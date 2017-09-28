Boohoo.com (BHOOY) Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Boohoo.com PLC ADR (OTCPK:BHOOY) Q2 2017 Results Conference Call September 27, 2017 4:30 AM ET

Executives

Mahmud Abdullah Kamani - Co-CEO, Executive Director

Neil James Catto - CFO and Executive Director

Carol Kane - Joint CEO, Executive Director

Analysts

François Halconruy - Morgan Stanley

Mahmud Abdullah Kamani

So, this is our first results for the multi brand strategy for Boohoo, PrettyLittleThing and Nasty Gal and boohooMAN. So, as you can see revenues have more than doubled and EBITDA are up about 70%. There is a lot of investments still to do and a lot of hard work to do. We are on our journey as I keep saying, we keep our feet on the ground and we keep grafting as I say.

So, I'm going to hand you over to Carol and Neil and I have told them not to give any secrets. So, you can ask all the questions you want, but we might answer them.

Neil James Catto

Thanks, and good morning everyone. So, we're going to do things the same way, as when we spoke to you at the prelims back in April, so I will read the financial results for the period. And then Carol is going to talk about the main business developments in the first half of the year in a bit more detail and I will review talk about guidance and outlook for the rest of the year.

So here is the income statement for the first half of the year and we're really pleased to report that our revenues grew 160% to just short of £253 million. So really encouraged to see the tremendous growth that we reported in the first quarter maintained in the second quarter. We have continued to improve our overall customer proposition with a broader product range and investments in price, promotion and service.

So those investments mean that our gross profit margin for the period was 53.3%, 200 basis points lower than last year, but we have continued to going leverage on the cost base in Boohoo and make investments in our own nascent brand boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing and Nasty Gal. So that’s enabled us to produce an exceptional EBITDA margin of 10.6%, a alongside tremendous growth in the top-line of 106% year-on-year. So all-in-all, we are very excited of the progress that we've made of the multi-brand company and with our financial results in the first half of the year.

So, moving on now to look at our sales by brand and geographical segment, Boohoo experienced another strong quarter and sales for the half year were up 43% or 40% year-on-year on a constant currency basis. PrettyLittleThing or PLT and Nasty Gal has continued to performance exceptionally well despite the fact that it's comps are getting progressively harder. And the brand has saw exceptional growth of over 300% in Q1 and over 275% in Q2. And those numbers are organic life line numbers, against the figures before PLT formed part of the group when it did that on January of this year. So again, it's really encouraging to see the progress that PLT as a brand is making.

Likewise, we've been impressed to see very strong quarter-on-quarter growth and month-on-month growth within that in Nasty Gal. Nasty Gal sales nearly doubled in the second quarter compared to the first quarter, in fact they grew by 8% to 9% quarter-on-quarter. So, this transformation from selling other brands on Nasty Gal, [indiscernible] position to selling only Nasty Gal branded products is really starting to gain traction.

Geographically you've seen strong growth in all segments in the UK, boohoo retail sales have been consistently growing at around or about 30% year-on-year and PLC's stellar growth rates are driven by excellent results in the UK's home market.

Nasty Gal's marketing campaign in the UK have also been successful. And the UK was the market where it saw the stronger quarter-on-quarter growth. So, the group sales in the UK for the first half of the year were exactly double those reported in the first half of last year. That's not a like-for-like number, so -- a more like-for-like figure which includes PLT's UK numbers for last year, the growth was 74% year-on-year and that really demonstrates the power of the multi-brand approach in our biggest market.

Sales in Europe have progressed well and we have seen an accelerating growth in the region through the period. And at the group we saw growth of 77% year-on-year in the rest of Europe region.

We've also seen continued strong growth in the U.S.A. across all three brands despite the fact that previous counts have been and will continue to be increasingly tough after very strong period of growth last year. PLT itself is proving very popular in the U.S. as it has been in the UK, and Nasty Gal has made a very promising progress in a short space of time. So overall sales in the U.S. were 145% year-on-year. The rest of the world region also saw a very robust performance with sales of 89% year-on-year.

Moving on to talk about our operating cost. You can see on this chart that as we've invested in brand new and emerging brands we've also gained operating leverage. We've leveraged our infrastructure at the same time we've brought in a whole new theme the Nasty Gal brand and we've re-platformed our English language websites. So, distribution cost have also come down expenses to sales and that's just real pay our average order values less promotional invest stress delivery services and a really efficient internal logistics operation. So, what we've been able to do with that leverage on those costs is invest in marketing goal of the new brands to include [indiscernible] in all of our key markets.

So now on to KPIs. So, boohoo has seen continued growth over the last few customers, 5.8 million customers shopped on boohoo.com in the last 12 months at the end of August. And that number was up 29% year-on-year. We've seen our customers spend more with us and that increased spend has been driven by higher average order values rather than order frequencies which have remained flat year-on-year. So that's been consistent with our pricing and promotional strategy where we offer best of product prices and charge a bit more for delivery. So overall, our spend to customer has increased in the period and the units purchased for active customers also increased.

