Newly Slimmed Down, MetLife Worth A Look

Cost-cutting will be a significant part of ROE improvement in the next few years, but managing the run-off operations effectively could also create value.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) has had more than a few challenges over the past years, with the company battling government regulators over its status as a Systemically Important Financial Institution and battling the markets as weak rates and tough competition have made growth more challenging. Although I do not believe that spinning off Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) meaningfully improves upon a low single-digit growth rate, I believe the shares are undervalued on the potential for increased distributable cash flow and the quality of a more focused, more profitable business.

Brighthouse Changes The Mix

MetLife elected to go through a “mini-breakup” and decided to spinoff most of its U.S. retail operations in the form of Brighthouse Financial. While the company still holds about 20%, management has made it clear that they intend to sell down this stake.

Brighthouse includes most of MetLife’s former U.S. variable annuities and guaranteed universal life business, which altogether represented about 20% of the company’s future earnings. Variable annuities have become a very challenging business over the last decade, with many companies taking sizable losses on annual return guarantees written into the contracts. Many formerly large players like AXA (OTCQX:AXAHY) have shifted their business toward new products (typically with fewer, or more forgiving, guarantees) and MetLife too saw VAs become a smaller part of its overall business.

Spinning off Brighthouse will make MetLife’s overall business less volatile, with around two-thirds of the company’s interest rate sensitivity and more than two-thirds of its equity market sensitivity going with Brighthouse. That should add more stability and predictability to the results, but with rates currently heading higher, there may be some “sellers remorse” on the part of shareholders in the short-to-medium term.

Not all of MetLife’s U.S. retail business is going with Brighthouse, and MetLife Holdings will hold much of what remains as a run-off operation. This business should contribute close to 20% of the company’s revenue and includes variable annuities (about half of which have living benefit guarantees), universal life, and long-term care insurance products. Although management has guided for a roughly 5% annual run-off, there are options to accelerate that process, including reinsurance, block sales, and/or coaxing customers to surrender policies. While run-off operations often get short shrift by analysts, how effectively MetLife does (or doesn’t) run this operation could be a meaningful factor in future performance and perhaps an underappreciated source of upside.

All That Remains…

Post-Brighthouse, I see MetLife as an internationally-diverse, well-run insurance company with relatively conservative risk exposures. About 60% of the company’s earnings will come from its U.S. operations (including MetLife Holdings), with Retirement/Income Solutions contributing around 20%, Group Benefits contributing close to 15%, and P&C insurance accounting for the rest. The Group Benefit business is anchored by very strong share in group life, disability, and dental plans and is a solidly profitable business. MetLife also has a strong pension risk transfer business (where it competes with Prudential (NYSE:PRU)) and a growing (but still sub-scale) asset management business. The P&C business is a bit of an odd duck; the company has good share in group P&C but its personal lines business is rather small.

International operations make up about 40% of earnings now, with a large percentage coming from the company’s operations in Asia (around a quarter of the total). Japan is the anchor here and while not a growth market, it generates good cash flow and management likely still has cost-cutting opportunities here. Korea, too, is more about cash flow than growth, but countries like China and India still offer long-term growth potential, as do other Asian economies (though the contributions aren’t likely to be too material to MetLife’s bottom line).

Latin America remains an attractive growth opportunity, with the company enjoying sizable presences in both Chile and Mexico. Although the company has recently had to cut fees in Chile, both markets remain attractive long-term opportunities with good ROEs. Argentina is longer-term growth opportunity, particularly as the new government works to rebuild the economy, while Brazil is a tougher call – the potential there is very large, but the economy is still struggling and there’s meaningful competition from the likes of Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD).

Opportunities To Do Better

Return on equity typically drives life insurance stock valuations, so improving ROE should lead to not only better earnings, but better multiples as well. MetLife management has some options here.

Cost reductions will be one of the largest drivers, with management targeting over $1 billion in cost cuts in the coming years. Some of these cuts will come from running a more streamlined business and from the shift away from retail, but there are cost-cutting opportunities in areas like the Japanese operations and P&C as well. How management pursues these cuts will determine a lot of the company’s future; hack-and-slash spending that basically just results in fewer workers doing more work for the same pay will not likely lead to good long-term results, but finding opportunities to automate, “spend smarter”, and do more with less would have a better long-term outcome.

MetLife will also eventually be selling off the remainder of its Brighthouse stake, and that cash can go towards buybacks, dividends, or growth. Accelerating the run-off of MetLife Holdings could also boost ROE, as the ROE of this business is likely to be in the mid-to-high single-digits (versus a figure closer to 10% to 12% for the remainder of the business). MetLife is slightly under-leveraged, so gearing up could create a little ROE boost, but the company is also underfunded with its pension, so those would probably net out.

Growth in/into attractive markets could also boost returns. MetLife hasn’t been all that acquisitive, though it did buy an asset management business fairly recently. Management noted that they have reviewed numerous possible transactions, so I believe the issue is more about the right value-creating fit as opposed to a deep-seated reluctance to do more deals. Asset management would seem like a logical target for M&A, as would accident and health. Most of the sizable group accident and health businesses are within larger insurance companies (like Zurich, State Farm, and Chubb (NYSE:CB)), but there are still some specialty operations that could hold some appeal. I also wonder if MetLife would consider select transactions in P&C (I doubt it) or growing OUS markets (more likely, in my opinion).

I’m looking for MetLife to approach an 11% ROE over the next five years and a 12% ROE over the next decade, though I’d note management is targeting a 9% to 10% spread over Treasuries in 2020 and beyond. Along with significant returns of capital to shareholders (buybacks and dividends), that works out to earnings growth in the neighborhood of 3%, but EPS growth in the high single-digits. Discounting those earnings back gives me a fair value of close to $57 today (including Brighthouse), and I get a similar result with my ROE/book value approach (with an estimated “fair” book value multiple of 1.25x).

The Bottom Line

Roughly 10% undervaluation and a 3% dividend yield isn’t a bad set-up for a stock like MetLife. There still seems to be skepticism about whether management can hit its cost-cutting targets and continue to grow the business, as well as concerns regarding the regulatory outlook for large insurers. While these concerns are valid to a point, I think the shares more than reflect them and these shares are worth a look for investors who can show patience with a holding that will probably be more tortoise than hare (but remember how that story ended…).

