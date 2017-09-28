Your Daily Pharma Scoop: Celgene's CELMoD Potential, Allergan's Senate Troubles, Abbott Approval Surge

This abridged “Daily Scoop” is published by Avisol Capital Partners, which runs the physician-managed Total Pharma Tracker healthcare investment research service on Seeking Alpha Marketplace.

Analysis of top Seeking Alpha coverage: Celgene, by Dr Udaya Maiya, MD, Oncologist

Today’s coverage is Thoughts On Celgene Rising Despite Negative News Todayby DoctoRx. This is an article from September 7, and does break my/our schedule of discussing Editor’s Picks or other sector articles from the previous publishing session at Seeking Alpha. However, this is an important article, and as the joke goes about the man who started beating up a friend after seeing a hippo in a zoo although the friend had called him a hippo 5 years ago - I just read the article today.:)

DoctoRx is one of my favorite authors on SA because he has something I wish I had - he understands both science and money. And his writing is very clear on both fronts - meaning he does really understand them well.

About Celgene (CELG), what interests me most in this article is the author’s obvious excitement over that company’s CELMoD technology. CELMoD is an abbreviation of Cereblon E3 Ligase Modulation Drugs. These are small molecules that bind to the so-called E3 ubiquitin ligase complex (ubiquitin because it is a regulatory protein found almost everywhere in the human body) composed of CRBN, damaged DNA binding protein 1 (DDB1) and Cullin-4A (CUL4A) (no worries about the big names; readers will meet them if they study the science further). This Cereblon derived E3 ligase has pivotal role in cell homeostasis regulation, among other things, and plays a central role, it has been so understood, in a variety of cancers. Hence the therapeutic benefit of small molecule cereblon modulation.

Now, thalidomide is an iMiDs or Immunomodulatory imide drug. It was discovered 3 generations ago; however, not until recently was it well-understood how thalidomide modulated the immune system. Today we knowthat this is through the Cereblon modulation pathway. The discovery was as follows:

“Half a century ago, thalidomide was widely prescribed to pregnant women as a sedative but was found to be teratogenic, causing multiple birth defects. Today, thalidomide is still used in the treatment of leprosy and multiple myeloma, although how it causes limb malformation and other developmental defects is unknown. Here, we identified cereblon (CRBN) as a thalidomide-binding protein. CRBN forms an E3 ubiquitin ligase complex with damaged DNA binding protein 1 (DDB1) and Cul4A that is important for limb outgrowth and expression of the fibroblast growth factor Fgf8 in zebrafish and chicks. Thalidomide initiates its teratogenic effects by binding to CRBN and inhibiting the associated ubiquitin ligase activity. This study reveals a basis for thalidomide teratogenicity and may contribute to the development of new thalidomide derivatives without teratogenic activity.”

This CRBN-binding is also true of Thalidomide structural analogs lenalidomide and pomalidomide, which do not suffer from the teratogenicity thalidomide eventually became notorious for. Why they don’t cause birth defects (non-tetragenic) is beyond the scope of this brief. Of course, lenalidomide and pomalidomide are, respectively, revlimid, worth $4 billion, and pomalyst, worth $1 billion, per year. They are all iMiDs, a sub-class of CELMoD drugs. Therein lies the huge interest in CELMoD.

Modulation of CRBN has both cancer and immunesuppressive effects, as evinced by the fact that the same Celgene CELMoD drug CC-220 is now targeting both lupus, an immune disease, and r/r MM, a cancer. As a Blood Journal article says:

“Drug-induced downstream effects of altered CRBN activity include cell-cycle arrest with upregulation of the cyclin-dependent kinase inhibitor p21WAF-15and downregulation of interferon regulatory factor 4 (IRF4), a MM cell survival factor that targets critical genes including MYC, CDK6, and CASP.6⇓-8Collateral effects on immune function including inhibition of tumor necrosis factor and upregulation of interleukin 2, T lymphocytes, and natural killer cells are also documented.”

The highly interesting thing about Celgene is that it has a vast repository of these CELMoD small molecules that it is slowly bringing from research to clinic. As of now, I count about 6 of these in phase 1 and 2 trials. But from what DoctoRx tells us, there must be many more, and that should be enough to take Celgene through the next 2-3 decades of cash flow.

This is a critical difference between Gilead (GILD) and Celgene. Until Kite’s acquisition, Gilead’s research repository was scattered all over the place and did not have a platform like Celgene does with CELMoD (and others I can’t discuss today). Celgene makes for an interesting investment opportunity; I only wish it was trading lower than 52-week highs given how I have an inherent aversion to buying anything at its highs.

