Rocket Internet's (RCKZF) CEO Oliver Samwer on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Peter Kimpel

Good morning, everybody, and welcome to our first-half 2017 results call for Rocket Internet and the selected companies. Overall, and the way, we’ve got Oliver on the line as well, who will address you with a few words also regarding today’s transaction, which we announced this morning.

So to summarize, when you go on to Page 5 of the first-half deck, the first-half and the second quarter of 2017 is a continuation of the trend, which you’ve seen over the last quarters, which means, we continue to grow very attractively over the first-half 2017, we’ve shown a growth of roughly about 30%.

On a revenue basis, on an aggregate basis and this quarter and also the first-half of 2017 is also characterized by continuation of the improvement and profitability. So what you see is, again, in aggregate, the adjusted EBITDA margin improving significantly by over 7.5 percentage points. And on an absolute basis, the aggregate adjusted EBITDA being – the loss is being reduced by roughly about €45 million in the first-half versus 2016.

So overall, when you look at Pages 6 and 7 on the revenue and EBITDA basis, a very nice trend upward clearly with some on a quarterly basis volatility with regards to seasonality in some of the businesses. But overall, a very positive trend since the beginning of 2015 on an aggregate basis.

On Page 8, where has this increase in revenue predominantly come from will come to that also when we talk about the individual businesses. Clearly, Food & Groceries, HelloFresh has had again a very strong first-half, in particular, driven by the U.S., but also Global Fashion Group overall has done a very good job and continues to grow attractively.

Jumia is basically flat, as a result of also the shift in the model. And in Home & Living, we’ve seen some increase, so that we’re now at on an aggregate basis at around €1.25 billion revenue base for the first-half of 2017.

On Page 9, again, top line growth, as I said before, roughly about 30% on a weighted average basis, driven by Food & Groceries and Global Fashion Group with Home & Living predominantly focused on efficiency improvements.

Margin improvement on an adjusted EBITDA basis on Page 10, what is very positive is that, we see an improvement across all businesses. Clearly, HelloFresh, Global Fashion Group, but also Jumia and Westwing having shown significant improvements, so that we are now at a significant improvement of 7.5 percentage points on an aggregate basis, yes. But the beauty of this is that, this – we see this trend not in one company or two, but we see all across our portfolio.

And as importantly, on Page 11, the losses have reduced not only on the margin basis, but also in absolute basis pretty much in every business. The only one we have seen sort of a stable, sort of investment is HelloFresh clearly, which has been investing in the growth in particular in the U.S.

Now let’s go into the individual businesses. HelloFresh on Page 12 for the ones who’ve already seen the numbers, this is a continuation of the discussion you probably had with Christian. What we’ve seen is what is very nice at HelloFresh today as of the end of Q2 is now the largest player globally by revenue, active customers and also reach, yes.

So we’re talking about the largest company in the sector, continuing to grow very, very attractively with over 50% in Q2 2017, which has been predominantly driven by the U.S., which is accounting for about 60% of the revenues today. So very attractive, again, by growth, gaining market share in the U.S., so a continued very, very strong performance of the business. Whilst at the same time, what they’ve done also simultaneously while improving sort of the growth and continuing to grow the business, we show a consistent margin improvements over the last quarters.

So if you look at Q2, not only have they reduced the EBITDA margin from negative 12% to roughly about negative 7.5%, but they’ve also decreased the absolute losses from €18 million to roughly about €17 million. So a very attractive consistent performance of the business and a clear and consistent outperformance of the business versus other players in the sector.

So we’re very satisfied with the business. Business is now on a run rate, on a half-year basis at €870 million, so close to $1 billion run rate. So a continued scaling of the business and the business is poised for further growth, as they have already all the infrastructure and capabilities in place to run a multibillion dollar business. So overall, again, HelloFresh continued outperformance and very strong performance across all metrics.

