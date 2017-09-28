Children's Normal Eurozone Programs Have Resumed

Economic sentiment is improving in the Eurozone, whilst inflation remains elusive. But sentiment has a nasty habit of leading the facts. Managing this expectations gap has become a delicate process for Eurozone policy makers and central bankers.

The last report observed the ECB's desperate attempts to cap the euro's appreciation. The rhetoric involved in this exercise became louder and more direct, as Executive Board member Benoit Coeure addressed the subject specifically. Allegedly, there is no immediate cause for concern at the ECB but the Executive Board is now monitoring the situation as a matter of official record. Should the Governing Council members opine on the matter, then one can assume that it has become a cause for concern.

Until most recently, the Governing Council was not opining on euro strength; and was in fact opining in a way that would exacerbate its strength. Governing Council guidance is following a process that is signaling the normalization phase of monetary policy is now the imperative, whilst acknowledging the limits placed upon this by the lack of inflation.

Talking for the Executive Board's position on the normalization, Sabine Lautenschlaeger stated that a change in guidance is the first step that the ECB should take in its gradual approach to normalizing. She also believes that now, rather than maybe October or later as signaled by Mario Draghi, is the time to be changing that rhetoric and deciding that the next move is to end QE.

With a nod to the low inflation environment and also the need to avoid strengthening the euro to swiftly, Governing Council member Ardo Hansson took a big picture view in order to frame perceptions. In his opinion, the normalization began back in April of this year; so that one should put the "very gradual" nature of the process into context.

Hansson may also be guilty of going too far with Lautenschlaeger's demands for crystal clear guidance on how the normalization will be attempted. In an attempt to frame the upcoming discussions of the normalization, he inadvertently signaled that the ECB currently has no formal plans as to how this process should occur. All there appears to be are a bunch of ideas and initiatives that have thus far not been discussed let alone formalized into policy. If his intention was to signal that the normalization will be a gradual process, then his clear representation of the ECB's lack of preparation shows that this is going to take a long time. The epigrammatic words of Man United ex-midfielder Roy Keane "fail to prepare, prepare to fail" came through loud and clear from Hansson's comments.

What Hansson could say is that: "We need to have more than just an inordinate focus on the asset purchase program. Now we link our communication to asset purchases... there are other ways to be specific that doesn't tie your hands to only one instrument." Clearly discussions involving a whole suite of tools including changing forward guidance and adjusting reinvestment policy are on the discussion table. A finalized exit strategy and process are still some way off though.

Governing Council member Ewald Nowotny took a balanced view of the normalization process. In his view the risk of overheating the economy, by waiting too long to normalize, must be weighed against the risk of acting prematurely. The inferred median position from his commentary, suggests a gradual and well signaled normalization process in order to crush volatility.

Nowotny's view was then slightly tipped in favor of a swifter normalization process by Governing Council member Klaas Knot. He believes that the current balance of risk is skewed slightly more towards overheating.

ECB Vice President Vitor Constancio's remarks about QE in general, provided a more informed context for the normalization debate. Even before QE has ended and normalization has occurred, Constancio claimed an unequivocal success for QE. He then extended his panegyric to confirm the signal identified in a previous report that QE will not be fully scaled back. Applying his logic that QE is now an officially accepted normal monetary policy tool, rather than an emergency response, he then made the leap to suggest that it is normal that some rump of QE will be left in the financial system as part of the normalization process. Normalization therefore now means and expanded balance sheet by default. In his words, this remaining rump of QE in situ is required to ensure that ultimately the 2% inflation target is hit. As he said: "By keeping a sufficient degree of monetary policy accommodation we can be confident that our goal will eventually be reached, in accordance with our mandate" and "Non-standard measures are going to be part of our toolkit for some time to come, and some of them might even be deemed standard measures at some point."

Constancio's remarks were then abbreviated by Governing Council Bostjan Jazbec in no uncertain terms. Jazbec made it clear that more data is needed before the Governing Council begins to discuss any potential reduction in monetary stimulus. Although market sentiment suspects October as the time when a reduction in stimulus begins, in the absence of inflation data to support this a second guess will occur. The CPI data for the month of September out France and Italy do not look like the kind that normalizations are started by. Despite the bad headline inflation data, there was some good news on the inflation front recently. Wage data showed its fastest gain in the three months to June. At such a rate, the ECB's inflation target is well within reach. It can thus be concluded that despite the Dovish ECB tone, which inflation developments are not yet over done with.