Analyst Ratings

Axovant Sciences Ltd (AXON): HC Wainwright and Jefferies Group reiterate buy with target of $11 and $12 respectively. AXON regained over 10% closing at $6.99 and going up to $7.10 in after hours trade. The stock that peaked $27.98 in the past year, is near 52 week low after the Tuesday crash of over 70%.

Aduro Biotech (ADRO): HC Wainwright reiterates buy with target of $18. The company announced the dosing of first patient in the Phase 1 clinical trial of a personalized live, attenuated double-deleted Listeria monocytogenes (pLADD) immunotherapy for adults with metastatic colorectal cancer that is microsatellite stable (MSS). The personalized immunotherapy is engineered with patient-specific neoantigens using proprietary technology.

Heron Therapeutics (HRTX): Northland Securities initiates coverage with rating of outperform and a target of $40. The stock traded last at $16, and has a 52 week range of $12.21 to $20.85.

pSivida Corp. (PSDV): HC Wainwright reiterates buy with target of $5. The stock is at $1.19 and ranged from $1.03 to $3.30 in the past 52 weeks. The company signed an agreement with a major global pharmaceutical company to develop two glaucoma drugs with pSivida's proprietary sustained release technology, following positive results seen in pre-clinical studies demonstrating extended release of drug for up to six months.

More ratings:

Company Ticker Analyst Action Rating Target Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (AMPH) Needham & Company LLC Raises Target Buy -> Buy $18.00 -> $20.00 Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Jefferies Group LLC Reiterates Buy $72.00 Coherus BioSciences (CHRS) Credit Suisse Group Reiterates Outperform $24.00 -> $17.00 Corium International (CORI) Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Buy $12.00 Forward Pharma A/S (FWP) Jefferies Group LLC Reiterates Hold $5.00 -> $6.00 GenMark Diagnostics (GNMK) Canaccord Genuity Reiterates Buy

Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA) Wedbush Reiterates Ourperform $29.00 -> $25.00 Puma Biotechnology (PBYI) Credit Suisse Group Reiterates Outperform $136.00 Progenics Pharmaceuticals (PGNX) Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Buy $15.00 PTC Therapeutics (PTCT) Citigroup Reiterates Buy $28.00 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) Oppenheimer Holdings Reiterates Hold

Ignyta (RXDX) Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Buy $15.00 Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (SNSS) Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Hold $3.00 Supernus Pharmaceuticals (SUPN) Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Buy $49.00 Mast Therapeutics (SVRA) Roth Capital Reiterates Buy -> Buy

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) BMO Capital Markets Reiterates Buy











Insider Sales (not options exercises)

Ticker Company Insider Title Value Traded (AIMT) Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. Pres, CEO -$2,500,790 (PETX) Aratana Therapeutics, Inc. COO -$61,127 (OTCQB:CBDS) Cannabis Sativa, Inc. Pres, 10% -$13,977 (CTMX) Cytomx Therapeutics, Inc. Dir -$86,476 (XENT) Intersect Ent, Inc. SVP,COO -$395,185 (MYOK) Myokardia Inc 10% -$25,860,200 MYOK Myokardia Inc Dir, 10% -$25,860,200 (NVCR) Novocure Ltd CEO -$19,845







Insider Purchases (not options exercises)

Ticker Company Insider Title Value Traded (AST) Asterias Biotherapeutics, Inc. Pres, CEO +$4,997







Stocks in the news: Analysis

Abbott Labs (ABT) surged briefly in trading yesterday after the FDA approvedits FreeStyle Libre Style glucose monitoring device, a device that does not need diabetic patients to prick their fingers. The device uses a small sensor you can wear on the back of your arm, which will measure your glucose levels continuously for 10 days, making it the longest lasting such device in the US. Abbott is a huge, $90bn company that sales generic drugs, diagnostic products like this series of glucose monitors, nutritional products and heart devices.

Allergan (AGN) and its innovative antics to protect its patents from generic onslaught was covered extensively in these columns. Now there’s news that US senators may be taking a look at the Restasis deal. Four senators have asked the Senate Judiciary Committee to launch an investigation into a deal drugmaker Allergan struck with a Native American tribe, according to Reuters, calling it "a blatantly anti-competitive attempt to shield its patents from review and keep drug prices high." These are Democrats Maggie Hassan, Sherrod Brown, Bob Casey and Richard Blumenthal. Allergan has responded by saying that they will co-operate with the senators. This may put some pressure on Allergan.

