PRO Weekly Digest: Taking Advantage Of The Herd Mentality With Prati Management

Our idea screen of the week takes a look at how to capitalize on companies suffering from temporary headwinds.

Why (and how) to avoid the consensus, why it is ok to say “I don’t know” and finding hidden values are topics discussed and Prati Management reiterates his bullish thesis on Vista Outdoor.

Feature interview

Prati Management is an investor, entrepreneur, philanthropist and turnaround specialist. He is the CEO of Prati Management (a small family office), CEO of Life Care Medical Devices, Co-Founder and Chairman of Singular Medical Technologies, Co-Chairman and early-stage investor of privately-held Centennial Brands and director of KNOW-BIO (an innovative platform technology to address a wide range of medical conditions).

Notable calls include a bullish thesis on Trinseo (NYSE:TSE), bullish thesis on Terex (NYSE:TEX) and bullish thesis on KB Home (NYSE:KBH). We emailed with Prati Management about underpriced optionality, investing throughout a cycle and how Dodd-Frank contributed to the herd mentality.

Seeking Alpha: Can you discuss your overall investment decision-making process at your family office and how it has changed (if at all) since your previous positions in the investment management industry?

Prati Management: We look for stock dislocations and stocks that are loved, overbought/over-owned, and stocks that are unloved, oversold and under-owned. We are definitely contrarian, value-oriented, with a GARP view, as well as open to special opportunities and unique thematic calls. We look for asymmetric opportunities in which our probability of being correct long term is high, and if we calibrate incorrectly either on the company, industry, or timing, the cost of being slightly off is usually de minimis (i.e. the thesis usually just takes a bit longer to play out).

By definition, consensus investing is something we try to avoid. I recognize there are times when the consensus is simply correct, but I think this is not too common, and becomes somewhat boring and anti-climactic. We neither want to be closet-indexers, nor bull-market geniuses. We seek to make outsized returns both in bull and bear markets with consistency and value-added analysis that takes advantage of herd mentality or valuation discrepancies, which occur more frequently these days.

Given the amount of high-frequency trading, algorithms, bots, etc., momentum trades frequently continue in one direction to an extreme – both to the upside and downside. This often creates tremendous investment opportunities. Once we have done our analysis, we are content to be patient, as sometimes, things take a while to play out, and no matter how good an investor might be, it is very rare to pick the bottom. So, we like to try to be close to the inflection points, and to invest at levels at which we believe are unsustainable on a long-term basis.

Dodd-Frank created a significant change in the industry. The incremental regulations inherently increased cost structure for the industry and thinned margins. Consequently, broker/dealer managements tended to become more conservative, and analysts hover and attempt to gravitate towards the consensus. Many simply try to keep from getting fired. Consequently, there are less bold and aggressive stock calls, by which an analyst or firm will go against the grain and make a contrarian call. This “safety” call makes for more boring sell-side stock calls, and less differentiation.

The bureaucracy and group-think among most sell-side firms influenced my decision to disassociate with the sell-side until/unless there is substantial change. My typical sell-side frustration, is that one can take virtually any analyst and any company model, and the model assumes a slight variation to assumed industry growth in a straight line. Business rarely works out like that.

SA: Is Bitcoin a huge bubble just waiting to burst or the start of a secular trend that should be bought? What is the best way to express this viewpoint as a trade?

PM: This is a great question and highlights that there are some of us willing to simply say “I don’t know.” Undoubtedly, we all have our gut feelings and predictions, but I do not have a differentiated opinion. I have no particular expertise or insight into cyber-currencies, so for me it would be pure gambling. Thus, we devote neither time nor energy on this “investment” and consequently have no capital at risk here. We wish those who feel they have an edge here best of luck.

SA: In your excellent call on Trinseo, which increased ~4.5x two years after publication, you identified an attractive valuation by normalizing for the high capex – can you discuss in general how investors can find hidden values like this by normalizing for extreme current financials?

PM: It is never easy, but we run screens – lots of screens for companies with large disparities between capex and depreciation. It can go both ways – either higher capex or depreciation. It can be temporary - simply, it just tells you that there is something worth looking at. It then comes down to conducting the analysis to determine if it is aberrational, sustainable, a fundamental change, or an opportunity worth seizing upon.

SA: Can you discuss how you identify and calculate free or underpriced optionality for an idea and give an example or two?

PM: We will look at a sector, company or small group of companies, and examine how the market is viewing the trends, and how the different outcomes are priced. Homebuilders and rental car companies are great examples. We did analysis on Hertz (NYSE:HTZ) and Avis (NASDAQ:CAR) when they were beaten to death in early June. HTZ has its own unique set of challenges with new management, fleet optimality and tremendous debt.

