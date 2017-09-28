Multimedia Weekly Digest: Inflation Nation

Every week, we compile some of the best podcasts and videos our authors have to offer.

Welcome to SA Multimedia Digest, where we combine videos and podcasts from across Seeking Alpha's contributor base into a single weekly article.

With the Fed making a handful of statements recently and the 'will they or won't they' debate around the Fed's hiking rates in December, we thought it pertinent to cover the topic of inflation.

We begin with former Treasury secretary Larry Summers who discussed this, among other fascinating topics, with David Beckworth.

...inflation is below target and is expected to remain below target for 10-20 years, even by markets, which are expecting the Fed not to raise rates very much at all. And so, in the face of that, I am not sure why you'd be confident that we need to raise rates in order to hit the inflation target. Second, I think that if you're serious about a symmetric target, you have to be prepared to exceed the target sometimes. If now, after nine years of recovery, with years more of recovery forecast and with an unemployment rate below 4.5%, if that's not the moment to exceed the 2% target, I don't know when that moment would ever come.

We continue with Russell Investments, who believe that whether or not the Fed hikes rates in December depends on how inflation numbers trend in the next 3 months.

The key takeaway for investors following the Fed's Sept. 20 meeting is that while the federal funds rate remains unchanged for now, comments from Chair Janet Yellen signaled the Fed is still likely gunning for a rate increase in December, Ristuben said. "Yellen's comments were more hawkish than markets expected," he remarked, adding that the Fed has also said it's willing to look past the country's short-term weakness in inflation. In Ristuben and other Russell Investments strategists' view, there's a 50% chance of a rate hike in December. The determining factor for whether or not this will occur, said Ristuben, is likely how the inflation numbers trend for the next three months. He noted that in August, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics' Consumer Price Index was up 1.9%, year-over-year - "a step in the right direction for the policies the Fed wants to implement," Ristuben said. However, in his view, this needs to continue unabated for the next three months in order for the Fed to pull the trigger on a rate hike.

CME Group also discussed what's keeping US inflation below the Fed's 2% target and whether significant government spending might help boost this.

And finally, Ben Hunt focused this week on how the inflation narrative is changing.

The Fed really turned the barge around in a major way to move towards tightening. They were talking about wage inflation coming down the pike and other significant developments that I want to talk about. There's a notable uptick in global economic activity...the first week of September we saw the ISM/Manufacturing survey of purchasing managers - kind of like the gold standard of what's happening in economic activity in the US - it's at a 5 year high. In the real economy these inflationary pressures have been growing for quite a while. But now there's a change in the narrative. I get these questions all the time - how can there be inflation? Look at the yield curve, look at how flat it is. And my response to that is, something like the yield curve, something that reflects market sentiment...market sentiment follows the narrative. What I'm saying is, I don't know what the truth of inflation is. No one knows what the truth of inflation is. Inflation has been measured in a very specific way to generate a very specific result for a very long time...So I don't know what the truth of inflation is but what I do know, or what I pay attention to is: what's the narrative around inflation? There is both a need and desire, both commercially and politically, to create this story of inflation. This is what the Fed wants; they want to declare victory - they desperately want to declare victory. It's what the White House wants more than anything in the world - they have to create this story - particularly of wage growth.

Other SA multimedia

PRO Video - The Bull & Bear On Banco Macro S.A.

Buyers Beware In Hot Housing Markets (Video)

Fed Takes Lead In Unwinding Quantitative Easing

Dale Wettlaufer On Value Investing In The 21st Century

Is Tesla Energy The Next AWS?

Podcast: Apple Product Reviews, Google-HTC, Nest, Amazon Smart Glasses

Betting On Facebook - Chaim Siegel's Idea Of The Month

The Ubiquity Of AI - Fred McClimans' Idea Of The Month

Apple's Impact On Finisar - Mark Hibben's Idea Of The Month

The Equifax Facts - A Rangeley Capital Discussion

Who Killed Toys R Us? A Rangeley Capital Podcast

Danielle On The Financial Survival Network

Danielle's Bi-Weekly Market Update

The Forthcoming Global Crisis Unlike Anything Seen Before

Is Janet Yellen Playing A Game Of Monetary Chicken?

The Cardinal Sin Of Investing: Permanent Impairment Of Capital

The Anna's Air Quotes Edition

Tech Is The New Macro: Investing In Digital Disruption

Navigating A Soft Landing In The Housing Market

Goldman's Tousley On Global Economic Expansion, International Small Caps

More Competition Within Existing Asset Pies (Video)

Please share your thoughts in our comments section. Have multimedia for us to include in the Digest? Please message us or email multimedia@seekingalpha.com.