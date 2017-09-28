I Was Wrong About Silver

It has been our intention to double down on our small core silver (NYSE:SLV) position once we see a hard bottom taking place. I wrote an article recently about silver and stated that $18 silver may never be seen again for the rest of this bull run in precious metals. The US dollar though (NYSE:UUP) has rallied meaningfully since the 8th of this month and has put pressure on silver and the rest of the precious metals accordingly. (see below)

As a result of the downturn over the past 3 weeks, both gold and silver have their momentum indicators oversold on a short term basis. However precious metals bulls continue to buy every dip in the assumption that the recent lows could end up being a daily cycle low in the complex. We have seen this buying for example come to the fore in (NYSE:GLD) over the past 3 weeks as assets in the fund have increased meaningfully as the price of the yellow metal has decreased.

Source : Sentimentrader.com

As I write incidentally, silver is trading at about $16.80 an ounce (up 0.42%) which probably means we printed the daily cycle low yesterday. However, this certainly does not mean that yesterday lows in silver ($15.83 on the SLV chart) will end up being a hard low for much higher prices in months to come. There are a few reasons why I believe Silver's rally may be short lived. The US dollar has now convincingly broken through its 50 day moving average and is only 14 days into a brand new cycle. Despite having its momentum indicators overbought at present, the sheer thrust of this initial rally in the dollar should mean more gains for the greenback going forward. Silver most definitely can rally alongside a rising dollar but it would definitely be more difficult.

Despite what now looks like a dip into a daily cycle low over the past 3 weeks in silver, its weekly stochastics just haven't dipped meaningfully enough to suggest a sharp move higher. At present this intermediate cycle seems to be turning out a lot like the last one. Therefore at present, it looks like this daily cycle will most likely make a higher high and then turn down sharply into an intermediate low. Why? Because it is invariably in the first daily cycle where you see the bulk of price gains. Silver hasn't managed to stay above its 50 or 200 day averages in this first daily cycle which leads me to believe the next daily cycle will under-perform bullish expectations.

To sum up, this present intermediate cycle seem to be taking shape very much like the last one. Although silver has pulled back recently, its weekly technicals still illustrate that it is still overbought. Suffice to say, I believe we will get a better entry here than $16.80 an ounce. We will continue to hold our small core position and wait for our opportunity to double down.

Disclosure: I am/we are long USLV.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.