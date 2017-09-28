Why Business Investment Isn't Booming

We look at some possible explanations, capacity utilization, payout ratios and increasing concentration.

Business investment has been sub-par for a while, despite record low funding cost and record returns on capital.

The best way to grow the economy, and thereby top line growth and increase competitiveness is to stimulate business investment.

The Government wants to revive economic growth though lowering the tax burden on corporations. The idea is that high taxes are sapping funds for investments.

Lowering that tax burden would leave companies with more funds which can be used for investments, boosting economic growth and raising productivity and wages in the process.

We have already argued that most firms do not lack funds. The cost of capital is historically low, the return on capital historically high and companies are sitting on trillions of cash and generate lots more.

There might be some benefits from simplification of the tax code, especially for smaller companies which cannot hire batteries of specialists, but in general, no miracles should be expected from corporate tax cuts in this environment.

There is a bit of an anomaly though, with the return on capital historically high and the cost of capital historically low, business investment should be booming, it's not. The question is why. Here are a few options:

Capacity utilization is still somewhat below normal levels.

Companies prefer to buy back their own shares and pay substantial dividends.

Increasing business concentration and common ownership allows companies to invest less and remain profitable.

Capacity surplus

There is something to be said for the capacity utilization argument:

It has been ratcheting downwards after each recession. On the other hand, with the advent of software, services and the digital economy and the decline of the industrial economy (in percentage terms of the economy), it has lost some of its relevance.

From value creation to value extraction

A second explanation is that companies are returning more cash to shareholders, hence there is less left to invest. There is also a simple reason for that, executive pay is often greatly linked to the share price, and buying back shares is a quick way to boost EPS numbers.

Here is William Lazonick (HBR):

Consider the 449 companies in the S&P 500 index that were publicly listed from 2003 through 2012. During that period those companies used 54% of their earnings—a total of $2.4 trillion—to buy back their own stock, almost all through purchases on the open market. Dividends absorbed an additional 37% of their earnings. That left very little for investments in productive capabilities or higher incomes for employees.

It is certainly true that the payout ratio has tended to increase, in fact, to such an extent that Lazonick argues that the stock exchange has ceased to be a source of funds and has shifted from value creation (retain and reinvest) to value extraction (downsize and distribute). Indeed:

And this is done to boost their own compensation and under pressure from shareholders.

Market power

A third issue came as a bit of a surprise to us. There is research by Phillippon and Gutierrez (Pdf) that shows that there is a strong correlation between businesses with low investment and

Non-competitive industries.

Something which they call 'common ownership.'

Industries where competition is low (significant barriers to entry, high market concentration) show larger payouts and lower investments and actually this isn't terribly surprising as there is less competitive need to invest.

The study goes beyond this empirical observation and argues that common ownership can actually create such conditions in an artificial way.

Common ownership here means asset managers having a stake in several companies in the same sector or industry. Apparently, there is room for tacit collusion here as firms can be induced not to compete vigorously, and keep investments low, instead returning funds to shareholders.

These actions benefit the asset fund investors as well as the executives, but it comes at the cost of reduced dynamism in the US economy.

We must confess that this is a new perspective for us. We realize a decrease in competition can be a problem and lead to reduced dynamism and rent-seeking behavior.

But that these conditions might actually be created artificially through common ownership and shareholder activism is another perspective.

While market power as such could be tackled by a more vigorous competition policy, we're not sure how to deal with this common ownership problem, as it is tacit.

We are also not sure how big of a problem it is, but it's one more way in which the financialization of the US economy functions as a drag.

Conclusion

With the decline in the growth of the labor force, the best way to grow the economy is to increase business investment. This would have numerous beneficial effects.

It would directly add to demand, increase capacity and productivity, improve top line growth for companies and improve US competitiveness. It would also likely increase employment and improve wages.

It's odd that business investment is not more vigorous, as funding costs are at record lows and returns on capital at record highs, not to mention the trillions of cash on corporate balance sheets.

Yet a general investment boom hasn't materialized. We've looked at three possible explanations, capacity utilization, high payout ratios, and increasing concentration, and conclude that all three are likely to play a role.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.