And here our PLT's KPI. And as you can see, the PLT base is growing extremely rapidly and they've just reached the milestone of 2 million active customers. They've also seen customers spending more and as rate increase in the conversion rate of 90 basis points. So that's all over the every single number on that slide is evidenced of an exceptionally engaged customer base for PLT and that's a testament to the impact that the brand is making and now they're making that impact on the global stage.

It's a little bit early to start publishing Nasty Gal KPIs as they don't have a full year's trailing history of active customers. However, what we can say at this stage is that we're really pleased with the way the KPIs are shaping up in these very early days.

Moving on to talk about cash flow, this slide shows our operating cash flow for the six months ended 31st of August 2017 and you can see that we continue to generate cash even as we've accelerated our capital expenditure program and our operating cash flow increased by 92% year-on-year as we continue to benefit from a negative net working capital cycle.

At the capital expenditure of £20 million and I will talk about that in a bit more detail later, we have generated just under £30 million of cash in the half year and we have finished the period with around £130 million of cash in the bank after we’ve raised £50 million for the business in June.

So, I think that’s all I want to say on the financial results, so now I’d like to hand over to Carol who is going to talk about some really interesting developments in the business and then I will go through what that means in terms of outlook for the business and guidance for the new year.

Carol Kane

Thank you, Neil and good morning, everybody. First is to say from the numbers, for the numbers [indiscernible] we had an excellent start for the year. And this morning I am just going to focus on a few things because now we are talking across brands, I will be here for several hours if I went on to detail on all of them. So, I am just going to really refine and give some focus around the creativity for both our marketing and our product strategies.

So, I am going to start to see with a visual reminder, so it is helpful to look at the four brands today and they are good today, they are all high fashion, they are all focused on the youth side of the market and they all have their own unique identities.

So here we have a flavor of boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing and Nasty Gal and what they’ve been actually for last six months. Okay, so there we have a subset of things for this morning. I am going to talk to you really about one of our main channels to market and that’s targeting the social generation. So, talk all about brands today we have a common thread that runs right across all of them and its part of industry for all of the brands. If I break that down into just three words, I’d focus on following, shopping and then sharing.

So, tapping into who our customers follow is becoming a key channel for us for the boohoo Group. So that would bring me then on to the influencer strategy. So, we are working with an army of influencers across all our brands which brings us a readymade captive audience and we can target that audience because they are huge in terms of their scale.

And then [indiscernible] on to shopping, so when we work with these influencers, who either safely move the brand or the face of their collection they are positing on Instagram or they are putting fashion posts together on YouTube. There is a direct correlation between those posts that they are posting that day and the visits we are seeing that day that’s been for the combination then of those that just coming to site, the engage of inventory, our promotional and marketing has been driving through to sales. So, it seems to be this influencer strategy that we are deploying right across the brands is bringing the sales up we are seeing in the numbers.

And finally sharing now, this is a bit that’s really hard to show in the numbers but it’s a real level of engagement. So, once you bought something from the boohoo Group, she is wearing it, she is taking the photos, she is then sharing it. Now that’s the level of engagement number that’s we’re looking at because actually really that’s free marketing for us, that level of sharing and hash tagging boohoo, [indiscernible] or Nasty Gal. And we are seeing an increase in engagement across all of the brands.

So, we have launched several global campaigns over the last six months just to bring you up to date with some of the most hottest and relevant and back to those and influencers representing all the brands. So, the strategy here, it’s actually pay lift for each of the -- at the brands and it's also, there is a tiered level of influencers that we use right from entry level where they are turning out to one of our events and having a goody bag right up to celebrity level, where we’re tapping into some of the big celebrity influencers based on the state. So, we have collaborated to curate collections, we work with influencers to design collections alongside our design team and we have footed of those celebrities' safe now to our brand.

So as a group, when we’re tapping into these larger audience, they’re helping us to understand better what they’re looking for from the imagery that they’re looking at, the level of engagement of that imagery, is actually then being said back into design process to say actually this look be it [indiscernible] who has just seen the video there, that’s really given us the information of the customers who has got a huge following, they like how she looks and actually let’s see that back into design process. So, it's a full 360 degrees, so what we’re doing on marketing now is actually influencing our product strategy.

So, just [indiscernible] so boohoo I always talk about inclusivity, it’s all hook. So, we work with a diverse selection of influencers, because we have such a huge broad offering and I think we’re now at something like 36,000 styles at last count may have gone up in the last few days, which we are bringing autumn. But it’s important for boohoo that we do have with this approach, so this summer just pull out we worked with. Our seller you should see there on the left, now she is assistant of Venessa Hudgens and we did a deal where we work with seller and we got Venessa in the bag and Venessa is a real big one to go after. So, they are the go to sister if you want to know what to wear. What she is wearing for rainy season, so and the combined following the two of them, the sisters together is 28 million, so it’s a pretty huge when you can tuck into that kind of audience.

