Wall Street Vs. Bitcoin

When it comes to finance, there is always an ongoing debate who is smarter – buy-side guys, i.e. hedge funds, or sell-side guys, i.e. investment banks? Traditionally, pundits give preference to the hedge funds - Hedge fund PhDs make money using complicated thinking processes while eloquent sell-side bankers merely act as brokers who make money on spread transactions and service fees.

Wave One

Recently, a new breed of contenders for the crown of the smartest finance person has arrived - fintech startup CEOs and technology gurus promising to change the world of American finance as we know it. Young aggressive startups have set their goal to usurp the very bread of the American banking industry – lending services and payments. The idea is that startups like Stripe, SoFi and Transferwise can do what banks do but with very few people and at a fraction of cost. One of the reasons why the new companies are so successful is because they have no legacy costs that larger traditional banks have to incur to comply with various regulatory rules.

Wave Two

Wave Two of the financial technology revolution started quietly and arrived in full swing when digital currencies and ICOs – digital token IPOs have started positioning themselves as a mainstream financial means of exchange, lending and fundraising.

It was Wave Two (digital transactions beyond government control) that together with Wave One (fintech and AI automation eating away Wall Street’s core business) have made long-term future of the U.S. banks not as bright as their PR agencies want us to believe.

Wall Street in the High Castle – What makes bankers so nervous and why

In the hugely popular “Man in the High Castle” tv series, the secret police were collecting and desperately hiding tapes with records of alternative reality where the U.S. and allies prevailed. The secret police were hiding the tapes because they were sensing that they were on the wrong side of history - the alternative reality was about to take over and the world would continue its predestined path to becoming a better place, i.e. our current reality where U.S. is a victorious democracy.

Understandably it is much easier to “hide tapes” and make a lot of money when a bank can borrow at almost zero percent from a Fed and give that money out in loans, mortgages, credit cards, and investment margins. It is much harder to make money in the open, when there is no a Federal Reserve Bank that could lend banks as much money as they need but instead there are highly competitive digital cross-border platforms where technologically advanced startups could yield as much power as established financial institutions.

I always think of the “Man in the High Castle” alternate reality story, when I read multiple interviews with top finance figures criticizing digital currencies and ICOs. Seriously, why would all these important and smart people and governments even pay attention to Bitcoin developed by a Japanese programmer and Ethereum created by Vitalik Buterin, a Russian technology genius, if all these currencies are such a fraud and bubble according to them?

When you read interviews of top Wall Street and hedge fund figures chastising Bitcoin as a classic pump and dump scheme and fraud, you immediately realize how much confusion and anguish these executives feel about the future of the financial institutions entrusted to them. It is not the fear that they personally will somehow lose money and go broke, but fear that their jobs are really not that important and that what they do is suddenly no longer significant in the longer term.

Greed is No Good?

Mike Novogratz, a brilliant Fortress hedge fund alumni, made over $250 million of very real U.S. dollars by investing in Ethereum (ETHUSD), a digital coin. Was it a gamble? Absolutely! But it worked. According to this ZeroHedge article1 Mr. Novogratz bought his first 500,000 Ether coins at less than a dollar a pop and sold at around $400 per coin a year or so later. That first trade alone netted him around $199.5 million of profit before taxes. That was a spectacular trade. On the other hand, nothing stopped most of Wall Street CEOs, executives and other important “risk takers” to follow suit and invest in digital currencies and ICOs. Even a small amount invested could make a fortune. $5000 investment could turn into $2 million profit. Still many public finance people chose to bash the digital currency innovation as provocative heresy and bubble.

Rise of the Wall Street Machines

Nevertheless, it is still worth pointing out that being a Wall Street CEO or a CEO of a large discretionary hedge fund now days feels very much like running a Kodak business right before introduction of digital cameras back in the day. For powerful and respectable CEOs and hedge fund managers a possibility of ruined legacy might be a very significant factor explaining why they would spend their valuable time criticizing Bitcoin and other digital currencies publicly. Understandably, another factor could be simple envy - that they missed the gravy train and did not make as much money as Mr. Novogratz made on his superb Ethereum trades.

Still, in the era of super thin profit margins and looming automation-driven job losses, a smarter policy for Wall Street banks would be to increasingly invest in new technologies and business methods, including AI, blockchain, ICO and also develop digital currencies as market making participants and research providers. Logically, these activities would create additional employment as well as much needed excitement and sense of purpose in the sell-side industry - which is a better solution than not getting involved with digital currencies.

No Good Bath without Bubbles

Yes, it is true that because of the very early stages of development, there is a lot of dodgy action going on in the digital currency and ICO markets. And it is also very likely that there will be bubbles. Digital currencies will lose a lot of value and will come under significant pressure for mainly political reasons. Here’s one potential scenario. To give you an idea when to get out of Bitcoin and Ethereum, just watch the news on North Korea. There have been a few stories that North Koreans use digital currencies as an unofficial payment conduit, money laundering and money transfer system in order to avoid the Swift payment system and securities markets monitored by the U.S. What this means is that the minute the U.S. decides to further tighten sanctions, one thing they could do right away would be to try to suspend trading in digital currencies, in the same fashion as FBI conducted shutdown of Silk Road, one of the first modern day drug dealing on-line markets that accepted bitcoins. When and if the U.S. moves to temporarily suspend or decrease volume of trading in digital currencies, the ensuing panic and lack of liquidity will likely cause major digital currencies to lose either most or potentially all of their value. Digital currency exchanges will be shut down by the U.S. and many digital wallet holders will have reasons to worry about their identities revealed as well as inability to convert their holdings into USD and other major currencies. The reason for such a rapid loss of value is as follows: Differently from traditional currencies, from a valuation standpoint digital currencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum are truly speculative assets – just like stocks. Since they are not backed up by the governments, the only value of stocks and digital currencies is what people are willing to pay for them and not one cent more.

Still let’s look at the bright side of investing in speculative digital assets and imagine the safer future – how quickly and radically global finance will change thanks to effective ways of tracking financial transactions, AKA blockchain and digital currencies, and cheaper ways of raising money globally, such as ICO varieties. If things work out the way they should the blockchain and digital currencies will have a tremendous positive impact on the U.S. and global financial system by continuously deleveraging central banks thanks to the distributed nature of the new technology. What this basically means is that the U.S. could have avoided the CDO / MBS crisis of 2007-2009 if we had a decentralized financial system where large banks were not able to uncontrollably leverage and borrow from central governments.

No Pasaran

Great inventions are typically not made by pension fund managers, management consultants, or investment bankers but bright individuals in Silicon Valley and elsewhere thinking outside the box. That’s the reality that Wall Street CEOs do not want their investors to think about. Nevertheless, the new wave of digital fintech revolution has arrived. Maybe it is a time for big banks to embrace the future and allow their employees to wear jeans, sneakers and t-shirts to work. Viva la revolucion!

References: