Union Pacific Corporation: Sometimes Valuation Is The Deciding Factor

The valuation prevents me from saying that this is a buy now.

Why does valuation matter? If the valuation of a stock exceeds its average, you get a lower dividend yield, total return over the long-term may be reduced as a consequence, and the income received for the duration of the investment may be much less than it ideally could be. As an investment is a means of storing wealth with a view to generating income, or growth, or both, getting the valuation right is important.

Now, why would a buy-and-hold investor care about the duration of the investment if they intend to never sell the investment? Because something unforeseen can happen which can force the investor's hand and compel that investor to sell. Whether it is the company going private or being bought out and the shares being exchanged for cash, or whether health issues affecting either the investor or a loved one necessitating the raising of cash quickly, it is wise to be disciplined about choosing an entry point for an investment.

These factors should be borne in mind by anyone looking at Union Pacific Corp. (UNP) right now. In almost all respects, this is a very attractive investment. The company is the largest railroad operating in the United States, operating 32,100 miles of track, 8,500 locomotives and connects twenty-three states in the western two-thirds of the U.S.

In tandem with Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B) subsidiary, the Burlington Northern Santa Fe railway, Union Pacific lays claim to most of the transcontinental freight lines in the western U.S., with all of the major ports and routes sown up. As population density within the U.S. increases, what little scope exists for laying new tracks narrows still further. And with rail being a more fuel-efficient means of transport than trucks are, Union Pacific can move goods across long distances more cost-effectively. These factors ensure that Union Pacific will be a profitable firm in the years ahead.

Revenue and net income figures from 2012 to 2016 support this contention.

Year Revenue ($) Net Income ($) 2012 20.93 billion 3.94 billion 2013 21.96 billion 4.39 billion 2014 23.99 billion 5.18 billion 2015 21.81 billion 4.77 billion 2016 19.94 billion 4.23 billion

The dividend record also supports this contention, as Union Pacific has paid shareholders consecutively rising dividends since 2010, and has paid steady and/or rising dividends since 1998. With a payout ratio of 42.0%, Union Pacific's dividend record looks promising going forward.

Nonetheless, the valuation is a worry. Currently, Union Pacific trades in the $115 range with a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94. The five-year average P/E ratio for Union Pacific is 17.5, suggesting that the stock is overvalued at this time. The fact that the stock is trading just 0.62% shy of its fifty-two week high of $115.96 lends further credence to the contention that the stock is overvalued.

The share price is not just high for the past year, but for the past five years.

Should Union Pacific be sold? Absolutely not. The company is part of a freight transportation duopoly in the western two-thirds of the U.S., and is a profitable firm that will serve investors well long-term. However, the benefit that prospective investors will derive from this stock will be diminished if they buy in now, as the valuation will ensure lower total return for said investors. On the grounds of valuation alone, therefore, Union Pacific is a hold, not a buy.

DISCLAIMER: The author is not a financial professional and accepts no responsibility for any investment decisions a reader makes. This article is presented for information purposes only. Furthermore, the figures cited are the product of the author's own research and may differ from those of other analysts. Always do your own due diligence when researching prospective investments.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.