CAR on the other hand, at $20 – was hitting a 5-year low, and being given no optionality value to play a role in self-driving/autonomous driving. The short thesis for both companies suggests that with Uber (Private:UBER) and Lyft (Private:LYFT) soon to be followed by self-driving cars, that nobody will ever rent a car again. These extreme market positions are precisely the situations we love to find. We seek those ideas where people see only one side of the coin. Everybody wants a money-manager who can see the future. Nobody can see the future.

We simply look for opportunities where probability is skewed in our favor. CAR for example, with 30% free cash flow yield, buying back 20% of the stock, and at the time, 6x EPS and a very heavy short interest seemed almost too good to be true. I started to draft a piece for Seeking Alpha, but by the time I was close to, ready to publish it, the stock was up 50%. Thankfully, we made it a huge position. But it moved so quickly, that I didn’t want to finish the write-up, as I prefer to try to get stocks closer to that inflection point. That said, we think CAR still has a long way to run. The shorts have dug in, and CAR is still one of the most heavily shorted stocks.

Homebuilders are another example of investors looking at one side of the coin. Back in 2008, when the banking bust occurred and the housing bubble burst, investors acted as though nobody would ever buy a house again. We had a massive trend, and there was tremendous speculation with “stated income” loans and subprime hitting new low standards and lots of flipping. But, eventually, when the dust settled, we did not have a complete societal change. It was not as though everybody suddenly wanted to move to the city and nobody would ever purchase a home again. It took time for this to play out, but things normalized.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) is another great example. We can run through that investment case later.

SA: Can you discuss how you successfully invest in cyclicals (a case in point is Terex as you said it would double and it did)? How do you find them in the first place as obviously they rarely show up on a screen? How do you determine how company/industry fundamentals have changed (for the better or worse) since the last peak?

PM: This is a great question and there is no simple answer. We look at EPS through a cycle. If EPS is very low, people are very bearish. They shouldn’t be, as due to cyclicality, EPS growth is likely to return. Likewise, investors will extrapolate growth and margin expansion indefinitely and this scenario is virtually impossible to play out.

I can demonstrate this on the short side as well. After a market like we have had the past nine years, some cheap insurance is a good thing to have in place in our view. For example, three of my favorite shorts here are PH, ITW and MMM. Could ITW, MMM or PH go up another 10% from current levels? Sure. Do I think it is likely? No. In the meantime, names like VSTO and CAR could go up 100% from these levels.

We believe investors often miss peak valuation – and that is the situation we believe we are either in (or very close to) now. Multiples are significantly higher than historical. We are seeing peak margins. Sales are higher than normalized. We are seeking both peak multiples and peak earnings. These are not secular growth companies. They are cyclical. People are extrapolating.

Economic growth is slowing, labor, commodity, energy costs are increasing. People already have seen the operating leverage. Can these companies continue higher? Again, I am not going to try to call the exact top, but I suspect our value picks that are very misunderstood by the market have much more upside than the cyclicals we are shorting. So, we view them as cheap insurance.

SA: In an update to your thesis on TEX, you made a great point about customers essentially being forced to start buying new equipment as their existing equipment continued to age – are there other companies or industries in a similar situation today that the market has overlooked?

PM: This is the case for Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW), but the lifespan for cranes is so long. There is so much concern, that companies may use the same equipment through the next cycle, even though they desperately need to upgrade to new equipment. So, one might conclude that we should wait and buy MTW for the next cycle. The problem is, the company is so levered it could go bankrupt in the next downturn. Risk/reward is positive, but not one I am willing to take. Thus, we keep looking for those unique situations. Consequently, I don’t write up ideas often, but try to be very selective and pick the high conviction ideas.

SA: Can you walk us through your bullish thesis on Vista Outdoor? Is the mispricing an example of investors viewing the stock through the rear-view mirror rather than the windshield?

PM: This is such a great example of group-think and a stock getting lumped in with others and getting overdone on the downside. AOBC is losing share. RGR has been under pressure. I laid this out in detail in my Seeking Alpha piece, but in a nutshell, the shorts believe we had an eight-year mega-cycle for buying guns and ammo due to Obama. As expectations rose for a Clinton presidency, manufacturers increased capacity, distributors and individuals alike bought massive stockpiles.

When Trump won, it took time to work through the overstocking. Moreover, some of VSTO’s channel partners went bankrupt further putting pressure on the destocking. Consequently, the stock was worked through. Now, the worst is past. VSTO is not receiving any benefit or credit for their outdoor brands, which is half of their business. Investors are looking in the rear view mirror and seeing management mistakes, poor guidance and communication, and penalizing anything that smells remotely of a “gun stock.”

VSTO is basically 50% outdoor brands and 50% ammo. The secular trend for ammo is undeniable. We can go into more detail, but we think this stock is worth at least $40 per share, and arguably $60 per share. The shorts are going to feel the pain on this company.

Additional disclosure: Check with individual articles or authors mentioned for their positions. Prati Management’s family office and personal trust have long positions in VSTO, CAR, LEN and short positions in MMM, PH, and ITW.