And then the UK, we work with [Talia], just here on my right, British singer and song writer and Talia designed the collection for us, around the festival season because she is obviously a singer anyway and I think she was doing quite a bit of UK festival circuit. So, it was a really good collaboration to have her design the collection once she was out there fronting the festival season herself.

And going back to the video there, you saw at the beginning our campaign, it's the first campaign we’ve actually short where we did not use models, we actually had three castes, 13 regular girls, put [indiscernible] and covered off the plus, the tolls, the smalls, just for ethnicity and we supported it with social campaign across the summer and it was really tapping into a much bigger conversion, I think they're getting grown up now, we’re getting to a stage where we – it’s not necessarily always about our campaign, so we’re tapping into the conversation that’s really top color bound body image and being the brand and regardless of your size and shape fashion for all.

So, on products, great seasons, there is a lot I could talk about, but very excited we launched our premium collection which we’ll address as topping out the £100 price market it went on to a few weeks cover, sold out very quickly which tells us we’ve now got stretched within our customer base, he is happy to pay a little bit more but something and it was just one current pricing we are on this evening wear range [indiscernible]. The more sequence and letter and everything you can get on your body is better.

Recent weeks and there is some [pump of the fun] if you like to have a look on the way out. We launched Bigger Beauty. It's becoming a massive industry for everyone I think more and more girls are going to full makeovers when they go out on a Friday night now. And we're just tapping into that market. So, it’s a few weeks in, we'll see it how it goes, but it's all branded out and it looks great.

And for the wider collection on [Big] we just been collaborating with Disney, so some of those favorite Disney characters and I could go on but we're on the Mickey Mouse and Donald Duck art, but we're putting these on to kind of fashion styles. So, it's quite cool now to wear a jacket like I'm wearing today wear some Mickey Mouse t-shirts, in fact we did that, one of our photo shoots quite recently, so t-shirts, body suites, nightwear and lingerie with the Disney characters.

So, turning to our menswear, there's been a whole kind of excitement in the past six months as we build out this menswear proposition. Again, we've been keeping it relevant looking at the influencer strategy. We worked with Kem Cetinay, he's the male winner of Love Island. I'm sure you all know that, we all watched Love Island it's been like the series of the summer to tune into.

Now this is typical of who's been very reactive, as soon as he came out winner, we've had him within24 hours, we shopped with him, we got a launch, all within week. And we're able to capitalize on the PR around the show, that suggests, I think that's just the kind of speed we like to work up.

And then but in quite contrast, because again, it's about relevancy in different markets. We launched sleepwear collection with Tyga, now he's an American LA rap star, and former boyfriend Kiley Jenna, so there is a connection there, we're keeping it all in the family, LA celebrity style. And certainly, we worked with the designer and gave right back to the Phillip Normal capitalized again on the gay pride season and a whole range of brightly colored menswear.

Our range in menswear just getting bigger, we're now at 4,000 styles. And like our women's wear we've been expanding the sizes. In the recent weeks, we launched our Big & Tall collection up to 4XL, so that was a request we read into the customers' feedback as they were looking for bigger sizes. And just yesterday [indiscernible] was wearing one of our stretcher, he didn't wear it today. We launched it at some strange launched menswear Big & Tall range at the Paris Fashion Festival.

I'm sure you all want to hear what's been going on with PrettyLittleThing. It's been a very exciting summer and looking at the growth numbers that you've got in front of you for the brand. But these girls are really are socially media savvy. They love buying new outfits, going out for the weekend and they never go out with the same outfit twice which is great, because they're buying more outfit. Because after all, they will be sharing their outfit and they will be sharing their selfie, and I think that's important to know whether social media as it does increase this if you're taking selfies and posting you don't want to be sending the same thing twice.

So, this brand and it did say in the video and I hope you picked it out but it does make every girl feel like a celebrity and I think that's really where we differentiate PrettyLittleThing from boohoo is given that girl a certain celebrity vibe.

So, to go through today I’m just going to pull out a couple. Montana here again, Love Island she didn’t win but she was pretty much at the end of the series. And like [indiscernible] we capitalized on that friendship for the UK because the following has been a very topical conversation and she faced the collection which creates that we withdraw to LA, we did shoot with here, we did a launch within a week of the show finishing that all happened.

And then also one of the biggest IT girls at the moment is former Miss Universe, she is the pretty artist you saw there for PrettyLittleThing with Olivia Culpo, a huge following of over 2 million followers on Instagram and I really think she is a great match for the PLT brand, she just emulates that whole celebrity kind of going out style that brand has today.

As you see there’s many more at the bottom, I won’t name them more. You may not recognize them but they are reality TV show host, they are fitness models and they are all finding their own -- they also find their own fame, they are all friends of the Kardashian and Jenna family. So, we got lots of hashtags and likes on the connectivity that gives everyday wide reach.

