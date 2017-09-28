Heavy Hitting Lunches With Straightforward Takeaways

Our bet is the key lessons wouldn't be about today's headlines, but instead timeless lessons that have in part made him so successful as an investor.

Imagine you sat down for lunch with Buffett, which someone recently did for a cool $2.68 million (with the proceeds going to charity). What might he share with you?

As the Byron Wien piece shows, investors are most often consumed with the news-flow of the day, not necessarily the longer term economic trends and data.

In a recent Barron's article, Blackstone strategist Byron Wien recently offered an overview of the discussions that occurred during his annual series of summer lunches that took place in August. The article is chock full of interesting and provocative insights from his guests, which he characterizes as "many of the great names of the hedge fund, real estate and private equity world" along with academics and members of government.

Wien writes, "The one issue that dominated the discussion at all four of the lunches was whether or not we were in the late stages of the business cycle as well as the bull market." There were many other topics addressed, some accompanied by a high level of concern, others not as much. These include:

Market valuations

Federal Reserve policy

North Korea's nuclear threat

Investor complacency

Bond market overvaluation

Troubled finances of state and local governments in U.S.

Retail and automobile industries

Inflation

What struck me most about the lengthy piece, however, was Wien's last sentence: "Overall, a vote on market performance between now and year-end showed that 60% believed it would be higher in spite of the caution expressed in the discussion." Here's the upshot: There are countless factors at play at any given moment, from policy issues to geopolitical risks to natural disasters and everything in between. And while it's nearly impossible for human beings not to react, our goal as investors should be to take a macro view and abstain from allowing our reactions to translate into buy and/or sell decisions that can significantly and adversely affect our portfolios and future returns.

The piece reminded me of another lunch event, the annual charity fundraiser where folks bid to win lunch with Warren Buffett. This year, the anonymous winning bidder forked over $2.68 million to share a midday meal with the Oracle of Omaha, probably in the hopes of gleaning some pearls of investment wisdom (the money raised goes to Glide, a San Francisco charity that provides food, health care and other services to the homeless, the impoverished, and people struggling with substance abuse).

Since I've been studying Buffett's approach for more than a dozen years and created a stock screening model for Validea based on his philosophy, Wien's article got me thinking about how Buffett might have participated in a lunch with the Blackstone strategist and his guests. I'd be willing to bet that the billionaire CEO of Berkshire Hathaway would have shared many thought-provoking insights on any and all of the above-reference topics, but would most likely come to the same conclusion. If you invest in solid companies with strong fundamentals and you don't make hasty, ill-informed investment decisions based on emotion, you'll profit in the long run.

The lucky bidder who landed lunch with Buffett this year might have gone home with the following takeaways:

Don’t buy a business you don’t understand. This investing legend focuses his attention on simple, easy to understand businesses with reliable performance and strong bones. You won’t see him chasing one hot tech stock after another. Instead, he invests in businesses that make simple products everybody either wants or needs, then holds onto them for the long term. If Buffett doesn’t understand a business, he says, “we go on to the next one, and that’s what the individual investor should do.”

Buy value. Buffett strongly believes that “price is what you pay; value is what you get.” He has made a fortune by investing in companies whose stocks are selling cheaply relative to what he sees as the intrinsic value of the underlying business. He looks for what he calls “durable competitive advantage”, a quality that makes it almost impossible for a competitor to overtake it (no matter how much money they are willing to spend trying). Of course, it’s difficult to measure these qualities, but Buffett has identified certain fundamentals that these types of companies possess. Among them: High returns on equity, good use of retained earnings by management, positive free cash flow, and consistent growth in earnings-per-share.

Invest in index funds is best for most. Buffett has said, “If you are a professional and have confidence, then I would advocate lots of concentration. For everyone else,” he says, “if it’s not your game, participate in total diversification.” He might recommend reading Common Sense on Mutual Funds: New Imperatives for the Intelligent Investor by Vanguard founder Jack Bogle. As he has always done, the Oracle would warn the average investor against actively investing, or choosing individual stocks to buy. He has been quoted as saying, “If you try to be just a little bit smart, spending an hour a week investing, you’re liable to be really dumb.”

Focus on the long term. The Berkshire Hathaway 1988 Letter to Shareholders states, “Our favorite holding period is forever.” While not to be taken literally, this statement is intended to underscore the benefit of long-term investing. Buffett believes that if you’re not willing to hold a stock for a long period of time, “don’t even think about owning it for ten minutes.” He argues that investors should be patient because the U.S. market will yield positive returns over the long term. “Just sit back,” he says, “and let American businesses do what they can for you.”

Trust yourself. Warren Buffett is a firm believer in marching to your own drummer when it comes to investing. He says, “You must divorce yourself from the fears and greed of the people around you, although it is almost impossible.” He advises against getting swept up in emotional and irrational behavior. If a business is solid, he believes the stock will follow.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BRK.A.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.