Dividend Growth Stocks Going Ex-Div October 2nd-6th

This is the list of dividend stocks from the U.S. Dividend Champion, Challenger, Contender ("CCC") list that are going ex-dividend next week.

Introduction

As a dividend growth investor, I am always trying to track both stocks that I own and those on my watchlist. I'm mostly interested in companies that have a historical record growing their payments over time. One particular angle of interest is knowing when these companies pay their dividends (and if they are set to increase).

This data is provided by analyzing the "U.S. Dividend Champion" spreadsheet compiled by David Fish hosted here. That data is cross-referenced with upcoming dividend information from the NASDAQ.

What I'm able to provide then is a view of the companies with track records of rewarding shareholders that will be paying out next week. This invaluable list will allow investors who own or are interested in owning these stocks to either add to or start a position.

I want to point out that for companies going ex-dividend on Monday, October 2nd, you need to already own the stock before then. That means you need to be a shareholder by market close on Friday, September 29nd to capture the dividend.

To back this up with action, I did recently take advantage of the (then) upcoming Altria (MO) 8% dividend increase and added to my holding (first time in four years) prior to ex-div day. So this is not just a "theoretical" article, I use this myself.

The data is sorted by the day (ascending) and then the streak (descending).

The List

Name Ticker Streak Current Yield Ex-Div Date Increase Percent Streak Category Acme United Corporation. (ACU) 14 1.82 10/2/2017 Contender Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX) 6 1.93 10/2/2017 Challenger Agilent Technologies, Inc. (A) 6 0.82 10/2/2017 Challenger Comcast Corporation - Class A Common Stock (CMCSA) 10 1.63 10/3/2017 Contender Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM) 7 5.56 10/3/2017 Challenger ABM Industries Incorporated (ABM) 50 1.65 10/4/2017 King Erie Indemnity Company - Class A Common Stock (ERIE) 27 2.62 10/4/2017 Champion Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) 7 3.46 10/4/2017 Challenger Legg Mason, Inc. (LM) 7 2.9 10/4/2017 Challenger Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (HASI) 5 5.4 10/4/2017 Challenger Sysco Corporation (SYY) 47 2.44 10/5/2017 Champion General Dynamics Corporation (GD) 26 1.62 10/5/2017 Champion Roper Technologies, Inc. (ROP) 24 0.58 10/5/2017 Contender Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (UBA) 23 4.83 10/5/2017 Contender Royal Gold, Inc. (RGLD) 16 1.11 10/5/2017 Contender Torchmark Corporation (TMK) 12 0.75 10/5/2017 Contender Smith & Nephew SNATS, Inc. (SNN) 11 1.72 10/5/2017 Contender Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) 8 2.48 10/5/2017 Challenger WPP plc - American Depositary Shares each representing five Ordinary Shares (WPPGY) 7 5.26 10/5/2017 Challenger JP Morgan Chase & Co. (JPM) 7 2.1 10/5/2017 12.00% Challenger Gentex Corporation (GNTX) 7 2.02 10/5/2017 Challenger Horizon Bancorp (NYSE:IN) (HBNC) 7 1.79 10/5/2017 Challenger Terreno Realty Corporation (TRNO) 7 2.23 10/5/2017 10.00% Challenger American Express Company (AXP) 6 1.43 10/5/2017 9.38% Challenger Mastercard Incorporated (MA) 6 0.63 10/5/2017 Challenger NetApp, Inc. (NTAP) 5 1.81 10/5/2017 Challenger Universal Corporation (UVV) 46 3.71 10/6/2017 Champion Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD) 35 2.51 10/6/2017 Champion Brady Corporation (BRC) 31 2.15 10/6/2017 0.98% Champion McCormick & Company, Incorporated (MKC) 31 1.95 10/6/2017 Champion Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) 12 4.67 10/6/2017 2.25% Contender Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC) 8 1.78 10/6/2017 Challenger Intuit Inc. (INTU) 7 0.94 10/6/2017 14.71% Challenger Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (ETH) 7 2.38 10/6/2017 Challenger Lincoln National Corporation (LNC) 7 1.57 10/6/2017 Challenger UDR, Inc. (UDR) 7 3.28 10/6/2017 Challenger Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc (LOAN) 5 7.13 10/6/2017 Challenger

Streak - this is years of dividend growth history sourced from the U.S. Dividend Champions spreadsheet. Here are some definitions to clarify the fields.

Current Yield - this is a snapshot of roughly what the current yield as of the time of writing. This is not a forward yield if the company in question has raised their dividend

Ex-Dividend Date - this is the date you need to own the stock by

Increase Percent - if the payment amount is being increased in this payment this is the size of that increase.

Streak Category - lastly, this is the overall dividend history classification of the company. King: 50+ years Champion / Aristocrat: 25+ years Contender: 10-24 years Challenger: 5+ years



Notes

I didn't put an increase amount for WPPGY, it seems their rate is highly variable though it is trending up. You can look at the source data here.

Conclusion

I hope you are able to find this information valuable. I'm open to any suggestions you may have to make this more valuable.