Global Fashion Group, which announced their results also a couple of weeks ago is now excluding just for the record Namshi, which has been deconsolidated as of the first-half. We still show the numbers, because we still hold or Global Fashion Group still holds 49% of the business. But even excluding Namshi, the company is doing very well.

The Global Fashion Group is now on a run rate of over €1 billion, excluding Namshi with Lamoda, Dafiti, and Zalora roughly contributing about the same revenue figures. Now, Lamoda, being the strongest from a revenue contribution basis with close to €200 million in revenues in the first-half.

If you go to Page 14, again, business performing very well on a revenue basis, but in particular also in terms of improving profitability. In the first – so in the first-half of 2017, we’re talking about euro-based revenue increase of more than 30%, so reaccelerating the growth.

On a euro basis, clearly, it’s been lower. We’ve seen some appreciation in particular of the ruble and the Brazilian reals. But nevertheless, the businesses, again, even without that appreciation of the currency is doing very well on the top line revenue basis. What is encouraging is, we’ve seen a slight increase in the gross profit margin and a significant improvement in the profitability on an adjusted EBITDA margin basis.

So in the Q2 2017, the business has nearly halved absolute losses from minus €23 million in 2016 to minus €12 million in 2017, which resulted in a margin improvement from minus 10% to roughly about minus 4%. So a significant improvement, which again, excludes also the very stellar performance of the Namshi business. So these, again, figures just to reiterate only include Lamoda, Dafiti, Zalora and The Iconic, yes, so the South American, the CIS, and Southeast Asian and Australian businesses.

So overall, again, from a consolidated perspective across the board a very strong business, which continues to be also very well capitalized with a pro forma cash balance of roughly about €270 million at the end of Q2 2017. If you briefly touch on the individual businesses, Lamoda, again, continues to perform strongly. You’ve had some significant growth on a year-on-year basis of 55% in the first-half. On a like-for-like revenue – like-for-like FX basis, 27%, so strong growth.

Gross profit is now at €75 million. We’ve seen some pressure on the margins, which has been predominantly driven by the continued challenging macro environment and also some competitive pressures. But again, overall, both from a growth and profitability perspective, Lamoda has been performing very, very positively.

A very similar picture at Dafiti with slightly lower growth, given the macro environment, but they’re slightly more focused on efficiency and profitability with protecting the gross profit margin. And the business is now a gross profit margin in Q2 of 2017 of 45%. So very nice uplift from last year and again, continued strong performance also in particular when you look at it on a euro basis. So the focus has been and will continue to be on continuing to drive the business towards profitability in the next couple of quarters.

Zalora and The Iconic overall, again, good growth with over 20% both sort of on an FX neutral basis, as well as on a euro basis, and the business continues to exhibit strong gross margins of roughly about 40%. So which is also being an increase of roughly about 4 percentage points from the year before. And that’s true for both the first-half as well as also for the second quarter of 2017.

The focus clearly there is on execution with the launch of a number of new brands, and also new marketplace brands to really leverage the access to the customers, which they have and the strengths which they have in their respective markets. So again, overall, GFG and the individual businesses, which are now consolidated having done a very, very good job.

Namshi, again, where the business still holds roughly about 49% after the transaction with Emaar Malls, we now hold 51%. Business again, has been doing very well in Q2, showing again an acceleration of growth of roughly about 20% on a local currency basis and continued strong profit margins with gross profit margin of roughly about 53%.

So again, also this business from a fundamentals basis is doing very well. But again, it’s not being consolidated in the GFG accounts, because it’s been deemed to be available for sale as a result of the transaction with Emaar Malls. So overall, again, both HelloFresh as well as GFG strong growth accompanied by significant improvements in profitability.

Moving on to Page 19, Jumia, which is sort of the – our Alibaba of Africa a lot earlier of a business. As we discussed in the past, the business still continues to move towards marketplace. The business continues to be extremely well funded and we’ve seen a reacceleration of the growth. On a constant currency basis, the business has been growing very strongly, so revenue is roughly about 60%. Clearly, it has been negatively impacted by FX movements in some of the key countries. But on a local currency basis, business continues to grow very strongly.