PrettyLittleThing has 9,000 styles, launched the new category too, active wear being one of their recent launches, looks absolutely fantastic, we have got one of the images here on Sommer Ray who we did a shoot with but again she is an LA influencer. We launched some petite [indiscernible] and a recent range it’s very small at the moment, so I am not going to comment on it, but its Mini Me girls, so it’s kind of matching outfits of mother and daughter.

And then on to Nasty Gal, so when I said here the last time, we only just launched, we had 400 styles we’ve been really busy now with 4,000. So, a lot in the last six months have been about building the proposition up, getting the teams in place, it’s really been quite a busy time for Nasty Gal and it’s coming through. We launched a TV campaign in the UK. We have choose California on Nasty Gal 1951 airstream and we brought back the Nasty Gal vintage collection which we launched in recent weeks which was a real success. And that was reworked vintage denims and leathers, sold faster in America by the US team but sold here in the UK.

As we have worked with Emily and Louis Connelly, you saw pictured in our ad campaign there, she is another influencer who has appeared in our TV ad which we will be launching next week. We have now just moved into our LA office, our new office there, so that was great. And in the coming weeks we will be moving -- Nasty Gal will be moving into -- I hope she visits sometimes, is looking great, our Manchester Nasty Gal HQ, which just opened in about two weeks' time. So, all very, very exciting stuff.

So, with all this, that's about the brand, just bring this altogether, it’s all been about collaborating, curating and working with influencers, brand ambassadors, celebrity as well as all the other channels. Now I am not focused on them today but keen to point out that we still do our firm advertising, our TV, our regular digital stuff that still goes on. But I just want to focus on the social following, so just collectively over today really Facebook we are now over 5 million, Twitter 1 million and on Instagram collectively across the group we now have 9 million following us. So that’s pretty much it from me. We are truly targeting the social generations.

So, to summarize it’s been a busy six months, I think we’ve achieved quite a lot. I am sure Neil will agree with me, but we still got lot to do. It’s been very -- we’re very excited about what the future holds for the group and there is a lot more to come. And I hand back to Neil.

Neil James Catto

Okay. Thank you, Carol. So, I just like to put all of what we’ve talked about so far into context and what that means, so what we’re expecting going forward and in particular for the rest of this financial year. So, first off there, I wanted to point out all the investments that we’re making on an ongoing basis in so many areas to improve our customers experiences. And some of those areas I mentioned on this slide, we’re investing in technology and mobile, we have re-platformed all of our English-speaking websites and we’re about to re-platform all of our foreign language sites. We’ve invested in a new app platform and these new platforms enable us to personalize the customer experience more and more whether that’s on a desktop or mobile device of any type.

We are constantly striving to improve our delivery service all over the world and in particular we’ve improved the speed of our services to the US and all over Europe. We’re also improving our after sales service to customers and using social media and live chat to respond more quickly to our customer’s issues with their relevant responses.

So, in terms of warehousing, on this slide you can see some pictures of the building work that’s been going on Burnley in the last few months and you can see there is been a lot of work going on. But, I’m pleased to say that’s our capital expenditure programs are progressing well.

This slide shows the overall plan particularly relating to the Burnley distribution center and also the supersite project that we first talked to you talk about in June. With the new extension project in Burnley, we will create a capacity of £1 billion total net sales on that side. We now expect the building shelf to be completed before the end of this calendar year, so that’s ahead of schedule. And we’ve just actually signed a contract with an automation provider and we’ll be beginning the installation process in the new calendar year in that new extension. And if all goes well, then we’ll have a capacity for £1 billion sales in Burnley with automation by the end of the next financial year 2018, 2019.

At the same time, we’re making progress with the supersite and the entities there has been on firming up the likely site design before making the final site selection decision and we’re evaluating all of the funding opportunities in different areas that we’re considering to that site. And that means that we will be likely making the site selection decision in the coming few months and completing the purchase around or after the turn of the financial year. And as we said in June, once the supersite has been completed which will be full automated then the group will have a capacity for £3 billion of net sales.

So, on the next slide this shows how our CapEx guidance is affected by all of those different things. So, progress in Burnley has accelerated, so we're expecting CapEx in the current financial year in Burnley to increase as a result of that. So, we've made some of that automation spend into this financial year and that's also to do with the fit out of the new extension. And the supersite expenditure that we talked about in June is more likely to occur in the following financial year so we've moved that into FY '19.

The other moving parts that are happening here are that we've completed three more property purchases in the last few months as well, so firstly we've acquired an office in LA, which houses the Nasty Gal creative team so a lot of investment going in there in LA. Secondly, we've acquired a further building on the Burnley site and that will give us more options in Burnley for the future. And then thirdly, we've acquired further office space in Manchester and that's a building which we opposite the Dell Street HQ and next door to the other property that we own there. So those purchases are investments for the future and they're going to help underpin our future growth. So, the overall shape shows that we expect CapEx for the current financial year to be around £60 million and for the next financial year '18 and '19 to be over £100 million. But obviously we'll keep you fully informed of any developments particularly in relation to the supersite project.

