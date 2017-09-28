Coty, Inc.: Rumored Divestiture Could Be A Game Changer - Buy

Coty, Inc.'s (COTY) shares have bounced along 52-week lows after its latest earnings report given investors' disappointment with the progress of the company's transformation. (See this article for more on quarterly earnings details.) The company's shares have remained under pressure given tax loss selling as year-end 2017 approaches. Despite near-term negative investor sentiment towards COTY and its shares, a positive development may be imminent. As such, we believe that investors should consider COTY shares while tax-loss selling continues and before the company makes any transformative announcements. With this in mind, COTY appears to be set to announce select product divestitures in a departure from years of acquisitive behavior. Investors may remember that the company, during its latest earnings report, indicated that it would set out a plan to divest 6 to 8 percent of their overall business. Such divestitures would benefit COTY in multiple ways including: 1) raise funds from such divestiture proceeds to pay down part of its debt load and/or fund its transformative efforts; 2) reduce fixed costs associated with developing, promoting and marketing such divested products; and 3) allow the company to more narrowly focus its efforts on its core brands with the greatest amount of growth potential.

A fashion-related media outlet named Women's Wear Daily recently reported that COTY appears set to announce a divestiture of ten of its fragrance brands including: David Beckham, Beyoncé, Enrique Iglesias, Katy Perry, Playboy, Guess, Nautica, Vera Wang, Stetson and Jovan. (Subscription required for link.) Although some of such brand names are strong outside the fragrance market, it appears that much of these rumored divestitures involve weaker brands in the fragrance market that would be better served by a different company with sufficient focus to drive growth for such brands. Given the significant efforts and costs involved in COTY's overall transformation, a divestiture of these minor brands would serve the company well for the reasons set forth above. Brands such as Guess, Nautica and Vera Wang are strong in the fashion markets and may fetch the best selling prices of all of the divested brands. In addition, the iconic cultural Playboy brand is also likely to garner a more significant divestiture price. As for the remaining brands, many are celebrity related or classic fragrance brands such as Stetson and Jovan, and, are likely to sell for lesser amounts. Regardless of the selling prices for such brands, however, such divestitures are a clear positive for COTY and its shareholders. With this in mind, we believe that investors should consider the company's shares prior to the announcement of such divestitures.

COTY's likely divestiture of such fragrance brands is an important step forward for it. The company, however, continues to strategize to overcome adversities arising from its consumer-beauty division (acquired from Procter & Gamble (PG) and including CoverGirl cosmetics and Clairol hair dye) organic revenue decreases. Readers following our investment narrative in regard to COTY will remember that the company is working to turnaround adverse revenue trends with respect to its acquired PG consumer beauty brands (causing lost store shelf space). The company's strategies to overcome adverse consumer beauty revenue trends include: 1) redesign of packaging for CoverGirl and Max Factor brands; 2) more efficiently identifying, innovating in, and selling into new cosmetic trends; and 3) boosting results for its Clairol hair-care product line through innovation and presentation. (For our discussion of some of COTY's efforts to revive its consumer beauty division see this article.) COTY's transformative efforts also involve: 1) integrating the acquired PG's businesses (and other acquisitions); 2) stabilizing its business along with the realization of cost synergies; and 3) efforts relating to revenue growth acceleration such as innovation, stabilization and relaunch actions.

Our view

Divestiture of lesser performing COTY fragrance brands is an important transformative step for the company and will likely please investors. As noted above, such divestitures will: 1) provide proceeds to pay down part of its debt load and/or fund its transformative efforts; 2) decrease fixed costs associated with developing, promoting and marketing such divested products; and 3) allow the company to focus its efforts on its core brands with the greatest amount of growth potential. Investors following the COTY transformation story know that the company increased its spending to revive its newly acquired but slumping PG consumer beauty brands (that PG neglected prior to their divestiture). Towards this effort, the company is working to: 1) strengthen its global brands; 2) shift more of its resources to fuel the growth of its brands with higher growth potential; 3) stabilize its remaining brands; and 4) continue to expand the geographic reach of its strong brand portfolio. COTY is also working towards its $750 million cost synergy target by fiscal 2020. The company is also beginning its efforts to acquire market share in the important Chinese millennial market (in addition to its U.S./European focused transformational efforts).

COTY's transformation will increase its operating margins/improve cash flow generation. The company also plans to further develop its power brands, expand its presence in emerging markets, and increase its distribution. Finally, COTY will also drive growth through acquisitions. The company is taking aggressive steps to stabilize/revitalize its consumer beauty business and the rumored divestiture of its 10 lesser performing fragrance brands is an important step. COTY's forward price-to-earnings ratio is about 23.60, based on fiscal 2018 earnings estimates of $0.69, and about 16.65 based on fiscal 2019 earnings estimates of $0.98. Estimates for both fiscal 2018 and 2019 have decreased in recent months. We believe that investors should follow the multiple insider purchases throughout 2017 and consider the company's shares now and ahead of any divestiture announcement. Long term investors will benefit from share price appreciation and possible dividend increases as the company drives revenue/earnings growth from the integration of its recent acquisitions, divestitures, internal product pipeline innovation, product portfolio management, its e-commerce push into Chinese markets and acquisitions, and its efforts to protect the prestige of its luxury brands.