We’ve seen – we continue to invest in the business, continues to invest in operations. They have continued to acquire aggressively new customers, as well as, in particularly active merchants to improve the proposition for the customers, i.e., showing more availability and more choice for customers. So the number of SKUs compared to last year has been increased by about 100%, so we’ve been seeing a doubling of active SKUs.

And so, overall, not only from sort of a financials perspective, but in particular also from what we currently look at also from an operational perspective. And key KPI point of view, business continues to grow very strongly and sets the basis for sort of future growth. And continues to be the leading marketplace, in particular on the General Merchandise front on the African continent in the key markets.

So again, despite to somewhat more difficult market environment, in particular in some of the key countries like Nigeria and Egypt, the business continues to perform very well, again, with significant growth and at the same time, again, showing the right trajectory in terms of the key KPIs.

Moving on to the last businesses on – in our portfolio, the last key businesses in the portfolios, which are the Home & Living businesses, Home24 and Westwing. As we have discussed in the past, the focus both in Westwing and Home24 has been on efficiency improvements and less on revenue growth, and that trend has continued in Q2 in the first-half of 2017.

On page 20, when you look at Westwing, growth has been for the first-half roughly about 4%, but accompanied by an improvement in the gross margin to close to 44% and the significant improvement in the adjusted EBITDA margin basically halving the negative EBITDA margin of – to roughly about 4.5% in the first-half and to roughly about minus 3.5% in the second quarter of 2017, and that has been again given the close to flat revenue base and clearly has resulted in a or has been driven by a halvening of the negative absolute EBITDA losses, yes.

So we’re quite happy with the continued focus on driving efficiency, which has been, in particular, some of the initiatives has been holding and so resulting in cash and cost savings such as, for example, taking the deduction of the Netherland operations and consolidating them in Germany and also consolidating some of the warehouse operations, which means that overall, so if we continue and we’ll continue to see efficiency improvements also in the coming quarters.

So the business is on the right track. But again, focus remains clearly on efficiency improvements and taking out cost and less on the top line growth. But overall, again, business has been performing well and we’re not talking still about a business, which is roughly about €250 million in revenue, so of significant scale with attractive margins.

Home24, very similar picture, slightly higher growth at the top line with 8.4% growth in the second quarter of 2017 now being on the run rate of roughly about €260 million. Gross profit margin have improved to 43% in the second quarter, and we have seen a significant improvement in the adjusted EBITDA margin, it’s about a third of where it was a year ago with also losses decreasing from roughly about €13 million to about €5 million. So improving the negative EBITDA margin in the second quarter versus the second quarter of 2016 from minus 21% to minus 7.5%.

So again, key focus here just like in Westwing is really the focus on improving further efficiencies over the next couple of quarters to reach profitability and integrating all the processes and systems across all of the European or across the whole European platform.

So overall, business has been doing well and is a continuation of what we’ve seen in the last six quarters. So the process, which the management team started at the beginning of 2016, and they’re well on sort of well on track with regards to business plan and they initially put forward in terms of, again, improving profitability and putting the company on the right track. So very positive development here from a – both sort of top line, as well as from a profitability perspective.

Let me briefly touch on our group results. We’ve seen on Page 23, we’ve seen a significant improvement in profitability. So last year losses were over €600 million. Today, for the first-half, we have minus €27 million. The key driving factors has been clearly, the last year we had a negative impact from the GFG funding round which we didn’t have this year.

This year, we have got lower revenues as a result of the deconsolidations of some of the businesses, which we sold in the first-half 2000 – which we sold in sort of in 2016 like La Nevera, Roja and Pizzabo. So we’ve got lower revenues. At the same time, we’ve had some positive effects clearly from both the Lazada transaction, as well as from the Delivery Hero IPO.

