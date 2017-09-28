IWM: Small Caps Caution Is The Word



iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) has appreciated quite a bit over the past month. The Russell 2000 index ETF has surged by roughly 10% since hitting a low in late August. Moreover, the small caps index is up by about 30% since the presidential election less than a year ago, and is up by an astounding 60% since the low hit in Q1 2016. Now, the pressing question on market participant’s minds is weather this meteoric rise is likely to continue or if a significant pullback is in order.



About IWM



The iShares Russell 2000 ETF tracks a market cap weighted index of US small-cap stocks. The index selects stocks ranked 1,001-3,000 by market cap. IWM is amongst the best choices to trade small-cap stocks. The fund tracks the popular Russell 2000 index with excellent liquidity, and has roughly $36.5 billion in assets under management.



Fundamental Analysis of Key Holdings



To get an idea about some of the most prominent companies comprising this ETF, and how they stack up on a valuation basis vs the S&P 500 and some historical averages we decided to do a brief fundamental analysis of the top ten holdings percentage wise in IWM.



Top Ten IWM Holdings Percentage Wise



Kite Pharma Inc (KITE): P/E -25, price to sales 320, price to book 14.46, short % 18.41



bluebird bio Inc (BLUE): P/E -17.6, price to sales 220, price to book 4.9, short % 29.3



Catalent Inc (CTLT): P/E 45, price to sales 2.38, price to book 6.82, short % 3.5



GrubHub Inc (GRUB): P/E 75, price to sales 7.6, price to book 4.3, short % 25



Aspen Technology (AZPN): P/E 30, price to sales 9.53, price to book N/A, short % 5.34



Gramercy Property Trusts (GPT): P/E 286, price to sales 8.68, price to book 1.59, short % 5.3



Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS): P/E -36, price to sales 33, price to book 10.3, short % 16.78



Idacorp Inc (IDA): P/E 22.32, price to sales 3.42, price to book 2.04, short % 2.08



MKS Instruments INC (MKSI): P/E 19.2, price to sales 3, price to book 3.5, short % 4.55



Parexel International Corp (PRXL): P/E 42.75, price to sales 3.13, price to book 7.87, short % 1





Overview of Top Ten Holdings



IWM Top 10 Average P/E (excluding negatives): 74.5



IWM Top 10 Average price to sales: 61



IWM Top 10 Average price to book value: 6.2



IWM Top 10 Average short % of float: 11.13



S&P 500 Key Ratios



Current S&P 500 P/E Ratio: 25



S&P 500 P/E Historic Median: 14.66



Current S&P 500 Price to Sales Ratio: 2.14



S&P 500 Price to Sales Historic Median: 1.44



Current S&P 500 Price to Book: 3.2



S&P 500 Price to Book Historic Median: 2.74



How the Comparison Stacks Up



When comparing the leading stocks in the Russell 2000 to S&P 500 averages we see that 74.5 P/E is 3x higher than the current S&P 500 average and is 5x more expensive than the historical median.



The price to sales multiples are extremely high in many of the companies comprising the Russell 2000. For instance, KITE, the most prominent component in IWM is being valued at over $10 billion dollars, yet, had roughly $22 million in revenue last year, and is projected to bring in $32 million in revenue this year along with a loss of about $360 million. This is where the 320x sales comes from in KITE. Granted it is a biotech company, nevertheless, if these types of valuations are not screaming bubble territory to investors, I am not sure what will.





The average price to book value of the top 10 IWM stocks is also much higher than the S&P average and many of the stocks have relatively high short % float ratios, indicating that “smart money” investors are actively betting against many of the underlying companies.



Argument for Such Valuations



Surely proponents may argue that these are small caps with great growth potential, and President Trump’s tax cuts will be positive for many of these companies due to their domestic exposure, thus, they deserve to trade at higher multiples than the larger multinational companies comprising the S&P 500.



However, what can justify a 320 or a 220 price to sales valuation? When I examine the top 2 holdings in IWM from a fundamental perspective it feels like the twilight zone. KITE is being valued at $10.31 billion, is projected to deliver $32 million in revenues at a loss of roughly $360 million this year. BLUE is currently being valued at $5.86 billion and is expected to bring in $26.65 million in revenues this year with a net loss of $288 million. Both stocks have roughly quadrupled over the past 12 months and have relatively high short ratios of about 25%.



These statistics may be of some concern to those invested in the underlying companies or in the Russell 2000, as these metrics are indicative of extreme optimism with blatant disregard for traditional valuation metrics and/or potential risks going forward.



What Could Derail this Stellar Rally?



Any way you look at it, weather you feel it is justified or not the small cap rally has been extremely impressive. Up by 10% in one month, up by over 30% in less than a year, and up by 60% in just a little over 1.5 years.



However, nothing lasts forever and the greatest threats to this rally appear to be loss of confidence and a revenue/earnings slowdown. IWM skyrocketed by 2% on Wednesday September 27th as the tax reform initiative was announced. Yet, how likely are these tax cuts to materialize in a timely fashion, and where will the funding come from?



The proposed $6 trillion tax reform is extremely expensive to the U.S. public, and the funding must come from somewhere. It will have to come from decreased spending or from increased deficits. It is difficult to imagine that spending will be cut significantly with the recent increases in defense, and other sectors of government spending. Also, with the debt ceiling debate coming up in December it may not be that easy to simply blow the lid off the debt ceiling. The point is that Trump’s very ambitious tax reform initiative may be much harder to pass through congress in its present form than market participants currently believe.





In fact, the odds of Trump’s tax initiative passing by year’s end is roughly 30%, Financial Times reports. Right now, IWM is extremely hyped due to this news, however, the loss of confidence due to the inability of the Trump administration to pass this bill in a relatively timely sense could create quite a bit of turbulence for the small cap index going forward.



The Dollar and Interest Rates



Along with FED tightening the economy may have to deal with higher rates and a stronger dollar in the foreseeable future. Both elements should put pressure on future revenues and earnings as higher rates will tighten credit conditions and a stronger dollar will give international companies some advantage. Thus, the projected growth rates for many of the companies comprising the IWM may be impacted negatively in the future.



Technical Image



The 1 year IWM chart illustrates that the ETF is extremely overbought on a short-term basis. The RSI is currently over 80, the CCI has been above 100 for approximately 1 month, and is now approaching 200. Both technical indicators are supporting the heavily overbought thesis. Such levels in RSI and CCI are unsustainable by historical measures and usually proceed a correction of some sort.



(Stockcharts.com)



The Takeaway



The bottom line is that many of the companies that make up the IWM are illustrating extremely high valuations, coupled with unsustainable technical conditions in the underlying ETF. Moreover, the small caps are also facing the possibility of loss of confidence combined with the headwinds of higher rates and a strong dollar. Thus, market participants may want to exercise caution when approaching the underlying ETF for long small cap exposure.



Despite the positive effects tax cuts would bring the companies comprising IWM, comprehensive tax reform is still relatively far away and is far from certain. Due to the extremely high valuations in this space and the tremendously overbought technical conditions, coupled with the negative headwinds that could arise going forward we are actively looking for an opportunity to short IWM.



To receive specific trade triggers and comprehensive trade strategies regarding IWM and other trading instruments please visit our Albright Investment Group trading community.







Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in IWM over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We are looking to initiate a short position in IWM via options strategy.