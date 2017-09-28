Bank Of America - There It Is!

It's not Trump's tax plan but the fact that traders are finally discovering this macro trade again.

Bank of America (BAC) has gone from 'dead money' to 'the new Trump trade' within 3 weeks. The stock is currently up 15% YTD and still offers a lot of potential. Mainly because people are bullish for the wrong reasons and are just discovering this opportunity.

Reflation & Low Expectations

One of the graphs I used in my most recent article can be seen below. It shows the comparison between the copper price (inverted) and long term government bonds (TLT). It also works with other cyclical commodities like lumber. This correlation is interesting because bonds have ignored inflationary pressure for a few months.

At this point (graph below), it is safe to say that bond traders got the memo. Bonds are breaking down massively hence pushing everything up that benefits from higher rates.

In addition to that, it is important that oil is back at $52 per barrel. This means that one of the most important commodities is adding to the bear case for bonds.

And just to be clear, I did not just call for higher rates because of this divergence. That would be too easy, and frankly a bit reckless. What is currently driving the market, is...

... Higher Economic Growth

One of the reasons why the odds were/are in favor of bond bears is the accelerating economic growth in the US. And don't forget, when talking about economic growth, it is absolutely key to watch leading indicators. Those are the indicators that tell you where growth is headed. GDP numbers are interesting when assessing whether an economic bull case turned out to be right or not. However, they are not leading but lagging.

That's why I added two leading indicators in the graph below. The bars represent the ISM manufacturing index while the line displays the regional manufacturing index from the Richmond FED district.

The ISM index is key because it covers the entire USA. I added the Richmond index because it shows that we can expect momentum and high growth to continue in September. This is backed by strong numbers from all regional reports that have been published so far.

Add to that the rising momentum in Europe where consumer confidence has hit a 17-year high. This environment desperately wants higher rates even though central banks like the ECB stay rather dovish.

Why I Did Not Mention Trump & Conclusion

One very important thing to remember is that this rally is not happening because people are trusting Trump again or because the news about a massive tax plan is suddenly trending.

Yes, tax cuts that would mainly benefit working Americans would add to the current economic momentum. However, let's not forget that this has been one of Trump's key economic promises and is therefore more or less priced in to a large extend.

In terms of rates, I could not be happier to see that the rally is continuing (black line). My first target is 2.50% on the 10Y which should further support the yield curve (orange line).

When it comes to Bank of America's stock price, I am looking for $28 on the mid-term. And that would not even be too high considered the weak performance of financials over the last few months.

Conclusion

Bank of America shareholders should stay long. The bond sell-off has just started and traders are finally repositioning themselves. This also means that people who are not long yet are still not too late to the party. Even though it might be smart to start with a small position and add on dips. And last but not least: don't get carried away with economic news. It's not Trump or taxes that push banks higher. It's a strong economic trend that is finally being discovered.