So, in terms of our outlook guidance for the current financial year, we're expecting Boohoo sales to be at the top end of our previous guidance that's around 30% up year-on-year. PLT continues to outperform and that's reflected in our uplifted guidance and we now expect growth at PLT to be around 150% year-on-year and that's above the full year comparative figure for last year which was £55.3 million. With the continued improvement in Nasty Gal sales, we'd expect growth for the group overall to come up in and around 80% year-on-year. So, if you do the math on that, you can watch out that we're expecting Nasty Gal to produce sales in the region of the £20 million to £24 million and that's an uplift from the previous guidance also.

So, with the outperformance in PrettyLittleThing and the investments in Nasty Gal, as we invest in marketing there in both for those brands and building their awareness then we're expecting our EBITDA margin to be at the lower end between to be at the between 9% and 10%. So, if we take the midpoint of that range, you'll see that that's an upgrade to our previous guidance for EBITDA despite the lower margin, we're really encouraged that we're able to leverage the cost base in Boohoo and be able to really increase the awareness of the newer brands. So, we're pleased with that and we're pleased to say that we're upgrading the EBITDA guidance for the year.

So, for the medium-term guidance we're still maintaining what we've said all along which is 25% year-on-year growth and 10% EBITDA margin we're comfortable with that. And obviously points in our future, we're going to be investing in newer brands and so on which might fluctuate that but we're comfortable with those medium-term guidance figures that we've always said.

So, in summary then, it's been a really positive first half of the year and all of the brands have performed exceptionally well beyond our expectations. We are half way through the year. We are a bigger business in lots of different ways and we are facing bigger challenges. But as we can see and I just said we have been making and we are going to continue to make all the investments that we need to make to underpin our future growth.

With that, I would like to open things up for any questions that you may have. Thank you.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - François Halconruy

Hello. François Halconruy from Morgan Stanley. I have three questions please. The first one is on the revised margin guidance, if you could give us a sense of how much of this slight downward revision is actually linked to the dilution from PrettyLittleThing and the lower margin there and how much is it linked to other things?

And a bit related to that also can you talk a bit more about your marketing spend in H1 and H2 and how you are expecting to see trend? And may be customer acquisition cost and the picture related to marketing?

And the last question I had is on your re-platforming. If you could give us a sense of the opportunity for the international website based on what is happening in UK, what happened in UK in terms of conversion rate uplift from the re-platforming, any sort of sense or color would be useful please?

Neil James Catto

So, on the revised margin guidance, that’s virtually entirely the result of the increase or the overachievements of PrettyLittleThing and also Nasty Gal. We’re going to continue to invest in that. And so, what you are seeing there is that you will see in the first half of the year with PrettyLittleThing becoming more significant as part of the Group and our marketing spend as a percentage of sales is over 8% which has increased. So that reflects those investments in the new brands that we are really pleased with the progress that those investments are delivering. And you will see some of the marketing things that we are doing both in boohoo but particularly in PrettyLittleThing that’s really giving us some traction there, and also in Nasty Gal in other markets which are new for the Nasty Gal brand. So that is the main factor in there.

And while we are still able to in the first half of the year generate a double-digit EBITDA margin, we want to be able to continue those investments in the second half of the year as both the brands, again all of the brands are going to get to the point where we need to raise our awareness and continue to underpinned the awareness of brands and that’s what you’re seeing there.

So, looking at the second half of the year I expect the marketing cost to be at similar levels to what we have seen. And we have also got some big comps for boohoo in the second half of the year. So, we want to be able to keep those marketing investments going there and in all of our key markets. But what we are seeing is customer acquisition cost have generally stayed at the same great levels that we have seen for all of the brands. And of course, the nascent brands Nasty Gal and PrettyLittleThing and boohooMAN as well are higher than that you would see for customer acquisition cost in boohoo and they have obviously gained getting more and more customers over the period.

And then the re-platforming, I think we have been really pleased with the way that’s gone, that whole process of re-platforming started last October with the US and then we’ve transitioned gradually all the other English speaking websites over -- English language websites over to the Demandware platform and we've been pleased with each of those implementations, when you re-platform you always get it and a disruption on your do Google rankings, but that comes back very quickly and what we’ve seen with all of the re-platforming exercises and increasing conversion rate which is promising. So, that bodes well for the foreign language website. But obviously that’s only just about to happen.

Unidentified Analyst

Good morning, this is [indiscernible] from Exane. Three questions for myself, was wondering if that’s okay. First one boohoo’s gross margins second quarter seems to be kind of a step down from the previous run-rate trends. Just wanted to represent specific within that brand's gross margin in particular.

