Sino-Global Shipping America - Explosive Revenue Growth Causes Substantial Gross Margin Deterioration

Stagnant or even declining revenues in the company's core, high-margin, Chinese-based commodity transport business could have a devastating effect on reported results.

As revenues derived from the new business segments are expected to increase at a much higher pace than the core business, margins will continue to be pressured going forward.

Revenues from the new, US-based services segments are ramping up nicely but at the expense of ongoing gross margin deterioration.

After making substantial changes to its business model over the past couple of quarters, micro-cap logistics services provider Sino-Global Shipping America (NASDAQ:SINO) delivered a highly profitable FY2017 with earnings per share of $0.41 and positive cash flows from operating activities of close to $3.0 million.

Revenues increased by 56% year over year to $11.4 million and overall gross margin was up approximately 750 basis points to 56.5%.

So far, so good. Unfortunately, gross margin trends have become increasingly worrisome over the past two quarters as the company has expanded into new, low-margin business lines.

The company's core business, "Inland Transportation Management Services", assists two large Chinese customers in the transport of chrome iron and chrome ore in China with one of them actually being a related party. As the company is earning a fixed per ton service fee, increases in transportation volume lead to additional earnings dropping to the bottom line almost in full.

That's exactly what happened over the course of fiscal year 2017 as shipment volumes increased by 42%, causing segment revenues to increase by almost 33% to $5.8 million. Accordingly, segment gross margin moved up to 89.2% from 68.9% in FY2016.

After signing a couple of partnership agreements with major players like COSCO over the past few quarters, the company has recently started to provide freight logistics services, including cargo forwarding and truck transportation services in the United States.

Revenues derived from the new business segment in fiscal year 2017 were $4.8 million with more than 60% recorded in the fourth quarter alone. After showing strong initial gross margins in both Q1 and Q2, margins fell off a cliff in Q3 (down from 67.7% in Q2 to just 15.5% in Q3) and did not recover meaningfully during Q4 despite the almost fourfold sequential revenue increase. The main cause for the decline seems to be the company's newly established joint venture "ACH Trucking Center" which provides short-haul trucking transportation and freight logistics services to customers located in the New York and New Jersey areas.

The company also started to offer container trucking services during Q2 with fiscal year 2017 revenues reaching $0.9 million on an average gross margin of 25.4%.

In sum, the company's new, US-based revenue streams have started to ramp up nicely in recent months but margins on average have been a far cry from the company's core business which remains highly dependent on commodity transportation volumes that acted as major tailwind in fiscal year 2017.

In consequence, the company's overall gross margin has deteriorated from the mid-80% levels recorded in the first half of FY2017 to 58.8% in Q3 and down further to only 31% in Q4. Accordingly, reported Q4 earnings per share of $0.07 were the lowest in the entire fiscal year 2017 despite the quarter contributing more than 40% to the company's full year revenues. In addition, cash flows from operations for Q4 were slightly negative.

Should revenues for the new services segments continue to grow meaningfully faster than the legacy core business, gross margins would continue to suffer.

Moreover, an increase in commodity shipments in FY2018 is by no means a given. Under a worst case scenario, the company might see stagnant or even declining revenues in its core business going forward which would have a devastating impact on both the top- and bottom line as well as cash flows from operations.

Bottom line:

Investors should keep their fingers crossed for Chinese-based commodity transportation volumes to again increase meaningfully in FY2018 to offset at least some of the gross margin pressure stemming from the new, US-based business segments.

Without the contribution from the current core business, the company would be hardly profitable.

Given the ongoing deterioration in the company's overall gross margin and my expectation for the new US-based services to continue to grow at a much faster clip than the core business, it's hard to assume earnings growth in FY18 without very major support from the company's Chinese-based commodity transportation business. Should volumes in China remain stagnant or even decrease going forward, the company would see a very material deterioration in basically all of its relevant business metrics.

As of this writing, the stock is up 6% in after hours, after initially trading up almost 20% on perceived strong headline numbers.

Personally, I would expect the shares to show some strength in pre-market and at the beginning of the regular session on Thursday but to lose steam rather quickly given the disappointing margin trends.

That said, the shares have experienced violent momentum-driven rallies from time to time, so don't bet the farm on a potential short position and adequately manage your risk. Better wait for the shares to peak and get short once the price action reverses amidst a drop in trading volume.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in SINO over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.