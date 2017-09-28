Dividend Growth Stocks Going Ex-Div October 2nd-6th

Introduction
As a dividend growth investor, I am always trying to track both stocks that I own and those on my watchlist. I'm mostly interested in companies that have a historical record growing their payments over time. One particular angle of interest is knowing when these companies pay their dividends (and if they are set to increase).
This data is provided by analyzing the "U.S. Dividend Champion" spreadsheet compiled by David Fish hosted here. That data is cross-referenced with upcoming dividend information from the NASDAQ.
What I'm able to provide then is a view of the companies with track records of rewarding shareholders that will be paying out next week. This invaluable list will allow investors who own or are interested in owning these stocks to either add to or start a position.
I want to point out that for companies going ex-dividend on Monday, October 2nd, you need to already own the stock before then. That means you need to be a shareholder by market close on Friday, September 29nd to capture the dividend.
To back this up with action, I did recently take advantage of the (then) upcoming Altria (MO) 8% dividend increase and added to my holding (first time in four years) prior to ex-div day. So this is not just a "theoretical" article, I use this myself.
The data is sorted by the day (ascending) and then the streak (descending).
The List
|Name
|Ticker
|Streak
|Current Yield
|Ex-Div Date
|Increase Percent
|Streak Category
|Acme United Corporation.
|(ACU)
|14
|1.82
|10/2/2017
|Contender
|Quest Diagnostics Incorporated
|(DGX)
|6
|1.93
|10/2/2017
|Challenger
|Agilent Technologies, Inc.
|(A)
|6
|0.82
|10/2/2017
|Challenger
|Comcast Corporation - Class A Common Stock
|(CMCSA)
|10
|1.63
|10/3/2017
|Contender
|Kimco Realty Corporation
|(KIM)
|7
|5.56
|10/3/2017
|Challenger
|ABM Industries Incorporated
|(ABM)
|50
|1.65
|10/4/2017
|King
|Erie Indemnity Company - Class A Common Stock
|(ERIE)
|27
|2.62
|10/4/2017
|Champion
|Cisco Systems, Inc.
|(CSCO)
|7
|3.46
|10/4/2017
|Challenger
|Legg Mason, Inc.
|(LM)
|7
|2.9
|10/4/2017
|Challenger
|Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc.
|(HASI)
|5
|5.4
|10/4/2017
|Challenger
|Sysco Corporation
|(SYY)
|47
|2.44
|10/5/2017
|Champion
|General Dynamics Corporation
|(GD)
|26
|1.62
|10/5/2017
|Champion
|Roper Technologies, Inc.
|(ROP)
|24
|0.58
|10/5/2017
|Contender
|Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc.
|(UBA)
|23
|4.83
|10/5/2017
|Contender
|Royal Gold, Inc.
|(RGLD)
|16
|1.11
|10/5/2017
|Contender
|Torchmark Corporation
|(TMK)
|12
|0.75
|10/5/2017
|Contender
|Smith & Nephew SNATS, Inc.
|(SNN)
|11
|1.72
|10/5/2017
|Contender
|Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
|(BMY)
|8
|2.48
|10/5/2017
|Challenger
|WPP plc - American Depositary Shares each representing five Ordinary Shares
|(WPPGY)
|7
|5.26
|10/5/2017
|Challenger
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|(JPM)
|7
|2.1
|10/5/2017
|12.00%
|Challenger
|Gentex Corporation
|(GNTX)
|7
|2.02
|10/5/2017
|Challenger
|Horizon Bancorp (NYSE:IN)
|(HBNC)
|7
|1.79
|10/5/2017
|Challenger
|Terreno Realty Corporation
|(TRNO)
|7
|2.23
|10/5/2017
|10.00%
|Challenger
|American Express Company
|(AXP)
|6
|1.43
|10/5/2017
|9.38%
|Challenger
|Mastercard Incorporated
|(MA)
|6
|0.63
|10/5/2017
|Challenger
|NetApp, Inc.
|(NTAP)
|5
|1.81
|10/5/2017
|Challenger
|Universal Corporation
|(UVV)
|46
|3.71
|10/6/2017
|Champion
|Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.
|(APD)
|35
|2.51
|10/6/2017
|Champion
|Brady Corporation
|(BRC)
|31
|2.15
|10/6/2017
|0.98%
|Champion
|McCormick & Company, Incorporated
|(MKC)
|31
|1.95
|10/6/2017
|Champion
|Verizon Communications Inc.
|(VZ)
|12
|4.67
|10/6/2017
|2.25%
|Contender
|Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc.
|(MMC)
|8
|1.78
|10/6/2017
|Challenger
|Intuit Inc.
|(INTU)
|7
|0.94
|10/6/2017
|14.71%
|Challenger
|Ethan Allen Interiors Inc.
|(ETH)
|7
|2.38
|10/6/2017
|Challenger
|Lincoln National Corporation
|(LNC)
|7
|1.57
|10/6/2017
|Challenger
|UDR, Inc.
|(UDR)
|7
|3.28
|10/6/2017
|Challenger
|Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc
|(LOAN)
|5
|7.13
|10/6/2017
|Challenger
Streak - this is years of dividend growth history sourced from the U.S. Dividend Champions spreadsheet. Here are some definitions to clarify the fields.
- Current Yield - this is a snapshot of roughly what the current yield as of the time of writing. This is not a forward yield if the company in question has raised their dividend
- Ex-Dividend Date - this is the date you need to own the stock by
- Increase Percent - if the payment amount is being increased in this payment this is the size of that increase.
- Streak Category - lastly, this is the overall dividend history classification of the company.
- King: 50+ years
- Champion / Aristocrat: 25+ years
- Contender: 10-24 years
- Challenger: 5+ years
Notes
I didn't put an increase amount for WPPGY, it seems their rate is highly variable though it is trending up. You can look at the source data here.
Conclusion
I hope you are able to find this information valuable. I'm open to any suggestions you may have to make this more valuable.
Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL,ABT,AFL,AMGN,AMP,AMZN,ANTM,BRK.B,CMI,CSCO,CVS,DEO,DIS,DUK,FB,GILD,GLW,GOOG,HD,JNJ,JPM,KORS,MDT,MO,NKE,O,OHI,PRU,PSA,SBUX,SCHD,SJM,SKT,SPHD,STAG,SWK,T,TGT,TROW,TRV,UA,UTX,VFC,VTR,VZ,WFC,WPC,WSM.
I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.