Georgia Power: This 5.00% 'Baby Bond' Started Trading On The NYSE

Introduction

In this article, we want to shed light on a new Baby Bond issued by Georgia Power, which is a subsidiary of Southern Company (NYSE: SO).

Our goal is purely to inform you about the product while refraining ourselves from an investment recommendation. Even though the product may not be of interest to us and our financial objectives, it definitely is worth taking a look at.

The New Issue

Before we submerge into our brief analysis, here is a link to the 424B2 Filing by Georgia Power - the prospectus.

Source: SEC.gov

For a total of 10.8M notes issued, the total gross proceeds to the company are $270M. You can find some relevant information about the new baby bond in the table below:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

Georgia Power Series 2017A 5.00% Junior Subordinated Notes due 2077 (NYSE: GPJA) pay an interest at a rate of 5.00% The new security has a BBB rating from S&P and is callable as of 10/01/2022, maturing on 10/01/2077. GPJA is currently trading on PAR and has 4.97% YTC and 4.99% YTM. The interest paid by this baby bond issued by Georgia Power is not eligible for the preferential 15% to 20% tax rate. This results in "qualified equivalent" YTC and YTM at a rate of 4.16% and 4.14%, respectively.

Source: Author's spreadsheet

The Company

Georgia Power is a subsidiary of Southern Company (NYSE: SO) along with Alabama Power, Gulf Power, and Mississippi Power.

These subsidiaries provide retail electric service and are regulated by federal energy agencies and the public service commissions in the states they serve. The state commissions determine fair electric rates, oversee what project costs (such as those associated with environmental controls or plant construction) can be recovered and define the profit margin utilities can make in retail markets.

You can find some price and dividend information for SO in the chart below:

Source: Fastgraphs.com

SO is an extremely stable company that had paid $2.22 dividend for the common stock for the last year, which means over $2.21B yearly dividend as an absolute value. Moreover, the market cap of Southern Company is around $49B.

Capital Structure

Below you can see a snapshot of Southern Company's capital structure as of the time of its last quarterly filing in June. You can also see how the capital structure evolved historically.

Source: Morningstar.com

The Southern Company Family

In this section, I want to take the time to compare the new issue with other securities issued by Southern Company and its subsidiaries.

Source: Author's spreadsheet

There are 6 more issues trading on the NYSE:

Southern Co 6.25% Series 2015A Junior Subordinated Notes due 2075 (NYSE: SOJA)

Southern Co 5.25% Series 2016A Junior Subordinated Notes due 2076 (NYSE: SOJB)

Mississippi Power Co 5.25% Series Cumulative Preferred Stock (NYSE: MP-D)

Georgia Power Co 6 1/8% Series Class A Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock (NYSE: GPE-A*)

Alabama Power Co 5.83% Class A Cumulative Preferred Stock (NYSE: ALP-O*)

Alabama Power Co 5.00% Class A Cumulative Preferred Stock (NYSE: ALP-Q)

The company uses a portion of the net proceeds from this newly issued baby bond to redeem GPE-A on 10/24/2017 - briefly covered in this article. In the table below, there is some information about the issue that the company is redeeming.

Source: Author's spreadsheet

With this refinancing, Georgia Power is saving itself 1.125% on yearly basis.

In addition, by issuing ALP-Q, Alabama Power, also subsidiary of Southern Company, is redeeming ALP-O on 10/11/2017. You can also see the article about ALP-Q by clicking the link - Alabama Power: This 5.00% Preferred Stock Started Trading On The NYSE.

Sector Comparison

The chart below contains all preferred stocks and baby bonds in the Electric Utilities sector (according to FinViz.com) by their market price as % of Par Value and Current Yield.

Source: Author's spreadsheet

This should give you a better idea of where this new product stands in comparison with its relative peer group.

The 'Baby Bonds' only:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

It is important to note that all of the baby bonds in the sector carry an investment grade rating from S&P.

With a Yield-to-Worst of around 5.00%, GPJA seems to be a slightly better option by this metric in comparison with the rest securities shown in the chart above.

Special Considerations

The Company may redeem the Series 2017A Junior Subordinated Notes at its option before their call date:

in whole, but not in part, before October 1, 2022, at 101% of their principal amount, plus any accrued and unpaid interest thereon, if certain changes in tax laws, regulations or interpretations occur; or

in whole, but not in part, before October 1, 2022, at 102% of their principal amount, plus any accrued and unpaid interest thereon, if a rating agency makes certain changes in the equity credit criteria for securities such as the Series 2017A Junior Subordinated Notes.

Source: 424B2 Filing by Georgia Power

Conclusion

This is an informational article about the new baby bond GPJA. With these articles, we want to bring your attention to all new preferred stocks and baby bonds. And they are a good guide of what to expect from your income portfolio.



While this financial instrument is no superstar, it definitely does provide a decent yield if we take into consideration the stability of The Southern Company.

