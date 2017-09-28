Conference Roundup: 3 Biotechs Hit The Investor Circuit

Novavax gave first billing to its early-stage flu vaccine over its end-stage maternal RSV vaccine and it clarified the timeline on upcoming data releases for both drugs.

While mostly rehashes of known information, there were some nuggets of new insight.

This week saw conference presentations by three of the biotech companies I have been covering actively on Seeking Alpha. Novavax (NVAX), Progenics Pharmaceuticals (PGNX), and Dynavax Technologies (DVAX) each took the stage to regale investors with the latest news and outlook for their companies.

As with all conferences of this type, time was relatively short and much of the information was not really new. However, there were some nuggets of insight worth an extra examination.

Here's a roundup of what was said (and some of what wasn't said) during their time on stage:

NVAX: Giving NanoFlu Its Day

NVAX was first up, with a presentation Tuesday morning at the Ladenburg Thalmann 2017 Healthcare Conference.

With only 25 minutes on stage, the company had to be selective about what it wanted to cover. That need to prioritize led to an interesting decision: Unlike previous presentations, including one as recently as September 7, NVAX led with its early-stage flu vaccine candidate, NanoFlu, rather than its maternal RSV vaccine, which is in the midst of a pivotal Phase 3 trial. That decision is understandable, reflecting the growing analyst buzz around NanoFlu, but its prioritization during the presentation, and subsequent domination of the brief Q&A afterward, might raise some eyebrows.

During his presentation, Buck Phillips, NVAX's chief financial officer, described NanoFlu's development as "moving at light-speed", with data from the recently announced Phase 1/2 immunogenicity trial to be made public by the end of 2017. Data by the end of the year had already been promised, but Phillips narrowed the timeline, stating that investors should expect the release in December. He also took some time to discuss the vaccine's manufacturing process, which he described as a "breakthrough" in how flu vaccines are manufactured.

Greg Glenn, the company's head of R&D, was also ebullient about NanoFlu, citing the "broader protection in strain mismatch years" as reason to be confident that the new vaccine will stand apart from extant vaccines. He also asserted that there is a "great deal of interest from BARDA". BARDA involvement in NanoFlu was mooted during the Q2 earnings call in August, but there has been limited sign of progress on that front. Hopefully that "great deal of interest" will translate into something tangible soon.

There was one nugget of potentially new information on the RSV side: While the scheduled release of interim data had been slated for the second half of 2018, Glenn suggested that the release would happen in the first half of the year. If the nearer release date is truly the case, it could help NVAX avoid a cash crunch - which it will face in the latter part of 2018 at its current burn rate.

Progenics: Azedra On Track

Progenics was next up, presenting Wednesday morning at the Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcare Conference.

In the presentation proper, CEO Mark Baker spent a lot of time discussing the prostate cancer imaging and treatment pipeline, in addition to a reiteration of the status on ultra-orphan adrenal cancer drug, Azedra. Azedra is the major near-term candidate and remains the issue foremost in investors' minds.

Baker did not give much new information on the development process, other than to say that the NDA filing is proceeding apace and that the company is a strong financial position to execute the launch of Azedra and to advance the prostate cancer pipeline.

Overall, the presentation gave little in the way of new information, other than to give a status update that things remain on track, with the Azedra NDA likely to be completed in November.

Cantor Fitzgerald, the conference host, was evidently sufficiently confident to reiterate its Buy rating with a price target of $15. Azedra's approval prospects remain extremely promising; if given the green light, Progenics will soar.

DVAX: Heplisav-B at the Finish Line

DVAX made its case at the Cantor Fitzgerald conference as well, taking the stage Wednesday afternoon.

The DVAX presentation was principally a rehash of the one from early September, which I covered in a previous article. CFO Michael Ostrach stated that the company is "refining" the structure of the post-marketing study for Hepatitis B vaccine, Heplisav-B. He described conversations with the FDA as "productive and professional" and working toward the common goal of establishing a study design that will produce accurate results. With a November PDUFA date on the horizon, DVAX is gearing up for a launch in Q1 2018.

DVAX still looks great from an investor's standpoint. Sitting comfortably above $20 per share, there is still significant room to run. Accumulation should result in moderate gains over the next month, and a sharp spike post-approval.

