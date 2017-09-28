Red Hat - What Comes Next In This Growth Story?

Red Hat - Now that was easy

Red Hat (NYSE:RHT) reported results of its fiscal Q2 Monday evening. Another quarter, another blow-out. Must be easy. I will detail some of the salient numbers below - and no it isn’t all that easy for a company of this scale to re-invent itself as it has and to become a company on the borderline of hyper growth - all the while improving margins. The formula isn't really secret - it basically involves making some right strategic choices early enough - but that doesn’t mean it can be readily replicated or passed down through the generations.

But all that “gushiness” aside, the question now is whether there is still positive alpha left for investors. While most analysts are raising price targets at this point, that begs the questions now shift to how long Red Hat can keep up its performance upside and how much alpha remains in the name.

The shares, including Tuesday's spike, are up 15% in little more than 5 weeks and by more than 50% year-to-date. As it happens, my last article on this name was just a bit over 3 months ago, and the shares have appreciated by 13% since that time. There haven’t been all that many bad times to buy Red Hat shares lately.

Right now, as I write this, there has been a certain level of sector rotation out of tech and into more defensive names, perhaps brought on by the Fed’s confirmation that it is planning on reducing its asset base. There have been several times in the last 6 months where sector rotation seemingly was poised to become a major negative factor for tech shares. Each time, the movement was overwhelmed by fundamentals.

There are very strong secular trends that are driving the performance of many companies, including Red Hat such that it is very difficult for any kind of longer-term sector rotation to plague share price performance. But as I will try to point out in the balance of this article, Red Hat shares are far less expensive than might be imagined because of the quickening pace of growth coupled with strong margins and rapid growth of cash flow (CFFO).

The shares made sense the last time I wrote about them and because of the strong performance of the company, the valuation remains more attractive than might be readily apparent.

A review of the quarter

Writing colloquially - the beer doesn’t get much colder - if it did, it would freeze. The most salient numbers from the earnings release included total revenue of $723 million, up 20% in constant currency and $25 million above prior guidance. Within the revenue attainment, the company saw 43% year-over-year growth for its application development/hybrid cloud tools which now are 21% of revenue compared to 20.5% of revenues the prior quarter.

The company’s deferred revenue balance at $2.05 billion was up 22% compared to the prior year. Overall, the proxy bookings calculation saw growth of 20% on a rolling four-quarter basis compared to the prior consensus expectation for 16% growth. That is usually the metric that is most focused on by investors and it actually was a bit stronger than the raw number would indicate as the average duration of a booking this past quarter was 21 months, down from the elevated level of 22 months that was seen a year ago.

Operating margins showed a nice upside as well. Overall, GAAP operating expenses were 66.6% of revenues compared to 71.7% of revenue in the year ago quarter. Gross margins for the quarter were flat, although within gross margins, the two reportable segments showed improvement. Services increased a bit as a percentage of revenues because growth was several basis points greater than expectations. The gross margin on services is, of course, significantly less than the gross margin on subscriptions, which has now reached almost 93%.

One component of the company’s strong margin performance was the very significant improvement in sales force productivity. On a GAAP basis, sales and marketing expense was 38.5% of revenues this past quarter and that is down from 42% of revenues in the year earlier quarter. Part of the improvement was the timing of the company's largest single annual sales event which moved out of Q2 this year. That said, however, the improvement in sales force productivity was significantly influenced by the ability the company had to renew its large deals.

Of the 25 large deals that were up for renewal this past quarter, 25 renewed and did so at an average of 115% of their previous value. That kind of result makes it far easier to achieve strong results in driving sales force productivity and improving the sales and marketing expense ratio. It is my opinion, that the continuation of these trends is likely to have a material and visible impact on the company’s margin progression for the balance of the year - and it is one reason I suspect that company margin guidance is unreasonably conservative.

Through 6 months, the company’s non-GAAP operating margin rose at a significantly slower cadence when compared to the improvement in GAAP margins. Through the first 6 months, non-GAAP operating margins were 23.5%, up by 120 bps from the prior year. GAAP operating margins rose from 13.4% to 15.9%, or by 250 bps. This is partially because the impact of stock-based comp was substantially less so far this year than in the prior fiscal year. Stock-based comp fell to 6% of revenues this past quarter compared to 6.9% of revenues the prior quarter.

