Will Icahn Have The Last Laugh On Biofuels?

While the reported plan is different than the one that former White House adviser Carl Icahn had pushed, the outcome would be very similar to the one that he sought.

Investors in CVR Energy (CVI) and CVR Refining (CVRR) should hope that the two energy firms, which are controlled by activist investor and former Trump administration adviser Carl Icahn, have not purchased too many Renewable Identification Numbers [RIN] over the last month. The last 24 hours have seen two different reports that, if true, suggest the Trump administration is continuing to seriously consider major changes to the revised Renewable Fuel Standard [RFS2] biofuels mandate that would benefit merchant refiners despite Mr. Icahn's August resignation. On Tuesday the Environmental Protection Agency [EPA], which oversees the mandate's implementation, notified the public that it is considering a downward revision to the volumes for 2018 and 2019 that it proposed earlier this year. Then, on Wednesday afternoon, Bloomberg reported that the EPA is also considering a proposal to reduce RIN prices by increasing the future supply of RINs.

This latter measure will be of particular interest to CVR Energy and CVR Refining investors given the large expenditures that the latter has incurred every year since 2013 on RINs. As a reminder, CVR Refining is required by the RFS2 to blend a specific volume of biofuels with its refined products prior to retail every year. Its internal blending capacity falls well short of meeting its obligation, however, so it purchases RINs on the market to satisfy the shortfall (a RIN represents a gallon of qualifying biofuel that has been blended with a refined fuel, and the credits can be traded between parties). CVR Refining is owned by Icahn investment vehicle Icahn Enterprises (IEP) via CVR Energy, and the former stopped purchasing RINs after Mr. Icahn began to push a proposal designed to reduce RIN prices. This so-called "RIN short" initially appeared to have paid off in December 2016 after President-elect Trump named Mr. Icahn his administration's special adviser on regulatory reform as RIN prices sank after the appointment was announced. Conflict of interest allegations ensued, however, culminating in rebounding RIN prices and Mr. Icahn's resignation last month. His energy firms announced shortly afterward that the RIN purchases had resumed despite the return of high RIN prices.

Mr. Icahn's resignation came just hours before the publication of a critical profile on the famed investor by The New Yorker, the timing of which was not lost on the financial media. It appears that the widespread assumption (one that I expressed as well) that Mr. Icahn's resignation meant the end of the campaign to reduce RIN prices was not entirely on point. The mere news of the Trump administration's reported strategy of reducing RIN prices by redefining RINs is already causing the largest RIN category's price to move sharply lower. Investors have quickly responded to the news, which was released late this afternoon. Ethanol and biodiesel producers' share prices including those of Green Plains, Inc. (GPRE), Pacific Ethanol (PEIX), Renewable Energy Group (REGI), and REX American Resources (REX) moved lower:

Those of the merchant refiners that have been most vocal about their RIN expenditures such as CVR Refining (CVRR), PBF Energy (PBF), and Valero (VLO), on the other hand, moved higher in intraday action:

The plan that the Trump administration is reportedly considering would allow exported biofuels to generate RINs that in turn would qualify for resale. This seemingly minor reclassification would have major implications for both the biofuels mandate and RIN prices. The mandate was created as part of the Energy Independence and Security Act of 2007 that, despite its name, adopted the twin goals of improving both energy security and environmental security; it mandated increased biofuel blending as a means of reducing petroleum imports but also attached greenhouse gas emission reduction requirements to participating biofuels. The energy security aspect of the mandate was in part fulfilled by preventing exported biofuel volumes from generating RINs capable of being used to demonstrate compliance with the mandate. The U.S. currently exports around 1 billion gallons of ethanol alone (compared to roughly 15 billion gallons of domestic corn ethanol consumption under the mandate), and this smaller volume has been unable to yield separated RINs for resale under the original legislation.

The Trump administration's reported plan would, by allowing exported biofuels to yield separated RINs, increase the total supply of RINs by around 1 billion (for the most part one gallon of ethanol yields one RIN). Not surprisingly, RIN prices moved sharply lower in response to the news. The price of the largest category, D6, declined by 15% on Wednesday to $0.67. The practical effect of the news will be to reduce RIN expenditures for merchant refiners moving forward, lowering the probability that those firms will incur the record expenses in 2017 that were expected based on their expenditures from the first half of the year.

There is also an interesting legal aspect to the Trump administration's plan: it would reduce the energy security component of the blending mandate in favor of the environmental security component, which is not an ideological approach that many would have expected from the current White House. The original legislation did not allow exports to contribute to the mandate because any fuel consumed abroad does not contribute to domestic energy security. Corn ethanol must achieve a 20% reduction to life cycle greenhouse gas emissions compared to gasoline, however, so the plan would effectively promote the use of low-carbon fuels abroad - again, not something that was expected from the Trump administration. The fact that the plan directly contravenes the original intent of the mandate could ultimately be its undoing, however, as past court decisions have not looked kindly upon previous attempts by the EPA to reduce refiners' RIN expenditures by modifying the original statutory language.

I should note that the reported plan is still very far from being implemented, let alone passing legal muster. It will need to be formally proposed and undergo a lengthy public comment period before it can be actually implemented. Legal challenges will then, if past history is any indication, take years to be fully resolved. The news is already impacting the short-term outlook for both refiners and ethanol producers in the form of lower RIN prices, however. Mr. Icahn could very well have his wish of lower RIN prices via regulatory fiat, or the threat of the same, granted after all.