To subdue anticipation of the ECB's October deliberations and specifically the euro's anticipation of this event, Governing Council member Josef Makuch tried his hand at verbal currency intervention. In his view "As for the discussion on when ECB should decide on re-calibration of quantitative easing: the economy is improving, on the other hand the euro exchange rate is getting stronger……The risks are on both sides, the ECB has to consider them carefully." Officially, a Governing Council member has now signaled that the level of the euro is a worry.

To anticipate and hence mitigate the threat of a Taper Tantrum, during the normalization process, Executive Board member Yves Mersch framed perceptions of this event. He chose to do this by rhetorically discounting the widely held perception that a tantrum will occur as liquidity is drained in a low inflation and rising euro environment.

The best snow-job to avoid the Taper Tantrum was done by ECB analysts however. Addressing the destabilizing intra-Eurozone payment imbalances within the ECB's Target 2 clearing accounts, the analysts said that : "A normalization of central bank balance sheets and the ensuing reduction in the level of excess liquidity should naturally bring about a significant retrenchment of Target balances." To embellish the report and mitigate the Taper Tantrum further, the analysts also said that the Target 2 imbalances had been significantly made worse by the habit of Eurozone investors of buying foreign securities through financial centers in Germany, the Netherlands and Luxembourg. If one accepts this analysis, then one accepts that there will be no instability and breakup of the Eurozone when QE is removed. The report appears to be designed to start off with the conclusion that there will be no Taper Tantrum and then to prove it QED.

To anticipate the missing inflation and its impact on ECB policy, chief economist Peter Praet's guidance was somewhat allegorical. Using circuitous logic, which would make even Mario Draghi applaud, Praet ventured that the whole reason that inflation is rising is because of monetary policy easing. The bizarre yet logical construct from his words therefore is that, if the ECB needs to hit its target, it needs to ease even more!

The upcoming normalization debate was handicapped well by Governing Council member Vitas Vasiliauskas. Whilst making it clear that he would like to set an end date for the current phase of QE at the next meeting, he reluctantly conceded that "all options are on the table."

Speaking after the release of the latest unspectacular German inflation data, Bundesbank president Jens Weidmann reiterated his position, which the ECB should only ease off the QE gas rather than apply the QE brakes. A recent report noted with interest Weidmann's conversion to be more pro-active and consensual aka Dovish. It was also suggested that this personal re-branding may have something to do with German desires for him to become the next ECB President when Mario Draghi leaves the position. Further context was provided for this thesis, when it was recently revealed in the German press that France and Italy do not want Weidmann to be the next ECB President; even though they are happy with having a German in the role. Weidmann has been hoisted by his own Mont Pelerin petard, since both nations think that his inflexibility over unconventional monetary policies would have created a potential breakup of the Eurozone if he was already ECB President.

Enter Andreas Dombret, the Good German Central Banker on the ECB's Executive Board (stage right) to replace Weidmann? In the last report, Dombret was noted for opining the big picture view of the Eurozone's economic diversity compounded by low inflation and then compounded again by the requirement of a single monetary strategy for all. On reflection, his words should be viewed either as part of his job application for Draghi's vacated position or some cunning German plan to the same effect.

Dombret may however be a wolf in sheep's clothing. German economic fundamentals have been totally out of step with those of its neighbors, during the post-crisis phase. Germany has focused on balancing its budget and sweating its capital assets. In consequence, capex is stagnant and the German economy is woefully under-exposed to the growth technologies of the future. Some would argue with some justification, after the evidence of the diesel saga, which German economic policy has deliberately supported ageing technologies even going as far as to fraudulently misrepresent their benefits. Germany therefore does not have a 21st Century economy that can compete strongly in global markets. As was the case with the creation of the single currency, economic policy in the Eurozone has once again boosted German exports and allowed German industry to avoid restructuring to become competitive. The German economy has been insulated and sustained by a weak currency. Germany now needs to boost capex and investment, whilst the weak euro provides breathing space. German infrastructure is similarly under-invested. Germany therefore needs a phase of deficit spending and capital investment going forward. If this drives up yields, whilst the euro is strengthening there will be headwinds for Germany and the Eurozone in general.

