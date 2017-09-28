The Market Has Misjudged GE's Sale Of Industrial Solutions

Despite GE’s shares having lost value since the time of the sale, this is probably a positive step for the firm.

By Callum Lo, Integer Investment analyst

Introduction

We’ve written a number of different pieces of analysis on General Electric (GE) in the past few months, analyzing the bumpy road the firm has been taking as it attempts to take a new direction. The first of those articles established how key global oil demand and volume are to GE’s core profitability. In particular, it analyzed how GE’s clientele are negatively affected by low oil prices and explored the company’s diversification into areas like renewable energy. The second analysis was concerned with GE’s flagship project Predix, which attempts to create a cloud-based platform for big data analysis and optimization applications for industrial machinery. The third article specifically looked at the Baker Hughes (NYSE:BHGE) merger that was still up in the air at that point in time and concluded that a successful deal was likely.

GE has now taken a significant strategic step, offloading its Industrial Solutions business to ABB, a rival based in Europe. The deal is worth $2.6 billion, which is roughly equivalent to the amount the business generated in sales in 2016. Industrial Solutions mainly supplies components for different electrical products such as lighting and enterprise computing, similar to the products produced by ABB.

Analysis

This move marks the first major restructuring under GE’s new CEO John Flannery, who took over the firm in August. Flannery now faces the daunting challenge of reversing the trend of a stock that has fallen more than any other during the year on the Dow Jones Industrial Average.

In our recent profile of the new leader, we outlined:

Flannery first started at the corporate giant working in the GE Capital division, which has since been largely divested from by his predecessor. His role was to be a dealmaker, buying and selling substantial financial assets and portfolios. He gained a reputation as a skilled negotiator and as having an eye for bets that were not worth pursuing. He later went on to be the leading figure in the acquisition of Alstom’s power and grid divisions for $17 billion.

Flannery has now identified an area in which ABB may be able to create more value in an underperforming division than GE will be able to. ABB specifically is looking to broaden its access to the market in North America, though it managed to negotiate the deal down from what was reportedly a figure closer to $3 billion before it was agreed to.

John Flannery recently took over leadership of GE:

Flannery has indicated that the cash proceeds that flow from the transaction are likely to be utilized in the ongoing restructuring taking place at GE in order to aggressively cut costs and shed underperforming parts of the business. In our analysis regarding Flannery’s leadership, we wrote that a large amount of this restructuring can likely be expected to come in the oil and gas sector:

Flannery is likely to make changes to the structure of [the oil and gas divisions] in order to remove redundancies and take advantage of the opportunities presented by the [Baker-Hughes] merger. GE is more likely to have a greater focus on the oil and gas industry in general, specifically in North America. The company is betting on a recovery in oil prices, so expect to see further investment in oilfield services. This assumption is confirmed by Flannery’s comments regarding the upcoming review, downplaying the need for substantial portfolio alterations and saying "We're not starting from a weak position at all."

This follows the announcement toward the end of last year that GE will be selling its core water business, valued at over $3 billion to several interested parties from France and Canada. This deal has been agreed to but not yet closed. As we pointed out, a large amount of the proceeds from these sales will go towards an increasing focus on in-house innovation, based on Flannery’s reputation when he was leading GE Healthcare. This is part of what Flannery became known for during his time at the head of GE Healthcare. Technologies such as core imaging, digital platforms, and cell therapy systems are among the strong pushes made at the division under his leadership. This was alongside structural and financial innovations, such as Sustainable Healthcare Solutions, which was aimed at providing access for technologies in healthcare to providers within emerging markets.

GE recently merged with oilfield services giant Baker-Hughes:

The Industrial Solutions deal also comes amid mounting pressure from activist investor Trian Fund Management. This means we’re likely to see an increasing amount of influence aimed at coaxing GE into breaking up parts of its business. This is certainly something that Flannery is not averse to, himself being keen to shed as much deadweight as possible.

GE is likely to confirm the sale of its water division:

This sale is probably a positive step for the manufacturing giant. The division was only able to generate around $160 million in profit last year, around 6% of revenue. It is also a fairly capital-heavy division, requiring constant upgrades and maintenance in order to remain competitive. At a time when GE is having to choose between using its cash reserves for essential long-term restructuring and keeping up a flailing division, it makes more sense to offload it to a competitor that seeks to exploit a strategic advantage from it. Moreover, GE has never been able to establish any particular competitive advantage in this market, despite its large scale. It seems unlikely that it will successfully change this dynamic in the coming years.

Conclusion

John Flannery’s record can tell us a lot about how he will operate at the helm of General Electric in the coming years. This transaction gives another indication confirming that he will likely pursue large-scale restructuring, and use cash proceeds to fund innovation in-house. The markets have been fairly tepid in response to the news, but the division is better suited off GE’s books.

We can expect further sales of failing GE businesses to competitors, or the breaking up of some key assets, especially as activist investors increase pressure for these strategic outcomes. In general, we prefer focused businesses and, unfortunately, GE is rather unfocused and this comes at the expense of GE competitive advantage. We would prefer to invest in a smaller, leaner and laser-focused company. If Flannery can use these changes to cut costs and increase efficiency in GE’s core competencies, he may yet turn around its current decline.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.