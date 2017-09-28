Rigel's Currency Corner - Kiwis Don't Fly

Both the NZ First and the Labour party are keen on expanding RBNZ's mandate. From only targeting inflation to also targeting employment and perhaps currency management.

Mr. Peters is the founder of New Zealand First (sound Trump-esque familiar???) party. He is known for his anti-immigration rhetoric.

New Zealand had its elections this past weekend and the provisional results leave the fate of the next government squarely in the hands of Mr. Winston Peters, the Kingmaker.

Introduction

New Zealand has elections every three years or so and the most recent elections were held this past weekend. The provisional election results include about 85% of the total votes, 15% of the votes are yet to be cast and the results will be announced on October 7th. Based on the provisional results neither the ruling National Party, nor the opposition Labour Party has the numbers to form an outright majority. National won 46% of the votes and Labour won 36%. National is just a couple of seats short of an outright majority. That leaves the NZ-First Party, run by Mr. Winston Peters, in a strong position and the political drama begins.

Source: New Zealand Electoral Commission

Ahead of the October 7th results, Mr. Peters is unlikely to pick any side leaving the fate of the next government hanging in balance.

Implication on Policy - Monetary and Immigration

Apart from the fact that the nation faces uncertainty over its next governance, a more important implication of these results could be on the progression of its monetary & immigration policies. While both the National Party and the Labour Party are supporters of fiscal prudence, their interests diverge on a number of other issues; main ones being immigration and monetary policies.

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) was one of the first central banks to adopt inflation targeting as its main objective. This policy has since been praised by most of the Developed World and has been adopted by countries like Australia, Canada among others. Labour, like NZ-First, wants to expand RBNZ's mandate and this is what makes a Labour/NZ-First alliance a deadly combination for the New Zealand dollar ("NZD") (NZDS).

Labour party wants to expand RBNZ's mandate to include a focus on employment and NZ-First wants to go one step further and expand it to also include currency management. There are other significant overlaps between the Labour party and NZ-First. They both want to curtail immigration.

Labour wants to slash immigration by 20,000-30,000 annually.

Source: New Zealand Labour Party

NZ-First's Mr. Peters has a long standing anti-immigration stance. He wants to slash migration to 10,000 a year - a drop of more than 60,000 annually!

If a marriage between NZ-First and Labour materializes, we fear that the New Zealand economy (ENZL) , which has grown tremendously on the back of rising immigration, will take a hit. As a result of RBNZ's monetary policy will likely take a stimulatory tilt. Add in an expanded mandate for the central bank and this will be a perfect recipe for prolonged NZD weakness.

The NZD looks vulnerable on charts, especially against the US dollar ("USD"), the Canadian dollar ("CAD") (FXC, CADS), the euro ("EUR") (FXE, EURS), and the British pound ("GBP") (GBPS, GBB).

NZD/USD - currently at 0.7210

Levels to watch:

A break of the 0.7178 support will likely test support at 0.7035. A break of 0.7035 should guide this pair lower to 0.6860. A break above 0.7360 should be viewed as a bullish break out.

NZD/CAD - currently at 0.8921

Levels to watch:

A break of support at 0.8890 should lead to a test of 0.8750. A break of 0.8750 will likely see this pair testing support at 0.8625. A break above 0.9083 should be seen as a bullish break out.

EUR/NZD - currently at 1.6271

Levels to watch:

A rising trend line, going back to Mar-2017, and former support/resistance level intersect at 1.6235. If this level holds, a test of 1.6718 is very likely. A break above 1.6718 will likely take this pair higher to test resistance at 1.7169. A break below 1.5870 should be viewed as a bearish break down.

GBP/NZD - currently at 1.8564

Levels to watch:

The pair currently sits in between a rising trend line around 1.8450 and an old support/resistance level at 1.8766. A successful break above the 1.8766 level should lead to a test of 1.9390. A break of 1.9390 should lead to a test of 2.0124. Inability to hold trend line support at 1.8450 should lead to a test of 1.7960, a break of this level should be viewed as a bearish breakdown.

Conclusion

The results of the 15% votes that will be published on October 7th will be of paramount importance. Should the National party win two or more seats, then they will be able to form an outright majority and the NZD will be safe but if the Labour or NZ-First pick up more seats, then watch out for a blood bath in NZD.