If the next ECB President is a German, he will be immediately compromised and conflicted by his loyalties to his own economy versus that of the Eurozone in general. Germany can either attract capital the classical way with higher interest rates and an attractive value proposition… or it can cheat as usual through a weakened currency with lots of fake investment from the ECB's balance sheet to lower its cost of capital. Watching the hypocrisy will be even more interesting now that President Trump has his trade officials on alert for rogue competitive trade practices. The next ECB President, if he is German will have to tread very carefully.

The problems that Germany is facing are even more extreme in the Baltic satellites that orbit the German economy. They are exhibiting the inflationary tendencies and boom and bust cycles associated with the pre-Crisis period. One size monetary policy of the German kind may suit them, but this does not extend to Southern Europe which thus far has not fully been influenced by the German economic tractor beam. Some would argue that the single currency has undermined Southern Europe by giving Northern Europe an unfair competitive advantage.

Both Praet's and Weidmann's view were underlined by ECB Governing Council member Jan Smets, who said that he believes that Eurozone inflation has bottomed out. He still however feels that easy monetary policy is required to steer inflation back to target; and that this is the general consensus amongst his colleagues.

Fear of the market over-anticipating and over-pricing the end of QE into interest rates and the euro is palpable at the ECB. The last time it slowly went for the QE exit, this proved to be highly premature; and then forced the ECB to over-compensate with the current expanded monetary policy that it is now considering decelerating. To mitigate this risk, sources close to the ECB recently signaled that it is going to finesse the gradual easing back of QE by fine-tuning the reinvestment of interest income of the proceeds of the current rounds of bond purchases as they mature. This fine-tuning tool has yet to be emphasized and understood fully by the market, so it is expected that it will be phased into the future guidance running into and communicated from the next two Governing Council meetings this year.

The fine-tuning in relation to the reinvestment of the proceeds of QE was a subject recently addressed by Governing Council member Klaas Knot. Prefacing his signal on ECB reinvestment, he first summarized the economic environment that provides the context. The Eurozone is in growth mode and economic growth is synchronized across all members in his view. There is no further need for QE therefore. Noting the low inflation dynamics, which require continued low interest rates and a sizable residual amount of liquidity, he suggested that ending further bond buying whilst continuing to reinvest QE proceeds will do the trick. He also called upon greater structural reform and adherence to Stability Pact guidelines now that economic growth has resumed. Deeper fiscal integration must remain on hold until said structural reform and fiscal probity have been restored by national governments in his view.

Knot's take on the Eurozone's current banking crisis from non-performing loans (NPL's) was enlightening. His view is that deeper economic integration should be achieved by deeper banking union i.e. mergers and acquisitions across borders in a kind of deeper private capital economic integration. Once the strong banks have swallowed the weak, normal lending conditions and economic growth can be resumed.

The European Commission's desire to shout mission accomplished on saving the Eurozone from Populism, whilst sending a crushing blow to Britain as it negotiates its Brexit, has only added to the euro bid and the ECB's anxiety. In his recent State of the Union address Commissioner Juncker vociferously applauded the "economic tailwind" that has saved the European Project and the skin of those associated with it. One takeaway from his speech is that economic growth trumps Populism, rather than anything specifically advantageous about being a Eurozone member. Juncker also provided an interesting takeaway on Brexit, as he followed up his SOTU speech. Having said that Britain would regret leaving the EU, he then qualified his criticism by saying that it would not leave without a trade deal in 2019. The EU is evidently now feeling so secure and un-threatened by Brexit, which it can also be magnanimous (for an exit fee!) to Britain and seize even more moral high ground.

Commissioner Juncker also updated plans for the total expulsion of Anglo-Saxon influence in the Eurozone homeland; with his announcement that its own version of the IMF aptly named the EMF will soon be managing stability and economic imbalance issues. Mario Draghi has apparently taken issue with the "M" for Monetary in the title of the new institution, since this infringes on the ECB's monetary policy turf. Juncker and Draghi have unwittingly signaled that as usual a money printing solution is the panacea for all economic problems. It is not the money but how it is used that is the true problem.

Juncker's victory speech is somewhat premature based on the evidence in reserve currency flow data. At the onset of the Credit Crunch, the euro lost ground as a reserve currency. This slide then accelerated, as Greece fell apart and Populism grew, until the last couple of years. A return to steady accumulation of euros as a reserve currency would confirm Juncker's view. Thus far the jury is still out, but at least things are not getting any worse in terms of perceptions of the euro's durability and longevity amongst reserve currency allocators. Significantly, Brexit did not damage the reserve currency position significantly any further, however the true impact will not be known until it becomes official in 2019. Conversely also, Angela Merkel's reduced majority at the hands of the right and thus her room for maneuver on deeper European integration, shows that there is still some way to go before the euro's reserve currency credentials are unequivocally proven.

