Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund: Steady Payer, Outlook Stable

My interest in the Real Assets Fund (RA) was rooted in four things; the dividend, the discount to NAV, a chance for capital appreciation and diversification within my portfolio. What made the fund more interesting is that it is a combination of three legacy funds whose merger goals coincided neatly with my own. Brookfield wanted to enhance share holder value, continue to pay dividends at a rate near 10% and position for long term sustainability within the real assets space.

The Real Assets Income Fund is a closed end fund under the Management of Brookfield Asset Management. Brookfield is a long time leader in the real assets space which include real estate, natural resources and infrastructure. The real assets sector caught my attention as a means of diversification within the portfolio because it is seen as a means of hedging against inflation. This is because pricing within the sector is often pegged to inflation and/or supported by government intervention.

At inception it was primarily a bond/securitized-credit fund but since then moves have been made to expand holdings under the umbrella of "real assets". Changes were slow to come but have resulted in a major shift within the portfolio over the past year.

Securitized credit, aka asset-backed securities, was once the primary holding at nearly 64% of holdings. This has been trimmed substantially to 42.1% as of the August fact sheet.

Corporate credit, bonds, were a much smaller 29% at inception. That has been upped to 32.7% with a noticeable drop in BBB+ rated holdings as managers seek yield. On that note, average coupon rate has increase about 50bps to 4.76% while duration has fallen from 1.57 to 1.37 years.

Equities were a meager 2.0% at inception and have been increased more than tenfold in the time since. Equity holdings now stand at 22.0% and is divided between real estate and infrastructure holdings. Real estate, REITS, and infrastructure (in this case MLP pipelines) are both high yielding assets expected to perform well in the coming years.

Managements efforts are working although share prices may have hit short term peak. Dividends continue to be paid at a rate of $0.199 monthly which annualizes to just over 10% at current share prices. There has been some return of capital in the distribution but that is offset by unrealized capital gains within the portfolio. To date distributions, including the recently declared September payment, total $1.99 or about 8.4%.

The risk here is 0% of UNII and what has been so far a sustained inability to meet distribution requirements. This may result in a cut to distributions some time in the future but there is no indication of that now.

Net Asset Value is up over the past year despite the ROC within the dividend. The caveat is that has been trending in a range as distributions undermine capital gains. NAV is hanging around $25.50 as of this writing, the high is near $25.75 and could go higher if management could get a handle on the distribution issue. That being said there has been a noticeable decrease in the discount to NAV and that more than makes up for the difference. The discount began near -11.25% and has been reduced to <-7% resulting in a 6% increase in share prices.

Total returns to date are running near 14.4%, $1.99 of which is cash distributions.

Forward outlook is stable. The fund is positioned to benefit from positive trends within the real estate, fixed income and equities spaces. The cut to MBS holdings has reduced exposure in an overinvested area while allowing expansion into higher yielding equities and corporate debt. The equities, REITs and MLPs, are in turn both supported by positive forward earnings outlook.

The energy sector is expected to post earnings growth in the range of 240% this year and 50% next year, driven by higher prices and increased demand. Those estimates are also likely to move higher in light of the recent spike in oil prices. While it is a given that MLPs have some insulation from oil prices they do still track in line with the sector, and they do benefit from increased demand.

The real estate sector is expected to see less spectacular earnings growth in the range of 5.5% this year and 6.5% next year. While not enough to drive expectations for dividend increases it does support the idea current distributions are safe.

In my opinion this fund is a solid hold for those already in. For those looking to gain diversification and yield it is worth a opening a small position with the caveat a decline in distribution is a possibility. The upshot is that if the fund does reduce the distribution it will only make it stronger longer-term, and will likely provide a great buying opportunity for new and add-on positions.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.