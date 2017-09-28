Progressive: August 2017 Update

However, the company remains, in our view, overvalued relative to its peers and itshistorical ratio averages.

On a YTD basis, the net income before taxes rose by 70% to $1,425 million, affected by the losses in August.

In September, the insurance company reported results for August which was better than expected, the analysts fearing a disaster due to the recent catastrophe events.

Every month, the insurer releases a very detailed dashboard report. Based on this report, the investors can review their estimation on the intrinsic value of the company.

Executive Summary

Progressive (PGR) is the fourth largest auto insurer in the U.S. and one of the top 20 home insurance companies.

Every month, the insurer releases a very detailed dashboard report, providing fundamental key metrics. The document gives an overview of the current business trend. Based on this report, the investor could update or adapt, if needed, his/her opinion on the valuation of the insurer, its operating performance, and its commercial development.

In September, the insurance company reported better results for August than expected. The analysts estimated a negative EPS of $0.30 while the reported loss was only $0.03 per share. The August combined ratio amounted to 103.8%, the catastrophes losses representing 12.6 loss ratio points (vs. 4.2 loss ratio points, last year).

On a YTD basis, the net income before taxes increased by 70% to $1,425 million. The results were mechanically affected by the catastrophe losses. On a year-to-date basis, the catastrophe losses represented 3.7 loss ratio points vs. 3.0 points last year.

Unless the estimate beats and the less-than-expected unfavorable catastrophe effect, the company remains, in our view overvalued relative to its peers and its historical ratio averages.

Progressive Affected by Harvey

In August, the net earned premiums amounted to $2,019.6 million or a 14% increase compared to last year. All the lines of business grew at least by 13%, except for property business which grew only by 12%.

Source: August Report

Compared to July reported amount, the net earned premiums shrunk by 18%.

On a YTD basis, the net earned premiums grew by 14% to $16,835.4 million. The increase of the turnover was mainly driven by the personal business (almost 85% of the total net earned premiums) which reported a 13% premium rise on a YoY basis.

Source: August Report

However, the increase of the turnover does not mean profitability growth, in particular for an insurance company. The key metric for a P&C insurer is and remains the combined ratio. The lower the combined ratio is, the higher the profitability is. In spite of an excellent track record, Progressive was hit by the negative consequences of the catastrophe events occurred during the month.

Source: Internal

The catastrophe losses affected the combined ratio by 12.6 percentage points. Last year, the catastrophe losses represented only 4.2 loss ratio points. Furthermore, 90% of the total catastrophe losses were attributable to Hurricane Harvey.

At year-to-date level, the net combined ratio improved by 2.7 percentage points, with a low net combined ratio in all segments except for the property business. Hurricanes affected the operating performance of the company but the excellent results from the beginning of the year offset mainly the effect of the catastrophe losses occurred in August.

Based on the previous report, we have estimated that the combined ratio reported for August would have amounted to 92.1%, and the YTD combined ratio would go down to 92.3%. The reported combined for August was 103.8% with 12.6 percentage points related to catastrophe losses. By excluding the exceptional impact of Hurricane Harvey (8.4 loss ratio points derived from the difference between the exceptional catastrophe-related losses - 12.6 pp - and the business as usual catastrophe-related losses - the 4.2 pp observed last year), the combined ratio for August would have been around 95%.

Mainly due to the unexpected impact of Hurricane Harvey, the technical result we forecasted for August and the year-to-date view were higher than the one published by Progressive.

Source: Internal

However, we remain optimistic about the ability of the company to deliver an excellent combined ratio on a long-term horizon.

Book Value and Earnings Estimation

As last month, we mis-estimated the metrics. This time, we were too aggressive, by not considering any impact related to catastrophe events. The earnings per share reported by Progressive for August were lower than forecasted. It was mainly due to Harvey's negative impact.

Source: Internal

Based on an estimated combined ratio of 98% and a net earned premiums amount of $1,797 million, we could expect the company to deliver earnings per share of $0.11 for September 2017. In our worst-case scenario, the earnings per share would amount to $0.05.

Source: Internal

In our base case, the book value per share would mechanically increase to $16.01, while it would rise only to $15.95 if the company would not succeed to reach our expectations regarding both underwriting performance and portfolio growth.

Source: Internal

Valuation

Based on the estimated earnings per share and the book value per share which would be reported for September, we can determine a forward valuation of Progressive by the multiples method. We use two approaches:

1. Historical multiples based on the P/E and P/B historical ratios of Progressive

2. Valuation multiples based on a peer comparison

The chosen peers are the following:

Atlas Financial Holding (AFH), a niche insurer specialized in commercial motor insurance (mainly taxi and limo segments)

Allstate (ALL), a well-diversified insurer, primarily engaged in property insurance products but selling also life and retirement insurance products.

Arch Capital (ACGL), an insurer which provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines.

Travelers Inc. (TRV), one of the largest U.S P&C insurance companies.

Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG), an insurance company which operates through several segments (Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, P&C Others, Group Benefits, Mutual Funds and Talcott Resolution)

Chubb (CB), a global insurance organization.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation (CINF), a P&C multiline insurer which provides products for various business lines and operates mainly in the United States.

American Financial Group (AFG), an insurance holding company which is focused on commercial products for businesses. The company merged with National Interstate (NATL) which was a P&C insurer specialized in passenger transportation, recreational vehicles, trucking and moving industries.

Mercury General Corp. (MCY), a P&C company which offers insurance products for private passenger automobile, commercial properties, and vehicles.

The next chart shows that Progressive is overvalued regarding its historical averages or its peers.

With an intrinsic value of $33.67 per share, the stock may be overvalued by 30%. As last month, we still consider that the stock is currently overvalued, even if Hurricane Harvey's effects were lower than expected.

Dividend Estimation

Progressive's dividend is paid annually in a lump sum, in an amount that is calculated on the basis of the insurance operating performance for the year. The annual variable dividend will be based on the following formula:

Source: Progressive's Dividend Policy

Based on the updated disclosed gainshare factor and different assumptions regarding the combined ratio and net earned premiums at the end of 2017, we have calculated an estimated dividend for three scenarios:

Source: Internal

As the dividend is strongly correlated to the operating performance, we consider the base-case combined ratio is 95%. Hence we estimate the dividend per share would be between $0.32 and $1.12 and would be rather near to $0.79.

Conclusion

Although Progressive has been hit by Harvey, like many insurers, the trend remains positive with a solid premium growth and an under-controlled combined ratio. Even if Progressive succeeds to deliver a relatively strong performance in a challenging market (motor insurance segment is one of the most competitive mass insurance markets), the market valuation of the company seems to be above its intrinsic value. We consider that the intrinsic value is around $34 per share. Furthermore, we expect an FY2017 dividend of $0.79 per share.

Notes for the readers: Interested in other analyses mainly focused on the insurance sector? Please do not hesitate to follow me. Thanks a lot for your support! Furthermore, I will be more than happy to discuss with you on my articles, the chosen assumptions for valuing companies' intrinsic value or anything else you consider as relevant.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AFH.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.