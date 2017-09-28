Good Signs And Numbers For Switch IPO

Switch is a growing, profitable company, and its business should be expected to grow as other companies look for ways to store data.

Switch Inc., a data company based primarily in the Las Vegas area, has filed for an IPO which could raise up to $575 million.

Data center company Switch Inc. has released more details on its upcoming IPO. In its amended prospectus filed with the SEC, Switch indicated that it will price its 31.25 million shares with an option to sell an additional 4.7 million shares to underwriters at a maximum price of $16. This would raise a maximum of $575 million. According to Bloomberg, this would make Switch the third biggest tech IPO this year, behind Snap and Altice USA and ahead of WideOpenWest Inc.

A quick look at Switch’s prospects looks quite rosy indeed. Switch is a growing, profitable company, has a wide range of customers in different industries, and is in a market for which there will be continual high demand. While there are legitimate concerns in some of its financial numbers, there is a lot to like about this company’s long-term prospects.

The Importance of Data

Switch describes itself as “a technology infrastructure company powering the sustainable growth of the connected world and the Internet of Everything.” It designs, constructs, and operates three data center campuses called Primes in Las Vegas, Reno, and Grand Rapids which takes up 4 million gross square feet of space. And, against all odds, a fourth Prime is under development in Atlanta.

Switch needs this much space because companies need larger spaces to store data as the Internet of Things and Big Data continues to become a ubiquitous part of our lifestyles. Northeastern University estimated in 2016 that about 2.5 Exabytes (1 Exabyte = 1 billion gigabytes) of data are produced every day, and that number continues to climb every year. The collection, transfer, and storage of data is now one of the most pressing issues for global companies, many of whom turn to Switch.

Switch boasts over 800 customers, including major corporations such as eBay, Marvel, and MGM Resorts International who are billed monthly. Its customers are spread out in a wide array of industries preventing Switch’s fortunes from collapsing should any one industry hit a rough patch.

And most importantly of all to investors, Switch is the rare company going public which can boast good growth and a history of profitability. The company’s revenue has grown from $166 million in 2013 to $318 million in 2016, and it was profitable in all four years from 2013 to 2016. Net income did decline from $73 million in 2015 to $31 million in 2016, though that was largely due to increased administrative expenses and a one-time $27 million payment to the state of Nevada to buy more sustainable energy. Nevertheless, a profitable and growing tech company should be a welcome sight to investors after dealing with high growth companies which plaster warnings about how they will never be profitable.

Competition and Debt

Given these good financial numbers, some analysts may be wondering why Switch is choosing to go public now. If it was profitable and growing in the past, why not go public then and what has caused it to change its mind now?

Data Center Knowledge provides the answer by pointing out that there are some major changes happening in the data center world. In June, Switch competitor Digital Reality Trust merged with DuPont Fabros Technology, leaving the public markets open “for investors looking for exposure to wholesale-provider data center stocks.” Switch is in prime position to fill that market, and the fact that it filed to go public shortly after the merger was announced indicates that it realizes that.

This is a good time because not all of Switch’s numbers are good. The big red flag is that Switch is sitting on $825.4 million in long term debt compared to $1.1 billion in total assets and $50 million in cash. Switch does not seem overly concerned about this debt. While it did state that it plans to use “a portion of the net proceeds for the repayment of debt,” the main intention appears to be for working capital as Switch indicates that it has enough capital for at least the next 12 months.

Investors should be understandably concerned about the impact of such high debt over the long term, but there is plenty to like about Switch. This is a profitable, growing company which has clear avenues of expansion as its Atlanta Prime construction shows and is in a market which will continue to increase in importance. Investors have heard of Big Data and the Internet of Things for years. Switch offers an opportunity to cash in on such trends and should thus be highly considered.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.