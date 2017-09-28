Cash-Starved Chesapeake Energy Found An Infusion

I'm sorry to say this, but my hopes for a successful turnaround for Chesapeake Energy Corp. (CHK) are diminishing. On September 27th, the management team at the E&P firm announced another piece of news that I find to be mixed in nature but which highlights the single largest concern I've had for the firm in recent months. In what follows, I will detail why I think something at Chesapeake needs to change if shareholders are to be made whole again.

A look at the news

On September 27th, the management team at Chesapeake made two announcements. The first was that, following two prior debt issuances that they utilized to raise cash with, they are issuing a private placement in an attempt to raise $750 million. While complete terms have not been detailed yet, the company did state that the interest rate they expect to receive is 8% per annum. In all, that would result in added interest expense of $60 million per year.

*Taken from Chesapeake

The second announcement put forth by management relates to plans to buy back, through a tender offer, some of the outstanding notes the company has that are due between 2020 and 2022. In all, management is interested in principal worth over $3.4 billion but, due to cash restraints, they have set limits on precisely how much they can buy back. As you can see in the table above, they are willing to buy back up to $350 million worth of their 8% Senior Notes due in 2022. $200 million, at the most, will be allocated toward a mix of their 6.625% Senior Notes due in 2020 and their 6.875% Senior Notes due in 2020. Of the $550 million in aggregate price notes they want to buy back, they could conceivably allocate a large portion toward their third tier category, which consists of their 6.125% Senior Notes due in 2021, and their 5.375% Senior Notes due in 2021. However, this would require the firm to see its noteholders tender less than the max permitted for the first and second tiers.

My thoughts on what this means for shareholders

As a rule of thumb, I like debt buybacks, especially if they are done at a discount to par and/or if management can generate savings on interest expense in the process. While Chesapeake's 5.375% Senior Notes are being offered (assuming holders initiate early tenders instead of waiting for the last minute) at $0.9675 on the dollar, the sad truth is that the difference in interest expense is not enough to offset the change in interest expense that will take place. For all the other notes, we are looking at a premium of between $1.0125 to the dollar and $1.0925 on the dollar. This means that management is already willing to pay more now, irrespective of differences in interest rate, in order to buy back the debt.

Now, this doesn't mean that I am opposed to paying more if need be. The good news about this tender offer is that some of the notes they are issuing will have a maturity date of 2025, while others will have a maturity date of 2027. This gives the company anywhere between 3 years and 7 years extra before principal repayments become an issue. In cases where this is likely needed, such as one where it's believed the industry the firm operates in may not recover before debt is due, I see the strategy as a necessary evil in order to reduce the probability of dilutive equity.

The problem I have here, though, is that I don't believe this is terribly important for Chesapeake right now. 2020 is still quite a ways off and, while there is a benefit to having less uncertainty about when the company will have to pay back large amounts of cash, I think that this move was not necessary at this time. In fact, I would argue that it might have even been damaging to the business and its shareholders because of the fact that, while interest rates may increase, the tide for energy is turning more bullish and will likely remain that way for the next year or two.

The worst thing about this transaction is that it will mean the cost structure for Chesapeake will inevitably worsen, keeping all else the same. If management gets its way and is able to tender the full amount they want for the tier 1 debt and for the tier 2 debt, then they will have seen, just from the tender, their debt rise by $37.32 million, on top of the extra $200 million they are taking on above and beyond the $550 million that's being dedicated toward the tender. From the $550 million buyback, their interest expense will rise by $5.63 million per year, on top of the $16 million per year from the extra $200 million in debt they are taking on from the private placement. This will lead to a net increase in interest expense for the firm of $21.63 million per year.

Now, to be fair, it is possible, per the press release regarding the private placement, that management will utilize the rest of the amount they expect to receive in order to buy back more debt in the future. That said, they may also use it for "general corporate purposes", which is legal-speak for pretty much anything they want. Personally, I believe that management will utilize this excess cash not for debt reduction but, instead, for plugging a small piece of the massive hole in its cash flow that it will be stuck with not only this year but next. I also believe that management, absent a significant asset sale taking place, will ramp up their usage of their revolving credit facility. For those interested, I have written about Chesapeake's cash issues in the past, here and here.

An update

Following the time at which I had written all of the above, but immediately before I submitted this article, I noticed that the management team at Chesapeake announced that they had decided to increase the size of their private placement by $100 million to $850 million. In addition to this, they announced that $300 million of it would be due in 2025 and would be issued at 101.25% of par. The remaining $550 million will be due in 2027 but will be issued at 99.75% of par. Collectively, these issuance prices will leave the firm with an extra $2.375 million in cash to work with, plus the extra $100 million. That said, the interest expense for the firm will be an extra $8 million per year, or $29.63 million per year above what they are paying today. This does not change my thoughts regarding the transaction, except that now it leaves the firm even more leveraged and with higher annual costs.

Takeaway

Based on the data provided, I don't like what I'm seeing here with Chesapeake. I would understand if management were likely to get the debt at a discount and/or if they were likely to save on interest moving forward and/or if they had to cover near-term debt maturities and had to take a hit to do so to avoid liquidity concerns. That said, none of these seem to apply. Rather, management is only doing its shareholders a disservice. Of course, it is possible that perhaps the firm will come up with something to offset this negative change, but I don't want to speculate on what that might be since I haven't a clue.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.