ROTY Volume 1 Edition 33: New Leadership In The Model Account, Changes To Format And Trades

After taking off the last of our position in Anaptysbio, the ROTY model account appears to have a new crop of winners forming with further upside expected into Q4.

Welcome to the 33rd entry in our Runner of the Year (ROTY) series.

Our model account utilizes a full position size of $10,000 and can hold up to 10 positions. Trades typically occur in quarter increments ($2,500) with cost averages calculated at the day's close. The model account is primarily for referential purposes, so no matter a reader's account size, they can easily follow along and scale trades accordingly.

Note: Readers are encouraged to pay close attention to each entry in the series, as positions could be added to or sold at any moment for a variety of reasons (material events, red flags, swapping out for a more promising stock, etc.).

Current Snapshot of ROTY Model Account

Current Snapshot of ROTY Contenders (interesting stocks on our radar)

General Commentary

As you may have noticed, I'm giving Tipranks Smart Portfolio a try for tracking the ROTY model account. I'm liking the Portfolio News and Portfolio Calendar features, making it perhaps a bit easier to track. As for the ROTY Contenders List, I'm using Finviz, which previously only came in handy for running scans.

Now that we've taken full profits on the Anaptysbio (ANAB) position, our lead winners are currently Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT), GlycoMimetics (GLYC), Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals (SBPH) and Motif Bio (MTFB).

One lead loser is Cellular Biomedicine Group (CBMG), which I believe is a potential CAR-T runner. Another is Nabriva Therapeutics (NBRV), a significantly de-risked antibiotic play. I'm looking for both to cooperate in the near term, while still keeping an eye on Contenders and other promising stocks that could be substituted should we not see the strength we are looking for.

Updates on Model Account Positions

Zogenix (ZGNX)- Data is expected very soon. See my most recent article on the company. For readers who are more conservative in nature and not in favor of taking on risk, this one is probably not for you. I've had several readers message me on any insights related to the trade and my response has stayed the same- stick to your plan. Downside could be 80% or so in the event of negative data, while positive results could reward investors (or gamblers) with a multibagger. ROTY is about taking calculated risks- there is no shame in taking partial profits or selling out an entire position in order to move on to other stocks where the run-up can be played.

If, however, readers decide to hold this or any other ROTY stock through data, do so as part of a calculated strategy that takes into account the level of risk involved, protection of current profits, potential downside if you are wrong, and guards against your emotions or errors you've committed in the past.

Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT)- Some readers and traders were spooked by competitor PTC Therapeutics (PTCT) briefing documents ahead of its Translarna marketing application by the FDA's Advisory Committee. While I expect the outcome of the meeting could likely be negative given two prior Refusal to File decisions, it should not reflect on Sarepta's future prospects and any dips are likely a chance to add to one's position. As I mentioned in a prior article, with positive data for golodirsen and growing sales, the company is increasingly becoming a more attractive acquisition target.

Cellular Biomedicine Group (CBMG)- While the stock has been our weakest performer, I am keeping the position on now because I like the CAR-T space and believe momentum money could flow into this one. I will not be adding until I see strength. Readers interested in the stock should check out their recent 8-K filing, as the slideshow has a lot to tell about the potential value to be found here. On November 4th their Shanghai Zhangjiang facility will have its grand opening (part of a partnership with General Electric to be utilized in CAR-T and stem cell manufacturing). This could bring a lot of eyes to the stock.

Today's ROTY Model Account Trades:

1. Adding to our position in Summit Therapeutics (SMMT)- The stake will now amount to a 3/4 size position. See my prior article on the opportunity here- I continue to believe the stock is an ideal Conviction Buy considering that dilution risk has been taken off the table, high-value novel antibiotic ridinilazole (with a significant BARDA contract), and the potential of ezutromid to impact all DMD patients. Make no mistake, I still suggest that partial or full profits be taken prior to Q1 data from the PhaseOut DMD study.

2. Sell out our position in Nabriva Therapeutics (NBRV)- Readers will recall that part of the advantage of the ROTY strategy is being able to change positions based on intuition, developments or simply finding other ROTY stocks that are either more timely or more likely to run up (versatility). Nabriva Therapeutics is still an excellent option, with a near-term catalyst and dilution risk taken off the table. I've simply opted for another position instead- as always, make changes according to your plan and strategy.

3. Initiate a pilot position in Tracon Pharmaceuticals (TCON)- See my recent write-up here. After the recent rebound from $2, I believe $3 could be the new support. At the beginning of September management announced completion of enrollment for the mid-stage TRAXAR study of TRC105 and Inylta in RCC, with top-line PFS data to be reported later this year. Another upcoming event is the presentation of data from the phase 1/2 PAVE study of DE-122 in patients with wet AMD led by Santen in the second half of this year.

Final Thoughts

Keep in mind that my objective for readers is to make their own decisions, trading their own plans, and adapting ROTY to fit their own needs and objectives. If you don't agree with some of the holdings in the model account (or they simply don't appeal to you), feel free to pick and choose from the Contenders List or tickers selected from your own research.

Also, my sincere thanks to readers who've reached out or messaged me privately with well wishes due to recent health concerns - rest assured, it appears that the worst is over and I'm back to work, albeit taking it slow for starters.

*Keep in mind each position entails its own unique risks, from binary catalysts to disappointing data, competition to dilution. Weakness in the biotech space, as well as ideas with a lack of near-term catalysts, could also contribute to increased volatility.

**All positions in the ROTY model account are established at the closing price on the day this article is published for the sake of transparency.