Cellectar (CLRB), a pioneer in CAR-T therapy, showed promising efficacy results from an early stage trial of CLR 131 in multiple myeloma. In three evaluable patients in the highest dose cohort, two had stable disease and one experienced a partial response.

Bloomberg reported that Novartis (NVS) is planning to acquire Advanced Accelerator Application (AAAP), according to the report NVS has approached AAAP about a deal and held talks. AAAP share saw a spike of 11.6% after hours following the news. In the past few years Novartis has announced more than $30 billion in deals, the company is expanding its businesses in areas from cancer to cardiovascular disease. AAAP has a market cap of $2.63bn. Its drug candidate Lutathera has a January 26, 2018 PDUFA.

Immune Pharmaceuticals (IMNP) announced that their lead drug candidate Bertilimumab showed treatment effect in mid-stage bullous pemphigoid study. Bertilimumab is a monoclonal antibody that binds to pro-inflammatory protein called eotaxin-1. It is also being developed for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (Crohn's and colitis) and atopic dermatitis. Results from six subjects demonstrate a large and statistically significant reduction in bullous pemphigoid activity despite aggressive prednisone tapering, with no serious adverse events. All six participants experienced an 85% decline from baseline in symptoms as measured by a scale called BPDAI. Shares rose up by 53% premarket on robust volume in response to this news.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (LXRX) announced that they have started a Phase 1 clinical trial assessing their small molecule drug candidate LX9211, a candidate for the treatment of neuropathic pain. Lexicon acquired the exclusive rights of LX9211 from the development partner Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) last year. BMY will earn sales-based milestones in addition to royalties on net sales. Shares are up 3% premarket in response to this announcement. LXRX, despite its sotagliflozin results, slumped on the news recently; however, its Xarmelo launch, as I covered recently, may have potential.

The Japanese Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare Pfizer (PFE) and development/commercialization partner Merck KGaA’s (OTCPK:OTCPK:MKGAF)(OTCPK:OTCPK:MKGAY) BAVENCIO (avelumab) for the treatment of a rare and aggressive type of skin cancer called Merkel cell carcinoma (MCC). Avelumab is an anti-PD-L1 IgG1 monoclonal antibody. This is the First-ever treatment indicated for curatively unresectable MCC and first anti-PD-L1 to be available in Japan. First Asian approval for BAVENCIO follows approvals in the US and Europe.

AbbVie's (ABBV) MAVIRET (glecaprevir/pibrentasvir) for the treatment of adults with chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV) infection across all major genotypes (1 - 6) got the approval from the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare. The company says MAVIRET is the only eight-week treatment option for HCV-1 and HCV-2 patients without cirrhosis who have not been previously treated with a direct-acting antiviral, including those with chronic kidney disease. This population of patients represents the majority of HCV-positive Japanese. About 2M Japanese are HCV-positive, 97% genotypes 1 and 2. Maviret, as we discussed in an earlier article on Gilead, poses some threat to the latter’s HCV franchisee.

GlaxoSmithKline's (GSK) Benlysta (belimumab) for the treatment of adults with systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) who do not respond adequately to existing therapies got the approval from the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare. The FDA approved Benlysta in March 2011 followed by approval in Europe in July 2011. It is the only drug approved in the last 50 years to treat SLE. The company says the product will be available in both IV and subcutaneous formulations.







Earnings/Secondary Calendar

Company Stock Offering Stock Pricing Ascendis Pharma (ASND) $126 Million $35.50/ADS Acceleron Pharma (XLRN) $187 Million $37.00/share Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA) $50 Million $6.50/share Nabriva Therapeutics (NBRV) $80 Million $8.50/share

Company Name Date of Earnings Announcement Rite Aid (RAD) 09/28/17

Earnings Report



DelMar Pharmaceuticals (OTC:DMPI) reported its net loss per share for the Financial Year at $0.74. The company also reported its cash and equivalents at $6.58 million.



Enzo Biochem Inc. (ENZ) announced its fourth quarter revenue at $28.2 million, up 6% from $26.6 million in the prior year period. Its GAAP and Non-GAAP net income was approximately $0.1 million, compared to a year ago GAAP income of $36.1 million or $0.77 per diluted share and Non-GAAP net loss of ($1.9) million or ($0.04) per share.