Overall, I would be surprised if the company’s forecast for little further progress on the non-GAAP margin front is not exceeded by a noticeable amount. It would be most surprising of all not to see usual Q4 seasonality in terms of operating margins - but that is not really reflected in the company's current guidance.

The company saw a very strong increase in CFFO which rose 48% year on year. With GAAP income rising by 40% and with bookings risings as well beyond prior estimates, which drove faster growth in deferred revenues than had been expected, it was not surprising to see such a substantial growth in CFFO. Free cash flow in the quarter was $117 million, up from $80 million in the year earlier quarter, an increase of 46%.

This was a quarter in which almost all of the company’s revenue elements came together. These results were not generated by any unusually large deals or by strength in a particular geography. Good sales execution and a strong demand environment - which is the culmination of multiple positive trends that have been building for several quarters lead to results that were well above expectations of almost everyone.

Some whys to go with whats

I think the results of this past quarter have to do with the success of this company’s hybrid strategy - simple as that. By this time, my fingers are a bit tired of writing hybrid cloud - and probably more than a few readers don’t want to hear about that trend any more. But it has proven to be the salvation for this company - and it is having positive impacts on two other software companies in particular, VMware (NYSE:VMW) and Citrix (CTXS) on which I have written, and it has allowed companies like Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) and SAP (SAP) the runway they have needed to make the transition to a modern paradigm.

Even Nutanix (NTNX) is a significant beneficiary of the hybrid cloud trend. If this article provides no other insight, it ought to suggest to investors and readers that an optimum portfolio of IT names simply has to have hybrid cloud representation. But thus far, I think, RHT, has pulled off its transition a bit more effectively and with somewhat better results than any of the other software vendors dealing with the cloud tsunami.

I have written in the recent past about some of the specifics of the offerings that RHT has acquired and developed to facilitate the development of applications in the hybrid cloud on the part of its current and new users. The results this past quarter in which the company was able to deliver 43% growth at a $600 million run rate for its application development tool set and other emerging technology offerings including OpenShift and OpenStack is probably as strong a proof-point as might be found to suggest that the pivot the company has planned is bearing fruit.

But in addition to the success of these newer technologies has been the strong demand for the company’s cloud-based Red Hat Enterprise Linux offering that have been driven by the company’s public cloud provider partners. At this point, that revenue stream has reached $200 million/year and is growing at a 40% rate. It is this newer stream of Linux revenues that really had not been part of the models of many observers that has kept RHEL revenues growing in the mid-teens and allowed the company to reach 20% annual revenue growth, far exceeding what most observers had thought possible just a few quarters ago.

At this point, it is those two newer revenue sources, coupled with strong demand for professional services to implement newer solutions that are providing a bit over half the growth in dollars that the company is now able to achieve. The company’s traditional on-prem Linux business only needs to grow at a bit more than 12% to allow the whole company to grow revenues at 20%/year or greater.

Finally, I might comment about one technology trend toward what are called containerized applications. I do not want to discuss any of the details of this trend at this point other than to mention that some observers believe that application development in the future will be the mainstream process for application development. And that is in the wheelhouse of what this company sells - OpenShift is all about that kind of paradigm. And as management pointed out during the conference call, the way OpenShift is packaged and sold is that it costs an order of magnitude more than RHEL.

Overall, an OpenShift implementation includes RHEL, it includes a life cycle Kubernetes and a whole set of management tools and development solutions. (Kubernetes, for those interested, is an open source platform that automates Linux container operations. It was developed by Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) - it is part of the technology behind Google cloud services. Readers with more interest in Kubernetes can follow the link to a Red Hat commercial that goes into far more detail.)

At the moment, Red Hat is benefitting from a trifecta of demand drivers including its focus on the most popular application development tools for hybrid-cloud applications, its partnerships with cloud vendors that are selling on-demand versions of RHEL and growth in services. In the future, its early work on Containers and Kubernetes is likely to continue to provide the company with major demand growth drivers. The "what" that Red Hat produced this past quarter was impressive. The "why" provides me with some context for expecting that this company can continue to support 20% growth into the future.

Guidance, expectations and all that jazz

Red Hat, in the wake of this very strong quarter, and really in the wake of several strong quarters has significantly raised its guidance for this year - but has still left plenty of runway available for further guidance increases. And I think as well, that expectations for the next several years, at least those reflected by the currently published First Call consensus in terms of EPS and top line growth, need substantial revision.

