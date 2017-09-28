BlackBerry: Not So Impressive?

Before the bell on Thursday, shares of BlackBerry (BBRY) raced higher after the company's fiscal second quarter earnings report. The headline numbers showed beats on both the top and bottom lines, although the revenue breakdown did show some surprises. While the company is making some progress, a key area did not show growth, and guidance appeared to be a bit light for the full year.

For the Q2 period, GAAP revenues came in at $238 million, which was a $3 million rise sequentially and well ahead of the $220 million that analysts were looking for. The beat was mainly driven by revenues from service access fees, which only declined $1 million sequentially to $37 million, despite management guiding for a 25% fall. Additionally, enterprise software and services revenues declined sequentially by $1 million.

IP and Licensing revenues soared by $24 million sequentially, so it appears the amount of recurring revenue from overall software/services actually declined. The technology solutions segment, which includes QNX and Radar, increased $2 million sequentially but was flat over the prior year period, and this is the segment investors are betting big on for future growth.

For the first time in quite a while, management gave actual guidance for fiscal year revenues, a range of $920 million to $950 million. Through the first half of the year, non-GAAP revenues were $20 million higher than GAAP. If we model a similar number in the second half, that means the company is guiding to GAAP revenues of $880 million to $910 million, which is below the Street estimate of $920 million.

Additionally, analysts would have had to bump up their full year number to account for the $18 million Q2 beat, so the full year number is well below what the Street was looking for. Management also changed its tone on software/services growth, going from "at or above the overall market" to "non-GAAP growth of 10% to 15%." Some may see that as a slight disappointment, given non-GAAP works off a higher base amount.

For the quarter, gross margins came in at a record, which isn't a surprise given the SAF beat as well as the transition to a higher gross margin business. The company still was operating at a loss of $34 million if we exclude the $70 million debt adjustment as well as long-lived asset impairments. As we've seen in prior quarters, there were many adjustments to get to the non-GAAP profit, and the overall business continues to run at a true loss.

The company continues to have a strong balance sheet, with $1.9 billion in cash after subtracting the face value of debt. During the quarter, management spent $17 million to repurchase shares, at a price that appears to be slightly below $9 a share, but did not make any acquisitions. It would have been nice to see some acquisitions to help bolster software/services growth, especially since cash on the balance sheet is earning next to nothing. Perhaps some money will be put to use in Q3 and Q4, given the weak guidance.

Just as we've seen in recent quarters, the BlackBerry headline earnings numbers appeared much more positive than they actually were. The revenue beat was driven by almost no decline in service access fees, while IP/licensing revenues soared. When you convert guidance to GAAP to compare it to Street estimates, management is calling for a weak back half of the year currently. We'll probably see some acquisitions as a result for guidance to thus be raised, but management needs to put its cash to work. Shares are up 8% in the pre-market, but like many recent periods, those gains may be short-lived as investors digest these results.