So that, overall, also taking out the negative impact from the GFG funding round last year. We are now – we were close to break-even for the first-half of 2017, so overall very positive development.

On Page 24, really no huge change. The one – sort of the one sort of noteworthy point is that, we have roughly bought back about €250 million nominal of our convertible. So we’re just under €300 million of the converts still outstanding. So that’s probably the most noteworthy thing on the balance sheet.

Other than that, you’ve seen the effects of the Delivery Hero IPO also on the asset side. But other than that no significant change except for clearly, which we have also on Page 25 is it as a result of the transactions, our cash balance has further improved. We continue to be extremely well capitalized, both at the selected company level and the regional Internet groups, as well as at the holding company.

So today, we have about €800 million of cash at the operating companies. Again, selected companies excluding Delivery Hero and the regional Internet groups. And on a holding cash basis, we have gross cash, i.e., before you deduct the outstanding convertible, we had roughly about €1.9 billion in cash. And we have got net cash after the deduction of the convertible of roughly about €1.6 billion.

So overall, again, we maintain or we’ve increased actually our financial flexibility and our financial strength as a result of the Lazada transaction and the Delivery Hero IPO, where we sold half the shares in the IPO.

So next step, so the next announcement will be end of November, November 30th, where we will hold sort of the results call for the first nine month of 2017, and we will also have our Capital Markets Day. Just for everybody’s benefit, we will do this out of convenience sake in London. So we will send around an e-mail shortly with the exact details on where the Capital Markets Day will take place, but just so that people know that it will be happening in London, so that people can plan accordingly.

With that, I will hand over to Oli for some closing remarks and also giving a little bit more background on the transaction today.

Oliver Samwer

Thank you very much for joining the call today. I think, we had a very good first month with a revenue growth of 30%. If you look over past [audio dip] they are €24 million absolute improvement or 7.6 percentage point improvement on margin. I think, one can clearly see that our companies are making significant progress on the path of profitability.

If you look at individual companies, I think, very clearly HelloFresh is on the stellar growth trajectory and making significant progress also in gaining market share and global performance and active player in that [audio dip] I think also significantly [audio dip] compared to any other competitors over there [audio dip] I’m very, very confident of being…

Peter Kimpel

Oliver, I think, you’re tough to understand. The – I think, the line is breaking. I don’t know, operator, whether that’s – whether it’s just me or whether it’s also generally in the call.

Operator

No, I can here it as well.

Peter Kimpel

Oli, can you just repeat – do you mind just trying again what you just said on HelloFresh? So maybe it’s better now.

Oliver Samwer

Is it better now?

Peter Kimpel

Yes, it’s better now. Yes.

Oliver Samwer

Okay. So I think, we see significant progress on, especially on the HelloFresh side, I think a stellar growth to build on the market share to the extent strong position in the U.S., I think, also compared to any of the competitors. So I think, in this fast-growing space, the company is delivering strong results.

Secondly, also our Global Fashion, I think is making good progress on the growth side and also on the path to profitability. I think, our Home & Living businesses are both making especially progress path to profitability beyond the right direction [audio dip]

Peter Kimpel

Now you’re breaking up again, sorry.

Operator

Yes. Maybe he can try to dial-in, again.

Oliver Samwer

Okay, maybe Peter, you take over.

Peter Kimpel

No, now it’s better, now it’s good. Now it’s good again. Sorry, now you’re back. Do you want to briefly speak about the transaction?

Operator

I think, Oliver, press the dial-in, again.

Peter Kimpel

Okay. So just in the meantime, while Oliver is trying to redial in, this morning we announced the transaction that we sold roughly about 50% of our stake in Delivery Hero to Naspers for consideration of €660 million, which equates to a per share price of €29.50. This was….

Oliver Samwer

It’s Oliver. So I think I talked about HelloFresh, I talked about Global Fashion. Next six months, I think, we’re going to see also the growth engine of Jumia. We feel very confident about our business in Africa and the progress we make there. And I think, all the field, we made really good progress on growth and path to probability in the last 18 months and predict to do the same in the next six months.