The current analyst price target - almost certainly compiled before the latest results were released and many analyst price targets were changed, is at $111. Those price targets relate to prior expectations for top line growth of 17% this year and for 12.6% growth the following fiscal year. EPS expectations had been $2.69 (non-GAAP) followed by $3.16.

The company raised its guidance to around $2.9 billion based partially on the FX tailwinds, but primarily because of stronger demand. The company is now forecasting non-GAAP EPS of $2.79, which is basically no change in expectations for the last two quarters after it beat its Q2 expectations by $.10/share.

In the nature of things, new estimates by analysts are going to be more or less congruent with company guidance and will show some reversion to the mean in terms of growth in future years. At the risk of repeating myself, I believe that RHT is enjoying the benefits of strategic choices that were made years ago and there is no real reason to anticipate a reversion to the mean from those demand growth sources any time in the near future.

A core reason to own RHT shares at this price is that there is a seeming disjointure between growth opportunities and the current consensus. And this disjointure is even larger for EPS than for revenues. In addition, I think that the improving quality of earnings, as stock-based comp falls as a component of the EPS mix, has not yet been carefully considered.

While most analysts (21 out of 30) who report their recommendations to First Call already have a buy on this name, there are still a cohort of doubting Thomas’s and even the analysts who rate the shares as a buy do so without an apparent expectation of the strength of the RHT franchise and the additional opportunities it has for growth based on using containers and Kubernetes as a core of application development technology.

Valuation

Red Hat has forecast that it will have average outstanding shares of 180 million this year as the result of what seems to be an aggressive buyback strategy. At the end of this latest quarter, fully diluted outstanding shares were 183 million. Using 180 million shares, Red Hat has a current market cap of $20.1 billion. Net cash on the balance sheet at the end of this past quarter was $1.8 billion and that yields an enterprise value of $18.3 billion.

The company is forecasting revenues for the current year of $2.9 billion. At the level, the EV/S is 6.3X. Given the company’s strong earnings and cash flow, 6.3X while not remarkably cheap, is certainly not a stretched valuation as some analysts have suggested in their reports. The shares certainly could have spiked more than they did in the wake of the earnings report.

The latest company forecast for EPS on a non-GAAP basis is $2.79. As that represents no change for the final two quarters of the fiscal year from prior expectations, I do not find it credible. I think a reasonable 12-month forward EPS estimate for Red Hat would be in the range of $3.20-$3.30. Using the midpoint of that yields a P/E of 36X. While again, not in deep value territory, such a P/E is certainly far below the average for most companies with 20% growth.

In this last reported quarter, stock-based comp represented 24% of reported non-GAAP net income, a far lower ratio than is seen for many other peers. That number compares to the prior year’s ratio of 32% in the same quarter and speaks to a substantial improvement in the quality of earnings. For the full fiscal year, the company is forecasting that stock-based comp will be 29% of non-GAAP earnings, a substantial improvement from the ratio of 34.5% in the prior fiscal year.

Red Hat’s margin improvement, which includes a reduction in reliance on stock-based comp, is significantly above the levels that meet the eye and lead me to feel that this is another factor that should be used in valuing the shares.

Red Hat is one of the rare companies that actually forecast cash flow and cash flow growth was very strong the first half of the fiscal year. The company is now forecasting $900 million of CFFO which compares to its prior forecast of $860 million. The company’s capex run rate is about $100 million so a free cash flow estimate for this year is supposed to be about $800 million. That probably is far below any reasonable estimate. So far this year, the company has seen free cash flow increase by 18.6% despite limited contributions from the balance sheet (a 1-day reduction in DSO) when compared to the prior year.

At the current forecast, the growth in free cash flow would be just 12% which would imply some very skinny comparisons in the back half of the year. It seems less than likely. In any event, using company guidance implies a free cash flow yield of about 4.4%, a reasonable value for the kind of growth this company is achieving as well as its decreasing use of stock-based compensation as a proportion of cash flow.

I think that the buy case for these shares rests solidly on accelerating growth expectations engendered substantially by some strong trends in the IT community. This company is a leader in containers and Kubernetes. And its cloud-based RHEL offerings are showing surprising growth as well. The realization that the strategy adopted by Red Hat is producing 20% growth and can do so on into the future is strong fuel for share price appreciation. And so too, is the strong margin performance shown, particularly given the reduced use of stock-based compensation.

I think when considering all the positive factors suggest that the valuation metrics are far more reasonable than they might seem, just looking at headlines. There should be plenty of positive alpha remaining in this name.

