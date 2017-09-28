Campbell Soup: Why Valuation Matters

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) is a textbook example of why valuation matters. During the summer of 2016 the stock was trading at 23 times earnings and had a dividend yield of only 2%. While 23 times earnings might not sound outrageous, seasoned investors understand that in order to justify that valuation you need to be growing at double digit rates for years. The truth is, at the time Campbell Soup was in a bubble. They were being labeled a "bond proxy", as yield starved investors chased returns from stable companies anywhere they could find them. Nearly all consumer non-cyclical companies were trading at excessive valuations then, setting the stocks, including Campbell Soup up for serious underperformance. Today, after a 33% decline, the stock is finally fairly priced. Should the stock continue to fall, Campbell Soup will begin to show up on the radar of investors looking for a relative bargain from a very stable company. For investors who like to sell options, Campbell Soup allows investors the opportunity to capture significant extra yield while they own this company at a historically low valuation.

One of the best places to look for raw data when you are analyzing a company is the "selected financial data" section of the company's annual report. For Campbell Soup we can find this here.

Looking at the data shows us that, while Campbell Soup is stable, it is anything but a rapidly growing company. What made it stand out in the summer of 2016 was that the price was soaring higher and higher, yet nothing was fundamentally different to justify the price increase. There was no legitimate reason for Campbell Soup to be trading at 23 times earnings, but indeed, as yields on ten year US Treasury bonds dropped to 1.4% and interest rates globally went negative, money managers globally were forced into non-traditional places to find perceived stable returns and consumer staple companies across the board went into a bubble.

I wrote an article early this year on the subject of Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) and how it, although it was falling from its highs, it was still too early to buy. Kellogg, Campbell Soup, General Mills (NYSE:GIS), and other consumer staples had been bid to extraordinary valuations all at the same time, and the proper thing to do in the summer of 2016 was to walk away from all of these companies. It isn't that P/E's of 23 or higher are automatically bad, they just need to be viewed in the correct perspective. A P/E of 23 implies that you are paying $23 for every $1 of earnings the company produces. This is the financial equivalent of paying $230,000 for a house that you rent for a yearly profit of $10,000. In this situation, it takes 23 years to earn back your investment. If your company, or rental house, is rapidly increasing the cash it can return to you, a P/E of 23 is easily justified. In the case of Campbell Soup, recall from the selected financial data that earnings really weren't growing that fast at all.

Fast forward to today and Kellogg is now buyable of only 14 times earnings. General Mills is getting very interesting, and Campbell Soup is on my radar for purchasing. Let's dive into the fundamentals of Campbell Soup. My preferred way to value a company such as Campbell Soup is by taking underlying earnings, excluding one-time restructuring charges, and imputing them into a discounting calculator like this one. Using analyst estimates of $3.08 per share and projecting just 4% growth going forward, Campbell Soup is fairly priced at current levels. The question then becomes, will Campbell grow faster or slower than 4% going forward?

Analysts are projecting 4.5% growth for the next five years, implying the stock is fairly valued today. A large portion of Campbell's brands, such as canned soup, and V8 vegetable juices are not growing. They do however, generate a ton of cash that Campbell can use to acquire new brands. For example, in 2013 Campbell acquired Bolthouse Farms, which moved them into the fresh juice and smoothie category, as well as fresh bagged produce and frozen organic produce. They also acquired organic baby food maker Plum Organics in 2013. In 2015, Campbell acquired Garden Fresh Gourmet, and recently Campbell announced they will be acquiring Pacific Natural Foods. All of these moves should be viewed as positives as they move Campbell further into the growing natural and organic category.

Share repurchases are another lever Campbell has to drive earnings per share growth going forward. The company has been very consistent in buying their own shares over the years. Unfortunately, they haven't been terribly aggressive, only buying in between 1%-2% of shares annually. With recent price declines it becomes easier to buy in more shares, but I don't think investors should expect more than a 1% reduction annually going forward.

So what can Campbell's do to grow the company? If we look at operating cash flow, the lifeblood of any company, we see $1.2 billion for 2017 and $1.4 billion for 2016 and $1.2 billion for 2015. Management is guiding towards $400 million of capital expenditures for 2018, and the current dividend will consume another $425 million. This leaves just under $400 million of cash that can be used for acquisitions or share repurchases this year. The Pacific Foods acquisition will no doubt consume some of this cash, and share repurchases will consume the rest. Excluding currency movements and core business performance, that leaves us with a growth rate of only a few percent this year.

What the company really truly needs is growth in its core categories. Unfortunately, canned soup and V8 vegetable juice is anything but a growth business. As a result, investors should expect Campbell to make as many acquisitions in the natural and organic space as possible over time and to continue to repurchase a small amount of shares annually.

At the end of the day, as investors, we have to weigh what we give and what we get. For Campbell Soup, we give $46 for a share of a slow growth, boring, consumer staples company with a 3% dividend. This company is priced for minimal growth going forward, making the shares very likely to hold their value over time, but unlikely to rapidly rise in price. Should the company be able to increase growth rates even just a little bit, investors can do well with this stock. Given history however, I wouldn't put a huge amount of confidence in Campbell becoming a growth company again. I would recommend any investor putting Campbell's on their radar to either sell near the money puts to try and acquire the shares cheaper, or buy the shares and sell near the money call options to capture significantly more yield on a stock that is unlikely to move dramatically in either direction.

For those who are comfortable using margin, they could buy 100 shares while simultaneously selling a $50 May 2018 covered call as well as a $45 May 2018 naked put. In doing so you would collect $140 for the call and $250 for the put. You would also collect $70 in dividends over the next eight months while you wait for the option contracts to end. In the event of the stock rising to $50 you would end up keeping the $460 in cash from the dividend and option selling and you would sell your shares for $50, giving you a $330 profit. Your total return in eight months would be $790, or 17%.

If the stock price stays in between $45 and $50 per share, your options expire, you keep the dividends and option premiums which total $460, and you also keep your stock. At this point, you are free to sell more options and collect more dividends while you wait for the newly sold option contract to end.

If Campbell's ends up below $45 by next May, you are required to buy 100 more shares at $45. You are still able to keep your $460 of option premiums and dividends, and now that you have 200 shares instead of 100, you can now sell two call options, collecting dividends on 200 shares while you wait.

For those who understand options, it is a way to take a boring, slow moving stock like Campbell Soup and turn it into a money machine. The company is not a risky bet by any stretch of the imagination.

With the stock price down 30% from its high and a P/E of only 14, the shares of Campbell Soup are a relative bargain in today's market. While the company is growing, it is unlikely to move significantly higher without growth in the core business. For investors searching for a stable, low beta, recession resistant stock to own eight years into a bull market, the stock may serve them well. For investors who are familiar with options and looking for higher returns, they could collect extra cash from selling either upside calls or both upside calls and downside puts. This allows the opportunity for extra income plus it sets you up for further purchases at historically low valuations.