The latest weak-coalition dynamics in German politics, was swiftly accommodated into the grand European strategic reforms that Emmanuel Macron has designs upon implementing. Whilst refusing to abandon his plans, he felt obliged to make them public knowledge to all potential German coalition partners with his own express acknowledgement that he needs their support. Far from interfering in German politics, as it was framed by Macron's critics, his openness is in fact a tacit acknowledgement of German influence in Eurozone politics.

Just as Juncker gave his victory in Europe speech, developments in Italy showed that his words may be a little premature. A schism between the center-right and the further-right parties, involving former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, suddenly opens the door for the populist Five Star movement to form a coalition with the further-right party. It is hard to see such a coalition lasting, so Italian politics is once again reverting back to the kind of volatile norm that former Prime Minister Matteo Renzi tried and failed to reform.

The developing political crisis in Spain, between the central government and the putative breakaway Catalans, should also give Juncker pause for reflection. Admittedly, the cause of the Catalans has diminished as the Spanish economy has recovered however; consistent with the afore-mentioned takeaway from Juncker's victory in Europe speech in relation to the inverse relationship between growth and populism.

The news from Southern Europe is not all bad however. S&P recently upgraded Portugal's rating back to investment grade. Not only does this give support to Juncker's view that Europe is on the up, but it also gives the ECB a whole new universe of sovereign debt to buy so that it does not break any rules. The corollary of this tale is that Portugal can now borrow at lower rates of interest to sustain the current status quo in its economy. The incentive to push ahead with further structural reforms has therefore reached a crossroads. Will Portugal press on with reforms to lower its borrowing costs even further? Or will it simply let the ECB and spread convergence allow it to maintain its current living standards without further painful reform? Economic growth without inflation and QE are developing an interesting symbiotic relationship with a self-perpetuating stagnant outcome in the Eurozone.

As Juncker did his victory lap and parts of Southern Europe went the other way, it was left to the technocrats to explain how this victory will be practically achieved. European Stability Mechanism (ESM) chief Klaus Regling gave it his best shot; although his analysis lacked any further detail than what has already been proposed by his institution in the past. As a signal of intentions but not capabilities of the EU, Regling revisited the mechanism by which a re-run of the Greek crisis will be avoided in the future. His mechanism involves the creation of a stability fund, rather like the IMF but without its Anglo-Saxon intrusion, to support any Eurozone government meeting debt and balance of payment troubles. The proposed 100 to 200 billion euro size of the fund is a drop in the ocean, so the solution is a band-aid rather than a comprehensive risk mitigation tool.

More importantly, the funding of and execution mechanism of Regling's stability fund will not involve the debt-mutualization of member states. Alas there is still no European unified budget or finance ministry on the horizon, even though Mrs. Merkel and Mr. Macron make positive noises about it. In the absence of said unified budget, the balance sheet of the ECB will act as the stability mechanism by default. Safe Eurozone Assets, which the ECB could purchase without breaking rules on deficit monetization are merely conjecture at this time, without the mutualization of national debts. The ECB therefore remains Jonnie on the Spot; and said spot involves the effective monetization of national deficits for those nations that are bending the rules of the Stability Pact. Mr Juncker's unified Eurozone budget victory lap still remains a false start!

The market view of a rising euro and disinflation is creating what in normal times would be called a bond bubble. Since we are no longer in normal times and it is taking much longer than expected to return to them, one cannot argue with the bond bubble makers. The latest bubble that is not a bubble signal comes from the blowout of the latest Austrian 100 year sovereign bond. Implicit in this blowout demand is the signal that investors also see the longevity of the nation state, in addition to that of the euro currency and the low inflation that it brings. The two outcomes should conflict, yet in practice investors are fine with the conflict. Despite the victory signals from Commissioner Juncker, a EU Parliament with sovereign borrowing and taxing powers is still some way off even though the euro is safe.

As the official discussions about the normalization process came closer, the ECB economic research unit provided the baseline and datum for the event. In its latest forecast, the ECB sees inflation falling in early 2018 before picking up a little later in the year. At such a starting point, expectations of an aggressive normalization process should already be taken off the table.

