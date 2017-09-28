Hold Or Sell Uniti? Principles Of Anchored Loss, Sunk Cost, And Opportunity Cost

More importantly, this is a mini-case study of the importance of three principles: Anchoring to Losses, Sunk Cost, and Opportunity Cost.

UNIT - DO YOU HOLD OR SELL?

Are you holding shares of Uniti Group Inc. (UNIT) at a loss and hoping for an eventual rebound to recoup your losses, but worried it might fall further, magnifying your pain? Not sure what to do?

In this article I'll explain how I employed three critically important principles to sell, and swallow a 20% loss. This article focuses on these principles, and presumes readers are familiar with UNIT fundamentals and recent events, which have been covered in great detail in articles by many other Seeking Alpha contributors.

If you are holding UNIT, you're probably not alone. I was there until last Monday, September 25th. By late afternoon, the stock had rebounded about 10% beginning Friday. I evaluated whether to sell or hold: 1) Sell, and miss out on a possible continuing uptrend of gains of maybe (hopefully) another 5% day Tuesday (which would have gone a long way to reduce my loss), or 2) Hold and risk an even larger loss. That evening after the sell, I wrote a fellow SA investor that I may have just made a huge mistake if the next day UNIT bounces up another, say, 5%. It takes some guts to sell and take a loss, risking that the very next day it might bounce, and you were the one sucker who sold at the bottom and missed the eventual rebound back up to your entry point. However, I was playing the odds that a two-day, 10% rally would not be followed by another up day, but rather, exit selling. (Little did I know of the next morning's news of the allegation of a WIN covenant violation).

Are you facing this same decision with UNIT (or another stock) right now?

UNIT closed Wednesday, Sept 27th at $14.73, 5 cents off a 52 week low and 54% off its 52 week high of $32.06. Should you take a loss now and miss a rebound, or hang on in hopes of recovering your losses only to suffer more? This article is not a recommendation for what you should do. Nor is it an examination of the fundamentals of UNIT (nor WIN) - there are many articles addressing these details that readers can consult. This article is about, and focuses on, three key principles for framing your decision whether to hold or sell UNIT.

ANCHORING TO LOSSES PRINCIPLE

Tying your investment decision (of whether to sell or hold) to a loss is unwise. It's easy to get anchored to a loss. Psychologically, losses can be interpreted as mistakes, and holding the stock in hopes of a rebound restores a selloff loss and reverses if not eliminates a mistake. (Besides, who among us has not bought a stock only to see it drop in the following days - it comes with the territory.) Plus, hopes for a rebound are rooted in the reversion to the mean principle for an oversold stock. So there are strong chains connecting us, anchoring us, to losses. This is a poor basis for making an investment decision of whether to hold or sell. If you bought UNIT and are anchored to a loss, you should abandon this thinking permanently, starting now.

SUNK COST PRINCIPLE

As an accounting major in college, I learned the principle of sunk costs. A company has incurred operating or capital expenditures, but then finds out the project will have major cost overruns. Further expenditures might turn the project around, but if it doesn't, it will lead to more losses. Should the company cut and run, or risk throwing good money after bad down a rat hole?

The same is applicable to an older car: Replace the engine on a 175,000 mile vehicle, or apply the same money to buy a newer car, and dump your iron mistress?

While it's natural to take into account your past investment to some degree, what's been spent is in the past and it is a sunk cost. To a greater degree past investment - sunk cost - should have little impact on where you spend your next dollars.

For UNIT, my decision (and yours right now if you hold UNIT at a loss) was to recognize my past loss - the accounting principle of sunk costs - had nothing to do with what decision I made now. (And as you have likely recognized, the principle of sunk cost is really just another way of framing the principle of anchoring to a loss.)

OPPORTUNITY COST PRINCIPLE

I sold UNIT, providing cash to redeploy. Today, if you sell UNIT, you'll have cash to redeploy. So here's the question:

With the proceeds from the sale of UNIT, where is the best place to invest for the greatest risk/reward return in your expected time frame? Would you buy UNIT today to get a solid return, or is there a better investment?

I'll leave it to readers to evaluate which specific alternatives might have better returns. Most of us maintain a running list of investment opportunities we could consider.

The point is, by choosing to hold UNIT rather than sell, are you foregoing the opportunity to reinvest the cash (proceeds from selling UNIT) and earning a better return elsewhere? This is the opportunity cost principle (another accounting principle learned in college).

UNIT - MY DECISION BASIS

Headwinds: 1) The trend is not your friend, on major selling (11+m shares Wednesday, Sept 27 vs average of 2.6m per Yahoo Finance, and similar the prior day), 2) 70% dependence of revenues on WIN lease rentals, 3) Questions regarding WIN's ability to pay term debt in the 2020's, 4) WIN credit downgrade, 5) UNIT's high cost of capital given a 16% dividend ($2.40/$14.73), limiting the ability to invest to accretively grow revenues, 6) The recently announced allegation of WIN's potential covenant violation.

Tailwinds: 1) WIN's new services providing an opportunity for growth of revenues, 2) UNIT's cash flow currently covers its dividend, 3) UNIT's assets of fiber and towers, as an essential internet communication and distribution network.

I'm sure I've left out other headwinds and tailwinds. Of all these factors, two drove my selling decision to believe UNIT will not enjoy significant positive returns in the coming two years:

1) Given the cumulative impact of the headwinds, I see no major substantial catalysts to drive significant buyer surge to purchase this stock and drive it higher in the next twelve or more months. There is too much doubt by potential buyers surrounding WIN and UNIT in my personal opinion to believe sentiment will reverse in the coming year.

2) Fast-forward to September 2019 when we are 2 years closer to the due date of WIN's term debts in the 2020s. Will the odds be more in favor that investors will believe WIN can't fund its debt, hence a greater risk of both WIN and UNIT selling off further by 2019? I wasn't willing to speculate and take that risk by holding. Not because I think a case couldn't be made that WIN might fund its debt (perhaps one can), but because I think investor sentiment is now ingrained and will be hard to reverse. Also, because I think the odds of making a return over the coming 24 months are better somewhere else.

I was willing to forgo the potential for a turnaround in UNIT's price because in my personal estimation, the probability for a competitive return by holding UNIT was low when compared to the universe of other alternatives, and considering the risk/reward.

(BTW, it's not part and parcel to the principles we're focusing on here, but for those interested, I redeployed the cash proceeds from the sale of UNIT into EQIX, COR, and CONE).

SUMMARY

Perhaps you previously bought UNIT and are sitting on a really deep and ugly loss you can't let go of emotionally. It's easier to hope for a turnaround, yet, you can't stand the thought of either selling and taking a real cash loss, or, sitting on a paper loss only to see this sucker drop another 10%, 20%, or more.

What should you do with UNIT (or any other stock you own where similar circumstances apply)?

This is not a recommendation whether holding or selling UNIT is right for you, nor a contradiction of those many excellent Seeking Alpha contributors who support investing in UNIT. The point here is not about UNIT - it is about three key investment principles.

Only you can make a decision whether to hold or sell UNIT. But as you evaluate your options, consider applying the guiding principles of anchoring to losses, sunk cost, and opportunity cost.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EQIX COR CONE MSFT O STWD JCAP HASI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.