Michaels Companies: Broader Questions Remain

If management is right, more upside is on the way - but this seems like it remains a "show me" story, particularly in the second half.

The case for Michaels Stores (MIK), at its heart, is based on the idea that the company is different from other brick-and-mortar retailers. Management continues to insist the arts & crafts category as a whole won't see more than 10% online penetration:

source: Michaels Stores Investor Conference presentation

Michaels itself should be able to pick up some of that modest share that does move online, though e-commerce revenue is about 1% of the company's total, per the same presentation linked to above.

And so Michaels shouldn't be lumped in with other struggling brick-and-mortar retailers, with concerns about share loss and deleveraging driving low double-digit P/E multiples, at best. Yet MIK, even after a nice rally from 32-month lows near $17, trades at just 10.4x the midpoint of FY17 (ending January 2018) guidance.

I'm sympathetic to that argument - somewhat. And indeed, a couple of times on this site, I've pointed to sub-$20 levels as a potential entry point, most recently in April. (I have not purchased shares myself, however.) But I'm still a bit more concerned about e-commerce than management, and when accounting for a debt load that's an outlier in retail (net leverage is over 3x, and well over 5x when capitalizing operating lease commitments), MIK actually is getting that premium to peers.

With MIK back above $22, I think the price looks roughly in the right spot. MIK is cheap, and I think management makes a solid case for its long-term health. Still, performance remains somewhat subpar, and I see concerns about sales in the space as a whole - whether in-store or online. This still looks like a stock that can only be bought very cheaply. And after a 29% bounce off the lows, I don't think we're at that point anymore.

Sales and Profit Concerns

Whatever the cause, Michaels sales simply haven't been that impressive over the past six quarters. Full-year comps in fiscal 2016 were -0.5%, with 10 bps of currency pressure (the company has locations in Canada). Updated guidance post-Q2 projects FY17 performance between +0.5% and 1.5%. That in turn implies a two-year comp stock somewhere in the half a point range - hardly an impressive performance.

The stack is a notable deceleration from constant-currency comps of 3.2% in FY15 and 2.4% the year before. But its causes aren't clear. On the Q2 conference call, management called out a tougher comparison from the adult coloring book trend the year before. But that quarter still only had a +1% constant-currency comp, and more broadly there's usually some sort of trend/fad helping comps. In FY14, it was Rainbow Loom bracelets, which pushed the company into positive constant-currency same-store sales (a 290 bps benefit, per commentary at the time). Coloring books helped in FY15 and FY16, along with Caron Cakes Yarn last year. Whatever the one-time impacts, the comparisons for 1H FY17 still aren't very tough - yet comps are down 0.3%, and 0.2% ex-Fx.

To be fair, the trend is supposed to improve in the second half. Implied second-half guidance is in the range of +2%. But that improvement is coming in large part from easier comparisons: comps declined in both Q3 (-2%) and Q4 (-1%) last year.

It's easy to forget amid the carnage elsewhere in retail, but modestly positive comps suggest profit declines over time. Michaels has benefited this year from new sourcing efforts overseas, which drove most of a welcome 60 bps expansion in gross margin in the first half. But SG&A has deleveraged almost 100 bps over the same period, backing out one-time effects. Management has pointed to higher incentive-based comp as a headwind, after that figure declined $46 million a year as targets were missed. But per the 10-Q, that's been just a $7 million, or 30+ bps issue, YTD. What we've seen so far this year is a successful but non-repeatable improvement in gross margin be overwhelmed by deleveraging. That has to change to drive upside, even at 10x+ EPS.

Looking Forward

What keeps me from ever getting too excited about MIK is that I'm not sure it does change - even accepting that e-commerce penetration will be relatively limited in the space.

From a top-line standpoint, there doesn't seem to be a singular driver behind recent results. Admittedly, it's exceedingly difficult, even for Michaels itself, to accurately measure market share. There are no public peers, and retail distribution is split among a variety of channels (the Michaels Investor Conference presentation attributes 40%+ of sales to mass market, 'value', and online retailers). But share losses - whether to e-commerce or elsewhere - don't seem to be a driver, at least per management commentary over the past few quarters.