Secondly, it looks like kind of a spiking in kind of brand search within Germany. Just wondering if you can comment if out in the market you specifically targeted and wasn’t one of the converted target European market previously.

And then finally just some a bit more about the supersite warehouse. And is it likely that is kind of a switch to from just 2 billion capacity or is it like it’s been over build up in terms of you moving into that warehouse over the next kind of two years, three years?

Neil James Catto

So, I mean boohoo's gross margin in Q2 just as you go into Q2 you expect -- as you would expect the margins are a little bit low in Q1 where you got bigs from a discounting period. So, that was what was going on there. But obviously we’re seeing great growth rates from boohoo in the second quarter as well as the first quarter. And that’s been as a result of those investments in the customer proposition what we’re leveraging the cost in boohoo as well.

The Germany, so we’ve just been dipping our toe in the water in Germany and we’ve fairly recently started offering free returns there. So, we’ll see how that goes and I’m sure as we’ve seen everywhere we’ve had a good response to the boogoo brands, let’s hope well we will continue to do in Germany.

And then the supersite, it’s a three-year project and the way we’re looking at that is in three years' time we will have this virtually all of that £2 billion capacity in place. But, having said that we haven’t got the final designs of the site and the project milestones that may well end up being a more and a more phased element of the capacity coming in, but what we want to do is plan in the whole of that investment for it to be there in three years times should it be required, but we can flex things a little bit but we’re obviously looking at acquiring a site that’s big enough to do that in one go if we need to.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi. Just going back on gross margins could you give us the breakdown of the increase in year-on-year margins from H1 this year -- from H1 of this year and FX from sales mix.

And second question are you expecting Nasty Gal's fees to breakeven in this financial year.

And then third question, I noticed that you starting selling few third-party brands on your websites. Is this something that you’re going to export further going forward?

Neil James Catto

Okay. So, on the gross margin question, so we’ve seen an overall benefit across the group of about 30 basis points from foreign currency fluctuations and what I think our hedging strategies has actually worked pretty well the way it's smooth all of the fluctuations that you've seen so last year we saw a massive and weakening of sterling and then it's been weak since the new site and strengthened recently. We are now seeing big fluctuations in the margins we're recognizing as a result of that because we've hedged gradually through the period. So, we're happy with the way that's working, we're still getting a benefit as we met sellers of dollars and euros.

And of course, you've got PrettyLittleThing coming into the mix of that which hasn’t hedged as much because it didn't have the history to forecast going forward. But they're topping up their hedged positions as well. So that's all been working well.

And then the big area of where the margin where we're investing in margin is again across price and promotion. And that's overall a minus 250 basis points impact year-on-year and that's as a result of improving our proposition and trying different things. And we do different things like offering promotions to delivery and also product promotions that we will be changing the mix there, so probably the more product promotions and delivery promotions so that's what's going on there. So, we are talking about a net number there of 250 basis points. And that's the main driving factor in there.

Carol Kane

We don't actively carry any third-party brands actually on any of the sites. What you may have experienced was actually we've done some trials leaking into boohoo BT where we brought in some other BT brands but we didn't actively market them as brands. There is another strategy which has always been there for boohoo where we trial some of our supplier stock clients and we'll repeat them as a boohoo or the PrettyLittleThing or the Nasty Gal brand. So, I'm thinking that's what you might just have seen, I'm struggling to work where we marketed a third-party brand. But it's from a purchase and it's a label you've seen it would have be a trial order that's come from a supplier.

Unidentified Analyst

Thanks. And then just my second question, you've said I think Nasty Gal to be breakeven?

Neil James Catto

Yeah, Nasty Gal to be breakeven. Well, we're not breaking out the profitability down at the EBITDA level for all of the brands and there is quite a lot of shared cost with Nasty Gal and boohoo. But it's already contributing as after marketing cost, so we're going to continue that level there. If you did go down to the EBITDA level it's probably been loss making in the first half of the year. We continue with the marketing campaign, but it would have potential to breakeven for the year depending on how the peak trading period goes.

Caroline Gulliver

Good morning, Caroline Gulliver from Jefferies, just two questions please. The first one if you could just talk about some of the new levels of personalization you've got with the new technology you've been putting in, in the new platform.

And my second question was just on frequency of shop obviously as being flat. But I was just wondering if you could help us understand the shape amongst your customers if you've got some loyal customers who are buying very frequently and what portion are just buying once a year?

Neil James Catto

Okay. on the personalization side, the new platform has a personalization engine being built as part of the platform where you can personalize the experience on the website and it’s mainly around personalized merchandising. So, you could see somebody who is looking and [indiscernible] you can start displaying relevant products of that.

And again, we are kind of dipping our toe in the water there and testing different things. You can also do things like changing the menu option that somebody that you know is I would say a petite customer and so all of those things we are doing. We got an ongoing sequence of tests; to split down the traffic in AB test or multi-variant test, the response for things like that. And then where we see it a permanently good change we will make the change. And so, we got more power to do that with the new platform. And then you can also carry on that personalization into e-mail campaigns if you wish to and we are only just starting to start to leverage some of those capabilities as well.

