhaps the last mile is the hardest), a surprising development took place in the form of a board coup against CEO Steve Vestergaard.

No reason was given for why he was let go (something along the lines that he wasn't the right person to lead the company at this juncture) but there doesn't seem to be any big strategic change in the direction of the company under the new CEO, former CFO Fred Vandenberg.

What seems to ensue is more of a subtle shift away from a Clipstream hosting platform for self uploading towards seeking strategic clients who would use the tech, probably under their own brand.

Vestergaard remains a board member and is Destiny's biggest shareholder (some 11M shares, 20% of the company), and he has sued for wrongful dismissal.

This has gotten the shares under pressure; they're now back at the level where we saw little downside early January.

We're no legal experts, so we won't handicap the possible fallout from the legal case, but it seems to us that, given Vestergaard's 20% stake in the company, their interests are at least partly aligned.

A settlement would be a one-off cost, the worst that could happen is that Verstergaard liquidates his shares but as he was a big believer in Clipstream's potential that doesn't seem very likely to us.

Choices

But, pending the outcome, the ensuing uncertainty has done the shares no good:

Apart from the legal case, the waiting is for the company to come out with a clear strategic direction, which is likely by the next CC. Here are the possibilities:

The company could continue to improve Clipstream and try to commercialize it.

The company could exit or shelf that effort, perhaps even sell the business.

As it happens, we actually think that both scenarios are likely to be attractive for shareholders. If they chose to continue Clipstream, their assessment is likely to be that they are close to getting it right. Again, that's also our assessment, based on the quality of the demo videos on various devices.

However close they might be, perhaps crossing the last mile still constitutes something of an insurmountable barrier. We don't know, that should be based on an internal technical assessment on what routes for improvement are still open, or if all the low-hanging fruit (like enlisting more processor cores and the GPU) has already been picked.

Given how close they've already come, and the amount of patents they have on this approach, it's not unlikely that the whole business can be sold for a fairly meaningful amount, in relation to Destiny's market cap ($10M).

If they exit or sell Clipstream, over time a lot more free cash flow will be available, we believe this could be in the order approaching $1M per year, perhaps even a bit more. This can be used to:

Accelerate the growth of Play MPE.

Return to shareholders in the form of regular buybacks.

Or of course a combination of these. If the company spends half a million a year on buybacks on what is a $11M market cap company, it will retire almost 5% of outstanding shares a year.

The business doesn't really have to grow all that much for this to be an attractive perspective for shareholders, especially since much of the development work on Play MPE is done, bar the browser-based version (which could boost adoption as well because it will be more user friendly).

Even partly shelving the development of Clipstream could still open a future payoff. The simple truth is that what bothers its commercialization right now is devices with limited resources in terms of memory and CPU.

On newer devices it runs well enough (at least on ours, but again, check for yourself. With the advent of phones running on faster processors and containing more RAM, and the phasing out of older devices this is a declining problem.

Bandwidth isn't a serious problem anymore after Clipstream shifted to the much more efficient HVEC codec, and in any case, bandwidth is improving as well.

Again, this is a decision that management has to make on the basis of how much of the low-hanging fruit in improving Clipstream code itself has already been achieved.

Conclusion

Bar any contracted battle with the former CEO, given the inherent profitability of Play MPE, we still see little downside to the shares at these levels. Both strategic avenues will likely add value to the shares, even if there are no ironclad guarantees Clipstream will ever work well enough.

With the retreat of the shares back to the levels where we alerted investors at the beginning of the year, we think investors have a second chance.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DSNY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.