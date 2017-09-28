Pengrowth Energy: Making Sense Of The Recent Rally

The company noted that it was not aware of any news that would account for this sort of rally.

Shares of Pengrowth have surged by more than 80% over the past week on heavy volume.

Shares of Pengrowth (PGH) have experienced a spectacular 80% rally over the past few trading days. There has been no news to explain this. Indeed, Pengrowth even put out a press release noting that they are not aware any material undisclosed information that would account for this trading activity. However, this does not mean the rally is entirely unwarranted. This article will look into some of the possible theories as to why Pengrowth shares have skyrocketed.

A massive short squeeze

One of the more likely reasons for the rally is short covering/short squeeze. Around 17 million shares of Pengrowth were shorted as of August, a 13 fold increase from the level at the start of the year.

This is a sizable amount of shorts in a fairly illiquid security as just 0.5 million to 1 million shares are traded on an average day. Notice that volume spiked nearly 1700% in the chart below. In other words, this is a near text book recipe for a massive short squeeze.

Improved outlook for oil

While a short squeeze may explain the sudden increase in Pengrowth's share price, which is only half of the story. The other half is related to oil prices. Pengrowth's share price has generally followed oil price since late 2014. However, this trend was broken this year.

While WTI oil prices have flirted with the $40 per bbl mark a few times this year, prices are still more or less flat YTD with the futures curve actually suggesting higher prices into 2018.

Meanwhile, Pengrowth share price kept heading lower despite the price of oil. Only with the recent rally is Pengrowth anywhere near close where oil is. Indeed, shares of Pengrowth are actually still down 20% YTD. There may actually be more upside here.

Delisting concerns alleviated

Pengrowth is now trading above $1.00 per share. This is important as the company received a continued listing standard notification from the NYSE in May. As a result, Pengrowth was at risk of being delisted due to its low share price. This would obviously be a negative as the next step was likely being relegated to the much less liquid OTC/pink sheets market. However, with the recent rally, Pengrowth can now feasible regain compliance.

Under the NYSE's rules, Pengrowth has a period of six months from the date of the NYSE notification to regain compliance with the NYSE's price listing standard. Pengrowth can regain compliance if, during the applicable cure period following receipt of the NYSE notification, on the last trading day of any calendar month, Pengrowth's common stock has a closing price of at least US $1.00 per share and a 30 trading-day average closing price of at least US $1.00 per share.

Conclusion

As a Pengrowth long, this rally came totally out of the blue. Yes, the stock was greatly undervalued. However, I would have never imagined that the share price would nearly double in less than a week. Sentiment in oil names has been extremely bearish for ages and even a whiff of positive news can do wonders.

Keep in mind that Pengrowth actually remains undervalued given the recent rally in oil prices. The stock also has another major upside catalyst when it resolves the covenant issues outlined in the following article. Any Pengrowth shorts beware-- this rally may not be over.