Custom framing is one clear headwind, with revenue down for the second consecutive year, per the Q2 call. Michaels is thinking about closing or selling its Aaron Brothers unit, which has a much greater focus on framing, as a result. Again, there hasn't been a major trend in CY2017, but even backing out the impacts of recent trends, same-store sales clearly are decelerating.

Anecdotally, it does seem like the space could just have some growth problems. Michaels doesn't have the reliance on regular customers one might think: 65% of revenue, according to the investor presentation, comes from customers who spend $50 or less annually. But activities like school projects, scrapbooking, and framing all seem like they might lose participation in an increasingly digital age.

Adding to that concern is the fact that Michaels isn't standing still on the sales front. It's successfully rolled out a loyalty program. It's testing new store layouts. It's altered its promotional strategy, and rolled out a line of "everyday value" items. I actually like CEO Chuck Rubin, and I don't see any major holes in his understanding of the company and the industry, or in the company's strategy. Michaels hasn't been perfect - the new layouts caused some disruption, for instance, and still are being tweaked - but it's been active, at the least.

That's kind of the problem, though, particularly looking at the last few years. I don't think there's a ton of low-hanging fruit here, or any sort of room for a 'turnaround' strategy. Michaels is the market leader in its category - but it just may not be a very good category from a mid- to long-term standpoint.

The same concerns hold on the margin side. Michaels has given back a bit of gross margin the past few years, mostly from pricing. (M&A has had a modest impact as well, with B2B acquisition Darice offering higher COGS and lower SG&A.) But the sourcing effort clearly has been a help, and the company also has increased private-label penetration. On the SG&A side, there doesn't appear to be a lot of fat to cut, and potential labor inflation is an issue, with everyone from Walmart (WMT) to McDonald's (MCD) to, most recently, Target (TGT) raising wages.

If comps stay in the sub-2% range, SG&A is going to deleverage. I don't see a ton of room on the pricing front. Michaels can be right on e-commerce - it still doesn't mean earnings are going to increase.

Valuation

It does look like EPS is rising nicely this year, with the midpoint of guidance suggesting a 14% year-over-year increase. But the share count at the end of Q2 was down nearly 10% year-over-year, thanks to aggressive share repurchases. Interest expense is down modestly as well, thanks to a refinancing executed last year.

Adjusted EBITDA, at the midpoint of guidance, actually is guided down almost 2% year-over-year - and below FY15 levels. And, again, it's difficult to see what changes that modestly negative trend.

There's a case that a 10x+ P/E multiple incorporates that weakness. But on an EV/EBITDA basis, MIK trades right at 8x the midpoint of FY17 guidance - a 2-3 turn premium to a lot of brick-and-mortar retailers. Accounting for the debt, MIK isn't as cheap as P/E numbers suggest (and even less so considering the operating lease commitments).

In even the high teens, the bull case is easier to make, because there's a sense that MIK just needs to keep profit reasonably stable to drive some upside. The company still sees room for ~180-280 new stores - 15-20%+ of the current footprint - but will have significant cash flow to become a deleveraging story down the line as well.

The move to $22+, from an EV/EBITDA standpoint, isn't huge (actually less than a turn in multiple expansion). But it does change the case for the equity. ~Zero profit growth is much more priced in. Any outperformance needs, at the end of the day, comps to accelerate. And I'm truthfully just not all that optimistic on that acceleration coming.

Even that case somewhat ignores the bearish argument (and short interest is 6%+ of shares outstanding) that e-commerce is going to hit Michaels harder than management thinks. What concerns me is that those bears can be wrong and MIK can still stall out, if not decline. I'm skeptical growth is going to return either to Michaels or to the category. If it doesn't, $22 might be a decent price - but that's probably about it.