I think with regards to the transaction up-to-date, we have sold 50% of – roughly 50% of our holding Delivery Hero for diversification purposes, and I think this further is a testament to our, I think, investment skills. And I think we’re looking forward to making more continued progress. We’re investing in a number of new companies. And I think incubation investment model and the successes of the last six, nine months, I think, a testimony that we’re doing the right things.

So I think, operator, you can open up for questions

Thank you. We will now begin our question-answer session. [Operator Instructions] We’ve received the first question, it comes from John Kang of Merrill Lynch. Please go ahead. Your line is now open.

John Kang

Thank you. Good morning, and congratulations on the partial divestiture there. I wanted to start with that, Peter or maybe Oliver, and if that’s all right, just to understand the price that you sold the shares for, obviously, I think the top 13% discount. Is that simply just because of doing such a large transaction, or is there anything regarding, I think, that at certain points you didn’t have a Board seat, is it related to that? Could you just explain a little bit discount that you’ve arrived at there?

And also related to that, I think, just help me with the shareholding, I think, at some point you’ve had 28.6% stake, I think, said in the filing, obviously, you’re now talking about a 26% shareholding Delivery Hero before the transaction just perhaps specific dilution of fully diluted number. Again, if you could just clear that up?

And then the second question is really around, how you think about the allocation of capital in the next few months? Obviously, you’ve got a lot of net cash before this transaction closes. So just be interested to hear your thinking, if not specifically, finally generally about whether you think maybe you’ve got enough cash and that some of that cash could be returned to shareholders, so we now obviously have already done a buyback, but could we be anticipating a little bit more that deal closes? Thank you.

Peter Kimpel

Oli, sure. I’ll just quickly take the technical question and then you can move into the – so on the 28.6%, that was really pre the placement of the greenshoe. So post greenshoe, we were always at 26%. And so, as a result now after transaction what we saw roughly about 13. We remain the second largest shareholder with 13%. So I don’t know, I hand over to Oli then for the – I think, the remaining of the question.

Oliver Samwer

Yes. So the €29.50 on the pricing is above the revamp, yes, the volume weighted average price. Obviously, if you do a large transaction that is discount. And I think basically, with the interest of Naspers in this company, I think, you clearly see all sort of that other people agree that this is a great company that this company is making tremendous progress on dominating a large number of markets.

As Peter said, we remain the second largest shareholder and a constant that the company will continue to grow. I think, with regards to new investments, I think, and with regards to your board seat question, we never had any board seat in Delivery Hero. So basically our influence was extremely limited, yes, not at all similar to our shareholding.

So we never had any representation in the executive board ad the supervisory board and this has all to do with our historic investment in Foodpanda, which was competitive at that point of time. I think, therefore, it was always an investment, a passive investment of ours with no influence.

And with regards to the investments in the future, I think, as historically done. We invested in a large number of companies. We incubated a large number of companies. We see and try to figure out what is working. And if you see something that’s working then we invest over and over again. And I think on part of Rocket is that, we first try to develop good companies before it makes sense to talk with – to talk about them, because I think there’s no value in talking about whatever that 50, 60, 70 new companies that we invested in since our IPO.

John Kang

Thank you.

Sarah Simon

Yes, hi. Two questions, please. First on was, I wonder whether you could comment on the news about Traveloka as to whether the valuation versus size being reported in the press, which was sort of in the region of $2 billion. And I’m guessing, you probably won’t confirm that, but are there any – you talked about Traveloka as being the area that you’re most excited about sort of after the sort of selected companies. And if that number is halfway right then travel clearly has been very exciting as an investment. But what would there – what else would there be? I know you don’t want to talk about really small things, but what else is sort of getting you excited, or is there more travel?

