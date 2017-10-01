Marston's: Where Dividend Payments Are Prioritized Over Financial Health

Should the company cut its dividend and use the cash to fund its growth plans, I would immediately initiate a long position.

Sure, the sky-high net debt level is 'acceptable' compared to the value of the real estate, but this isn't a REIT.

I'm not convinced paying a 7% dividend whilst issuing new stock and raising more debt at a 6% interest rate is the best way to allocate the company's capital.

Introduction

A reader of European Small-Cap Ideas brought up Marston’s (OTCPK:MARZF) (OTC:MRTPY) as a potentially interesting company as there were some insider buys whilst the company is trading at an all-time low. I’m personally not impressed at all, as the company’s stubborn dividend policy is threatening its survival potential in the longer term.

Source: stockcharts.com

Marston’s main listing is on the London Stock Exchange where it’s listed with MARS as its ticker symbol. The current share price is approximately 108 pence, giving the company a market capitalization of 708M GBP based on the 660M shares outstanding. As the company reports its financial results in GBP, I will use that currency throughout the article.

Cash flows? Weak due to growth capex

In the first half of its financial year (which ends at the end of this month), Marston’s revenue increased by approximately 1.5% to 452M GBP, whilst the operating profit increased by 5%. That’s fine, but the pre-tax income was still just 36.7M GBP as the very heavy debt load is weighing on the financial results. In fact, almost 60% of the operating income is being used to pay the interest payments (I’m sure you can imagine this already sends shivers through my spine).

Source: Financial results

Indeed, despite an operating profit of 72M GBP, the bottom line showed a net income of just 30M GBP despite a relatively low tax rate of just 18%. Excluding certain underlying items, Marston’s reported an EPS of 4.8 pence per share, which indicates the company is currently trading at a P/E ratio of approximately 10 (and probably even lower as the company’s financial performance is subject to seasonal impacts – people drink more during holidays and the summer).

So, based on the income result, you indeed wouldn’t think Marston’s is in a bad shape, and whilst the operating cash flows are pretty decent as well, the problem is located in MARS’s growth plans.

Indeed. In the first half of this year, Marston’s reported an operating cash flow of 60M GBP, but after taking the effective interest payments (38M GBP) and changes in the working capital position (-15M GBP), the adjusted operating cash flow was approximately 37M GBP. Indeed much lower than the 60M GBP, but not even remotely sufficient to cover the 80M in capital expenditures (or even the 47M in net capex after Marston’s sold off some assets).

Source: financial results

The sky-high capex result is entirely caused by Marston’s expansion plans, as you can clearly see in the next image:

Source: company presentation

As you can see, 52M GBP was invested in growth, and the sustaining capex was just 27M GBP. This means Marston’s reported a positive free cash flow of 10M GBP in H1, but the overall free cash flow performance was incredibly negative due to the ongoing expansion of the company.

Yes, but the 7% yield surely compensates for the risk?

Notice how even the adjusted free cash flow doesn’t even cover the dividend, which will cost the company approximately 50M GBP this year. Again, keep in mind the company’s subject to seasonal effects, and last year, the H2 operating cash flow was approximately twice as high as the H1 OpCF. But whilst the dividend seems to be covered on a full-year basis, it still remains at risk to be cut.

Source: company website

After all, the free cash flow will have to be used for a variety of things, and it looks like Marston’s is only focusing on its dividend payments instead of reducing its net debt (1.3B GBP, with a net debt/EBITDA ratio of in excess of 5) or to simply fund its growth, as you can clearly see the company’s growth plans are costing a lot of money.

Does the company even HAVE a capital allocation plan?

Earlier this year, Marston’s completed an 80M GBP capital increase by issuing new shares at 137 pence per share (which is approximately 30% higher than the current share price). You might think this is a good move (as the share price is currently lower), but I fail to see why I should be ‘happy’ with the placement. After all, what’s the purpose of paying a dividend if you have better ways to spend the cash?

Source: company presentation

It looks like the company thinks its dividend is ‘holy’ and is avoiding anything to cut it. And, that might not be the best way to move forward here. Looking at Marston’s financial results, the average cost of debt is approximately 6%. So, instead of paying 50M GBP in dividends (+- 7.5 pence payable on 660 million shares), it should try to spend the 50M on debt reduction. By doing so for three consecutive years, the net debt would decrease by approximately 150M GBP, reducing the annual interest expense by 9M GBP and have a positive impact of 7M GBP on the operating cash flow result. A dividend cut would definitely have helped the company to avoid a horrible 15% share dilution.

I’m absolutely NOT against Marston’s growth plans, but I’m pretty certain every professor teaching Economics 101 would sigh and shake his head to see a company paying a 7% dividend yield but having to borrow money at 6% to cover its growth funding needs. It just doesn’t make any sense, especially when you know the company recently had to raise 80M GBP in a private placement.

If I would be CEO…

… I would cut the dividend immediately. Perhaps I’d keep one symbolic pence as an annual dividend, but it’s clear cutting the dividend would reduce the need for external funding whilst Marston’s executes its growth plans.

I realize some investors would be happy with a dividend cut, but so be it, because in the longer run, a dividend cut would be best for the company and its shareholders as it would reduce the need for dilution and allow Marston’s to reduce its net debt to more acceptable levels. Again, I understand a lot of shareholders (and the creditors) feel comfortable as the 1.3B GBP net debt is secured against 2.2B GBP in real estate, but seeing how Marston’s has to pay almost 80M GBP per year in interest expenses is really painful as this only benefits the creditors, and not the shareholders.

Conclusion: high risk/high reward

Yes, the dividend is safe if you only take the sustaining capex into account. However, as Marston’s is still executing its growth plans, the total capital needs are much, much higher than the current operating cash flow, even on an adjusted level. That’s why I personally don’t understand why the company continues to pay a (currently high) dividend, as the 50M cash outflow related to that dividend could be put at work to make sure the balance sheet doesn’t get too constrained.

I’m not sure if Marston’s has considered to split itself up in a REIT and the ‘core’ pub business. I think this could be very advantageous for the company’s shareholders as I strongly believe the financing cost for a REIT would be much lower than 6%. If the company would be split up, the ‘operating’ entity would obviously incur higher operating expenses as its rental expenses would increase. But I don’t think this would be much higher than what the company is currently paying in interest expenses. On top of that, the REIT owners could benefit from the lack of corporate taxes on REITs and see the cash flows immediately flow through to their portfolios as a dividend (subject to a 20% UK dividend tax).

For now, Marston’s is a high-risk, high-reward ‘investment’. I fear the dividend might be cut after all (unless Marston wants to dilute its shareholders even further), so there’s a really good reason why the company is trading at the current valuations.

In the end, there’s a future for Marston’s. But the company will have to take reducing its net debt really, really serious. A 1% increase in the average cost of debt would reduce the operating cash flow by in excess of 13M GBP per year.

If you plan to take a position in Marston’s, be aware of the funding risks, and additional dilution cannot be excluded if the company remains too stubborn to cut its dividend. I remain on the sidelines until the company has a clear capital allocation plan which respects the financing needs of the longer term business plan.