So, I think there are just more opportunity with the new platform for that kind of experience for customers. And we have got about I think about 50 different tests each month and working out the ones to permanently implement and that’s what we are doing there.

And the frequency of shops has been flat but that’s been around the proposition for boohoo where we have been charging a bit more for delivery and giving bigger product discounts and that’s around this testing different things and seeing which the customers like the best as a proposition. And that can change all the time and we change things a lot and really look at what customers are responding well to. So, I think that’s really what’s happened there. But what you are asking is that the spend of customers going up in the units more are going up and down and within that what you’re seeing is that customers are shopping -- we got those loyal customers there are coming back in there if anything increasing as a proportion of those.

Unidentified Analyst

Thanks. Matthew [indiscernible]. Just a couple of questions. I am afraid another one on the platform, is Demandware effectively replacing entire older platform providers that you had and in relation to plugins around personalization, do you anticipate the Demandware a platform fully overtaking those we continue to use plugins to optimize the personalization aspect?

Neil James Catto

Yes, so on the desktop website and the mobile website, once we re-platformed the foreign language sites, those will all be on Demandware. But we have different instances of Demandware that gives us the same kind of redundancy that we have in terms of capacities and so on. So that is what’s happening with the overall platform. Although then separates that we got the act which is not on Demandware. And so, what was the second?

Unidentified Analyst

Just in terms of the plugins that you are previously looking to optimize your personalization whether or not…?

Neil James Catto

We will continue to use any plugins that also help both the core website also has that extra functionality as well to offer us but we still use different plugins to help those tests that we took.

Unidentified Analyst

The second question is on boohoo’s gross margin, the decline effectively puts the margin roughly about 1000 basis points lower than four, five years ago. And judging by the medium-term guidance on EBITDA margin it looks to me like the efficiencies will continue to invest it into gross margin and one aspect has been the gross margin. Can you ever foresee a situation where the gross margin might improve in the boogoo Brand as a consequence of mix or different sourcing strategies or whatever?

Neil James Catto

You could foresee that, I mean obviously you’ve got -- as you get bigger you get benefits from scale. The one thing that not mentioned that we have not mentioned that much in that is that we’ve broadened up product range within lots more and new product ranges as we classify some of our ranges or categories as being investment categories when you start off in a particular category, you can’t get the same buying advantages that you can when it’s more mature for this, so there is obviously factors like that that can benefit you from scale.

And overall even in the rest of our range, our numbers, have been increasing a lot. So, if that was to not increase at the same increase rate it has done, then you can get a benefit there from the initial orders if they were higher volumes. But we’re keeping to the model where we’ve got low volumes on initial orders than the [recess] and repeat model.

So, as we get bigger, things get better. And so, you can get those economies and obviously then you got the currency fluctuations within that and so you could foresee those margin benefits but in a highly competitive market, we don’t want to be naive and say that our margins are going to go back to 50% next year.

But what we will do look at our pricing competitively and against the competition and the big thing is beating the competition on price. And at the same time, we’ll always look for those opportunities to leverage the buying costs. So, while we’re not automatically if we gain 1% on the cost price putting that back into selling price, but generally that often happens.

Unidentified Analyst

John [Indiscernible]. Just a couple of questions as well start off with marketing cost. You guided about 8% and I guess obviously that’s made into become a new brand, its substantially low level than say boohoo did when it was at that stage of its development I guess down to social. Should we expect marketing cost to increase overtime or do you think you can deliver the same sort of benefits for that sort of 8% as though investment to sales?

Second question on distribution costs, as again obviously your warehouse section opening. Can you continue to deliver sort of continued benefits in terms of distribution cost to sales or should we expect that to step up with the increased size next year?

And last one also on the gross margin, is that sustainable sort of north of 50% growth?

Neil James Catto

Okay. I mean on the marketing cost, boogoo at one point had a 55% gross margin and 15% on marketing cost. PLTs and marketing sales were higher and but then again, a good return and their gross margin at similar stage is probably low within boogoo as well similar size. So, in that combination of the proposition in terms of price and delivery and promotions and then marketing and if you get the proposition right you can leverage the marketing customer and they’re doing that, but it’s a higher level than boohoo hence why our marketing customer group are higher.

But in the end boohoo has been down to the 5% level as we've seen. And that looks sustainable but within that, you might want to do a push in different areas or in different products in boohoo and it could fluctuate. So, it could change, but those 5% to 10% level looks sustainable in a long-term view. And there is no reason that won't be the same for the other brands, but obviously we've got to see them grow up before we know that exactly. And put through the links getting great mileage from all of its marketing activities as you can imagine. So, we want to keep that going.