And then the second one was, with the Emaar and Namshi transaction, obviously, that’s a sort of bricks-and-mortar buying online. Do you think you need online, sorry, bricks-and-mortar for your other online fashion business? Thanks.

Oliver Samwer

So with regard to Traveloka, we cannot comment on the valuation. I think, what’s public is Expedia’s investment and Sequoia’s investment in the company. I think, Expedia is obviously a top travel company, and Sequoia is a to financial venture capitalist. I think, we feel very confident about our investment, and I think we’re looking forward to more good news on this company.

With regards to other areas, I would say, travel that we look at, we look a lot at direct-to-consumer. We have done a number of investments there. Direct-to-consumer we mean that we control the fully manufacture margin, but you have actually the brand that we own the brand, that we develop our own products and the vehicle primarily only by the online channel sometime supported by shops, primarily as flagships.

With regard to Namshi, no, online fashion business do not need offline stores. Can offline stores complement? Can offline stores be flagships? Can they be tryout centers? Can there be some kind of multichannel? Yes. But there’s no need if you look historically at companies like Acer, Zalando, I think their offline activities have been very, very limited. I think there can be created benefits, but it’s not at all a must. And most of our Global Fashion companies focus 95% and 98% on the online space.

Sarah Simon

Okay, thanks.

John Kang

Yes, I was just going to ask about the Home & Living divisions. I think, if I read it rightly, there’s a guidance for the year, it should be double-digit growth. Just understanding what would I guess drive the acceleration in the second-half there? Is there expansion that you’ve got under way there, which should drive the revenue upwards, or is there a greater focus on growth in second-half relative to profitability, just interested in your thoughts?

Oliver Samwer

So generally, I think the first six months, we’re very focused on unit economics, warehouse improvements, software updates, et cetera. So I think, Westwing, in particular, I think, we’re looking forward to a stronger second-half. And I think, Home24, also made significant progress in the first-half. And I think, we’ll also put a slightly higher emphasis on growth in the next or in the six-month second-half of this year. So I think, we should see an acceleration of growth.

John Kang

Thank you.

Andrew Ross

Hi, guys, just two from me. The first is to come back to a target you guys said a while ago three assets to turn break-even by the end of this year. I just wanted to come back to that and see if that’s still something you’re sticking to and we should think about in that way?

And then the second question is on your cash balance. I have – there’s a lot something if you want to invest in, but it would be good to just to get a comment on your approach to giving cash back. I know you’ve done a bit of a buyback already, but in principal, is there any reason you wouldn’t look to do a much bigger one, given you now have a lot of cash in your balance sheet?

Oliver Samwer

So I think basically with the – I think, with the cash back, I think, we basically have not made the decision on that side. And I think the first question, Peter, maybe you want to comment?

Peter Kimpel

Sorry. So on the cash back, clearly also one of the things to consider is the fact that the proceeds from the Naspers transactions are not going to be expected before Q1. So a decision can be made then, but we don’t have the cash on the balance sheet. And sorry, the other question, Andrew was?

Andrew Ross

That was just on the three assets on…

Peter Kimpel

The three assets, yes. On the three assets, yes. On the three assets, look, we continue to strive for it. But as we’ve also said and I think, Oli said also in our Q1 call is for us, there was a target, which was set in – at the end of 2015. So it may happen, but it may also happen a quarter or two quarters later for some companies.

So clearly, as we’ve seen, we’ve seen significant improvement in profitability. But we also don’t – we’re – if it’s the right thing to grow a business a little bit quick and rather postpone profitability by a quarter or two, then we will do that, yes. So we will not slavishly hold to that goal. But no, I think, as you’ve seen in the Q2 numbers, we’re on track with a number of companies to go towards that goal, but it could also be that we slip by a quarter or two.

Andrew Ross

Thank you.

Oliver Samwer

Okay, I think, we made good progress. I think we’re going to continue that, and thank you very much, and please feel free to reach out to us. Thank you very much.

