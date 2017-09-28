+3% Growth? The Data Says Yes

The Trump Tax Plan was released yesterday to mixed reception. The market seemed to like it, Republicans hailed it but opposition and critics did not seem to like what they saw. The plan calls for the biggest overhaul to the US system in decades, if not our history, and delivers sweeping change for all levels of Americans.

The greatest of these, among several high profile complaints, is the lack of detail in how the cuts will be paid for. Estimates I've seen have the plan cutting $1 to $3 trillion in annual revenues. Response from the administration is what is has always been, the cuts will pay for themselves. They are expected to free up capital within the system, spur business investment and consumer spending, and deliver the first non-monetary economic stimulus the nation has had since before the Housing Bubble and Great Recession.

I seem to remember Ben Bernanke telling Congress something like this would be needed to spur real growth, that monetary policy can't do it alone. In his book he firmly pins blame on them. I'd provide a link but I couldn't decide which one. A simple Google search of "Bernanke Blames Congress" will turn up dozens of articles written over a period of several years, I hope that is enough.

Today, National Economic Director and member of the Big 6 Gary Cohn said in an interview on CNBC said the tax plan will be paid for entirely or almost entirely by growth and that growth would be substantially above 3%. I believe him, the data has been pointing to it for quite some time although no one seems to be talking about it.

The Case For +3% Growth

For those of you who follow my analysis of the labor markets this will be no surprise. There are signals within the market that have been pointing to expanding, sustained and robust growth for nearly 2 years. Based on these signals I expect to see growth average 3% or higher over the next 3 to 10 years with spikes to 5% or more. I know it sounds crazy but I just can't ignore what I'm seeing.

It starts with the KC Fed's Labor Market Conditions Index, the LMCI. This is a diffusion index of 24 labor market indicators watched by the FOMC. It moves in broad sweeping waves as economic activity expands, peaks, contracts, bottoms and recovers. Over the last few decades, dating back to the late '80's, it has signaled the onset of every period of major economic expansion and bull market.

This signal occurs when the index moves above 0 from below and has occurred in the early 90's before the Tech Boom and then later in the early 2000's leading up to the Housing Boom. Once fired GDP has trend above 0, averaged above 3% and peaked above 5% for multi-year periods. The last time it fired was in late 2015. Since then we've seen tepid, sketch growth held back by onerous regulation, over taxation and other impediments to economic activity.

Sketchy growth is turning to stronger growth and that is evidenced in this year's GDP data. Both 1st and 2nd quarter GDP were above expectation and both have seen positive revisions. Today's release of 2nd quarter GDP 2nd revision was as expected, up another 0.1% to 3.1%. Looking forward that is expected to expand into the end of the year, and into next year.

The Conference Board's Index Of Leading Indicators has been pointing to that for some time too. This index has been positive for 13 months showing sustain economic growth. Over the past 4 months it has averaged 0.4% with sustained gains in both the Index of Lagging Indicators and the Index of Coincident Indicators. Economist at the Conference Board have said in their monthly statement over the past year that the indicator is pointing to continued growth and a chance for "moderate" pick up.

From the most recent release;

"The August gain is consistent with continuing growth in the U.S. economy for the second half of the year, which may even see a moderate pick up," said Ataman Ozyildirim, Director of Business Cycles and Growth Research at The Conference Board. "While the economic impact of recent hurricanes is not fully reflected in the leading indicators yet, the underlying trends suggest that the current solid pace of growth should continue in the near term."

My Conclusion

So, is there a chance for sustained growth over 3%? Yes there is. Why? Because economic activity has been building up to this point for nearly a decade. The indicators agree, both the LMCI and Leading Indicators say so, growth is on tap and at hand, all it needs is a catalyst. The Trump Tax Plan may not be perfect but it (legislative stimulus) is what the economy has needed for some time, former Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke says so.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.