Wall Street Breakfast: Toshiba Signs Off On Chip Unit Sale

Economy

President Trump has revealed his "once in a generation" tax reform plan, which calls for lower corporate and personal tax rates, while Democrats attacked the framework, saying it mostly helps the wealthy and will inflate the deficit. One of the proposals was for a one-off low tax rate for firms repatriating overseas profits. That pushed up the greenback as it could lead to a phase of dollar buying.

The economic calendar today will focus on the final GDP revision for the second quarter, which is expected to remain steady at 3%. President Trump has touted that number as a cornerstone of his administration's economic plan. "If we achieve sustained 3% growth that means 12M new jobs and $10T of new economic activity," Trump said last month during a speech in Missouri.

After eight years in the post, Wolfgang Schaeuble is stepping down as Germany's finance minister to become speaker of the Bundestag. The move will open the way for Chancellor Angela Merkel to offer the post to a coalition ally. Many debt-mired countries in southern Europe are also likely to cheer the departure as Schaeuble was the leading voice for austerity throughout the euro crisis.

Theresa May has threatened a trade war with the U.S. after it slapped punitive tariffs on Bombardier's (OTCQX:BDRAF, OTCQX:BDRBF) British-built aircraft. She also warned that Boeing's (NYSE:BA) long-term partnership with the government is being "undermined by this behavior." May has appealed directly to President Trump to intervene in the dispute, which has dented her hopes of signing a post-Brexit free trade deal with the U.S.

Businesses and households across the eurozone are now more upbeat about their prospects than at any time in the past decade, an indication that they are undaunted by the prospect of reduced stimulus from the ECB. The European Commission's Economic Sentiment Indicator, which aggregates business and consumer confidence, rose to 113.0 in September from 111.9 in August, to reach its highest level since June 2007.

Paving the way for a snap election on Oct. 22, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe dissolved the lower house of parliament overnight. Abe is widely seen as trying to reconsolidate his grip on power within the ruling Liberal-Democratic Party, but he faces a growing challenge from the new Party of Hope, which was launched by Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike this week.

Venezuela's President Maduro has called on his nation's military leaders to prepare for war against the U.S., stating "the future of humanity cannot be the world of illegal sanctions, of economic persecution." "We need to have rifles, missiles and well-oiled tanks at the ready," he declared, after President Trump said last month he wouldn't rule out a military option in the country.

Mexico has opened the possibility that talks to revamp NAFTA were so complex that they could run into 2018. That would be beyond an end-of-December deadline designed to avoid the country's presidential election campaign which kicks off in March. The next round of NAFTA talks, which will likely deal with "rules of origin," will take place in Washington on Oct. 11-15.