And distribution costs, as we always think that it's going to get more inefficient in the warehouse as it gets more complicated in its bigger areas. So, we always expect those unit cost to go up until we have the automation coming in which we're obviously starting that project that's the big opportunity to get more efficient. So that’s what's we're focused on in the medium term and in the short term just being as efficient as possible because our distribution costs have come down and that's because we are actually just improving things all the time even though it’s a bigger operation.

And then the Nasty gal margin. Well, I mean it's a higher price point and a different level of -- slightly different level of quality I would say and more maybe more design input going into it. So, with those things you can get a bit of a higher margin.

Carol Kane

Yeah, I think it's a little bit of come down to FX and the mix of countries as well because obviously it's predominantly U.S. sales as the UK currently as the build out pretty well from that will affect the margins. So that's little bit to do with [indiscernible] as well.

Unidentified Analyst

Chris [indiscernible] from Bloomberg. Just got three questions as well. The first question on your PrettyLittleThing sales growth guidance. And so, after 289% growth in the first half you expect for the full year 150%. What happens in the second half, why do you expect a little if no growth?

And the second question on the customer overlap between PrettyLittleThing and boohoo. In the results if you have announced have you done any calculation of what the overlapping the customers of two brands is?

And lastly on the warehousing, when should we expect the Phase 2 to be operational, because if we just follow your guidance, most probably you're going to go above the capacity even before the year-end. So how do you manage the transition or how do you manage your growth given the current infrastructure plans. Thank you.

Neil James Catto

Okay. So, the first question, the guidance I think is sensibility conservative for PLT. And the second half of last year was a time when PLT really started to [motor] so obviously the comps are going to increase there. But hopefully PLT is just going to continue to do what it's been doing which is going beyond our expectations and smashing the ball out of the park. But at the moment we've got the guidance from 75% from to 60% let's see how it goes in the second half

On the customer overlap yes, we do measure that customer overlap but we are not going to talk about what level it is because we don’t want people to obsess about it and we certainly don’t want to obsess about it. We are happy for there to be an overlap and people shop on both sides because that’s what the whole multi brand approach is about. So, I am not going to talk about what level of overlap it will be and of course if PLT gets bigger and bigger the overlap will probably get a bit bigger. And you probably do this right, there is not every single customer is a bit boohoo customer, that little overlap might be lower than you would expect but we don’t want to get drawn into offsetting about that. And I think it’s important that the brands do compete with their overlap but there you can see and we are pleased with the way it's worked out in very quiet different ways and it’s working for those.

And then on the capacity side of things, we are comfortable about the peak trading period. And yes, we have said that we have £500 million of net sales but we have been like 74 we have been acquiring properties on the estate and that gave us more options. And we are actually seeing the fruits of that. So, at one point we said with the overall buildings that we have that we get £350 million of sales and now our sales guidance is £530 million for the year. So, we are comfortable with that. So, we have been able to be flexible and really dig our operations and that’s worked well. And then we got the new extension coming on the stream and then obviously we got supersite in the background.

Unidentified Analyst

[Indiscernible] Just quick question on customer shift. You talked about the 35% to 40% in the past. Just curious how that relates in terms of those customers returns in terms of contribution to revenue margin expend follow next in your average customer?

Neil James Catto

Yes, I mean that is true. So, the value wouldn’t be at that level. We have talked about customer churn but I think people have calculated it and that’s looking at people who haven’t been active for a year but what we do trying that is the customers who might now have shopped in the last year, have not churned, so they do come back and shop every month the customers who shop for more than a year previously are doing. So, they are not churning, our churn rate really when people stop ordering altogether is much, much lower. And on what the opportunity is to just make sure that those people, why would they not shop for a year and then certainly start shopping again. We got to make sure we are keeping the awareness as a brand there and because they are obviously may be doing it for a reason. So, it’s making sure we keep investing in the marketing, keep the awareness there and make sure the proposition is good, make sure our e-mail campaigns are really spot on. So that’s what we are focused on there. But I don’t think that 40% number is really a good number to think about and it's hard to compare it to other people and different business models and so.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, on the deliveries gain and how that’s going for you. Do you have any growth numbers or I guess subscribers and things, and seeing them where today? And in terms what are your plans for your BT range?

Carol Kane

Okay. Point to note it’s just launched so it’s in early stages. We do have some bags, the ladies at the back would like to test some bags. [Multiple Speaker] feedback is much appreciated because when you are just launching a product obviously you want to get some feedback before you take it onto the next level. Observation I mentioned earlier the industry is a growing industry. And it is a very important one within our customer today, because we know boohoo as a brand we do a lot of BT as a whole on YouTube, and actually that engagement level of that kind of BT holders is really high. So, it is an opportunity. We are talking about ways in which we can upsell the BT product on the site it’s get intact at the moment to actually help sales but we’re in a couple of weeks in.

So, take some product, test it and feedback and let me know if it works and if it’s good, because feedback is really important when you’re developing a new areas and new collections that you are not from our background, our background has been closing. So, it’s interesting to see how we deal with it.