The last report reminded readers of the rising probability that the Qualitative Easing previously flagged is next on the ECB's to do list. This Qualitative Easing is disguised in the ECB's strategy to address the banking system's non-performing loan (NPL) issues. Mario Draghi recently signaled that the probability of Qualitative Easing to address the NPL issue should now be raised further. Speaking at a conference in Frankfurt, he brought the issue of NPL's onto the radar screen of market observers. Flagging the issue in general terms he opined that: "In the short term, the ESRB's (European Systemic Risk Board) proposals focus on strengthening banks' NPL management, including their prudent measurement and the valuation of the associated collateral." Going forward, he can be expected to nudge what appears at first sight to be a governance and capital adequacy issue into a policy initiative that will involve the ECB's balance sheet taking exposure to repackaged bank credit risk.

Draghi's remarks are important, because they come against a tectonic shift in central bank behavior signaled by the Fed and the Bank for International Settlements (BIS). At its recent meeting that coincided with Draghi's comments, the FOMC signaled that it will embark on shrinking its balance sheet.

The BIS also recently noted that central banks may start doing some backstroking about normalizing monetary policy, based on the lowest fruit on the excuse tree that inflation is missing from the current economic recovery. To address this central bank inertia, the BIS recently opined that central banks should now put macro-stability and threats to it from asset bubbles ahead of the threat of deflation, when setting monetary policy. At a bare minimum, central banks should at least extend the time-frame to reach their ambitious inflation targets rather than continue with destabilizing expanding monetary policy expansion.

Taking stock of the recent precedents set by the FOMC and BIS, Mario Draghi has signaled that he has no intention of following them at this point. The fact that he chairs the ESRB and his comments as its chairman are both key signals. He noted that if financial and business cycles become un-synchronized, imbalances can occur even though inflation remains subdued. His prognosis is that: "In such an environment, the use of monetary policy is not the right instrument to address financial imbalances, and may lead to substantial deviations of aggregate output and inflation from their desirable levels. This is particularly so in a currency union where monetary policy affects the entire region, but financial imbalances may be local in nature." This direct contradiction to the FOMC's trigger of a potential Taper Tantrum through its normalization actions and the BIS normalization directive should serve to signal that the ECB's monetary policy will diverge from the Fed's going forward.

Having already framed expectations about what to expect from the upcoming normalization debate, Governing Council member Ardo Hansson has been equally as transparent about the role that Qualitative Easing will play going forwards. Although he did not link it to the ECB's strategy to reflate the banking sector he clearly indicated the significance of Qualitative Easing as part of the normalization fine-tuning process itself. As he said: "I've been a relatively big fan of the corporate sector purchase program... All asset purchases are not created equal. We're trying to get the enterprises and households to spend or invest a bit more. If corporate sector purchases are more effective, as I believe they are, you could push those a little bit harder."

The dots were then connected directly, from the ECB's balance sheet to the banking sector, by ECB banking supervisor Ignazio Angeloni. He went on the record by saying that: "We (the ECB) are still far from achieving one of the key goals set at the beginning of the SSM (Single Supervisory Mechanism), namely to neutralize the transmission of risks between banks and public sector finances at the national level."

Qualitative Easing is becoming a higher ECB priority than monetary policy normalization in due course. The footprint of Qualitative Easing is clear in the capital market's signal from the spread between equity dividend yields versus high yield bonds. The spread has now turned even for the first time. European equity bulls are looking at the finger and saying that this makes them look really cheap. Ardo Hansson's finger is pointing at Qualitative Easing driving the spread.

ECB President Mario Draghi always has the last word, when it comes to framing perceptions of the next move in monetary policy. Summing up the developments, into his own heavily subjective baseline, he lowered expectations for a sudden change to a normalization policy. Accepting that inflation was now back on the desired upward trajectory towards the 2% target, he warned that the strengthening euro was becoming a significant headwind that could derail all the progress if it was combined with a premature ending of the current stimulus. After his words on the euro strength, there can be no doubt that it is officially a problem for the ECB. In his view: "We (the ECB) can't afford hasty moves." If the Fed is gradually normalizing, then the ECB hasn't even started yet and will significantly lag rather than shadow it. The latest money supply data from the ECB shows that improving monetary conditions are stalling out. This seems to follow what Ignazio Angeloni was saying about transmission risks being evident. Combine this with Draghi's fears over the euro and it is clear that under such circumstances it would not be wise to be hasty.

