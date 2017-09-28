The Bond Market And Demographics

We think investing in bonds for people between 55 and 70 makes much more sense than having your key capital on the equity roller-coaster.

Heavy debt loads and excessive leverage in the global financial system are also weighing on future growth rates, helping keep a lid on rates.

Despite the dependency ratio shifting away from savings, we think a shift towards more conservative allocations will offset much of that change.

Interest rates can be thought of as the cost of money which is largely driven by supply and demand dynamics.

Are the bond markets being driven by long-term demographics?

We have discussed in many of our articles the notion that baby boomer bulge in the population profile has been a large driver for interest rates. The chart we have posted from Business Insider shows the anomaly in rates is not the current low-rate environment but the period between 1960 and 1990 when rates spiked and then backed down.

The main driver of that rise in rates was a rise in inflation. Simply put, interest rates are a function of current and future inflation expectations. After World War II, returning soldiers and the resulting economic boom resulted in a significant rise in credit demand. During the Great Depression of the 1930s, credit creation was well below normal so there was a significant amount of pent-up demand. The post-war period can be characterized as a rebuilding time but also resulted in a significant jump in population (the baby boom).

The below chart is the yoy change in total consumer credit outstanding. In the post-war period, credit creation was substantial and near 50% yoy growth in some cases.

Since then, credit creation has continued to decline on average. Much of the decline is driven by other demographic trends, namely reduced population growth. The world population inflected higher after WWII jumping from roughly 2 billion people to over 6 billion in a relatively short period of time. That growth and the need for credit to sustain it while improving the standard of living is the main reason for the growth in inflation and thus interest rates. Add to that some regulatory and exogenous factors such as Bretton Woods and two oil crises during the 1970s, and the trend was exacerbated.

The aging of our global population is nothing new to investors. But we do think investors underestimate the impact that an aging population will have on things like interest rates.

GDP Growth = Population Growth + Productivity Gains

As population growth slows, the impact on GDP will be significant. Recall that GDP growth is a function of population growth and improvements in productivity. Population growth is fairly well-known in advance and can be accurately predicted. Growth has been on a slowing trend for some time, with a few reversals like we saw in the 1990s.

JP Morgan has a great slide in their Guide to the Markets deck that details GDP growth over time. First, they start with population growth over select ten-year periods. As population growth slows, the rate of change of GDP will decline. This dynamic is one of the reasons we have seen lower GDP trends in each subsequent expansion since WWII.

(Source: Pension Partners)

Future population growth will be low and could even be negative in some countries. According to the slide below, population growth will halve again from 2017 to 2026, compared to 2007 to 2016.

(Source: Guide to the Markets)

As we noted above, GDP is a function of population growth and productivity gains. As population growth slows, GDP growth, all things equal, will also slow.

(Source: Guide to the Markets)

Productivity growth has been weak for some time. In the last decade, productivity (or growth in real output per worker) has averaged just 0.9%, the lowest in the post-war period. The trend for the last decade and a half has been lower.

(Source: Focus Economics)

In summary, if we think productivity trends will remain- unless you're in the camp that believes robots and AI will alter our economic landscape in short order- and we know population growth will continue to be low and likely slow further, then we know GDP growth will be low compared to historical standards.

The Implications For Bonds

As we noted above, the demand for credit can fluctuate based on population trends and economic growth. If the interest rate on credit is the cost of money, then as demand for credit declines, all else equal the cost of money will likely decline.

When economic growth is stronger, the demand for money (i.e. credit) is stronger and thus rates must rise. Simple supply and demand with supply a finite amount controlled by the Federal Reserve through monetary policy. During the 1950s and 1960s, the U.S. grew at an extraordinary rate, which helped to push up inflation and the cost of money.

As economic growth slows, the demand for credit will slow. We are likely entering a new interest rate paradigm because of it, just as we did after WWII.

As this is occurring, we are experiencing a debt supercycle with global debt levels as a percentage of GDP rising ever higher.

Going forward, we expect the demand for bonds, especially by pensions and other liability matching drivers that are supporting retired individuals, will keep a lid on long-rates. Couple that with an increase in the savings rate driven by the need to accumulate more savings for retirement, and you have a recipe for sustained lower rates.

Many highlight the impending reversal of the Dependency Ratio- the number of workers supporting each person above 65 years old or under 15 years of age. As the ratio gets higher, meaning an older population who are not typically in accumulation (savings) phases but de-cumulation mode, they would be selling assets to support their standard of living. That unwind of the need to save would, in theory, raise interest rates.

We do think that theorists miss the fact that much of this shift in the savings trends is offset by a shift in investor habits. Traditionally, as investors age and near retirement, they alter their investment allocation towards bonds, helping to depress rates.

What Lies Ahead

For retirees or those approaching retirement, we would be hesitant owning much in the way of equities today. As the Fed starts removing the 'Bernanke Put' by winding the balance sheet and raising rates, we think we will see a return to volatility. The ECB and the BoJ may not be far behind. The chart below shows the correlation between balance sheet assets and stocks.

The chart below showing the "Total Assets By Major Central Bank" from Yardeni Research breaks out the balances by each of the three major central banks. The red line below (Federal Reserve) has not been growing the asset base since late 2014.

The ECB is likely to curtail or outright stop expanding their balance sheet early next year if only because they are exhausting the inventory of bonds that they can buy. As Europe's recovery gathers steam, net purchases by the ECB are likely to head towards zero by the end of the first quarter. Come next year, Japan will likely be the only major central bank still expanding the balance sheet.

Where does that leave us?

History also suggests that QE had the opposite effect as intended with long-rates rising during bond purchases.

From Bloomberg:

During each of the Fed’s quantitative-easing cycles, yields rose when the central bank was buying and then fell after it stopped. That ran counter to what many expected based on simple supply and demand as the Fed amassed $4.5 trillion of debt and became the single biggest holder of Treasuries.

Be careful of listening to media and market narratives as the crowd can often be wrong.

How We Invest

We think investing in equities is fine for people with long time horizons. Given the sequence of returns risk that is out there today, it is best to allocate only the slice of your portfolio where you can weather a 40%+ decline. In other words, if you generate enough income from 80% of your portfolio to meet your needs during retirement, then 20% of your portfolio could be allocated to equities given no need to sell at disadvantageous points.

While a recession is likely more than 12 months out- why take a substantial amount of risk this late in the cycle? If the Fed's dot plot does come to fruition, we do think a recession will materialize given how levered the global economy is today.

If you can live on yield- whether from dividends or earned interest- you will be in a FAR superior position come retirement. Investors who can attain such a feat will be able to largely avoid a sequence of returns risk by avoiding drawing down the portfolio during market declines.

We help our members achieve that goal by allocating largely to alternative bond portfolios with superior risk-return profiles.

