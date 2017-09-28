Market Volatility Bulletin: Is Short Volatility A Crowded Trade?

Please do add your questions for our upcoming interview with Bill Valentine.

What is skew, and what is it telling us?

The markets were fairly flat in the overnight session and into the open; VIX headed lower before taking a bump.

The GOP's tax reform announcement was well received yesterday (at least by Wall Street), although there is a bit of concern over lacking details and a potential increase in the budget deficit. Nevertheless, domestic stocks (SPY, DIA, QQQ) surged in response to the proposed corporate tax cuts and capital expenditure write-offs:

Most notably, the Russell 2000 had its best day since March, now up more than 5% on the month.

Financials led the charge both domestically (XLF +1.2%) and abroad (IXG +1.1%), responding not only to the proposed tax plan, but also to further increases in bond yields as the market continues to digest an uncharacteristically hawkish Yellen:

As illustrated by the charts below, the yield curve has steepened slightly in light of recent Fed developments, but is still overwhelmingly flatter on the year:

In foreign exchange markets, the dollar (UUP) continued its run as a result of the proposed tax cuts and repatriation tax holiday.

Stocks opened moderately lower as markets reacted to initial jobless claims, Q2 GDP data, and wholesale inventory. Also on the horizon today are additional Fed speeches from Vice Chairman Stanley Fischer, Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic, and Kansas City Fed President Esther George.

Today we feature a short piece from Hong Xie of S&P Dow Jones Indices where she analyzes the correlation of the VIX with High-Yield and Emerging Market Bonds.

Mr. Xie provides the following chart to illustrate correlations of relevant assets since the inception of VIX futures:

In the latter half of the article, Xie hones in on the negative correlations of both spot VIX and VIX futures with high-yield and emerging market bonds, pointing out, "VIX futures exhibits stronger negative correlation with credit bonds than VIX spot." As illustrated in the graph below, she separates the correlations into up and down markets with interesting results:

Her ultimate conclusion is that VIX futures could be an effective hedging instrument for high-yield and emerging market bonds.

Regardless of whether you deliberately use VIX futures or high-yield/emerging market bonds as a "hedging instrument", Xie's analysis is certainly worth considering for anyone whose portfolio has exposure to both types of assets.

If the topic interests you, Indexology's recent SA article " Impact of Term Structure on VIX Futures Correlation" is also a worthwhile read.

Thoughts on Volatility

Source: Interactive Brokers

Spot volatility got a bounce in yesterday's mid morning trade. It subsequently plunged just as the S&P 500 took a "large" move higher, we surmise on details related to the Trump tax cuts:

Spot vol is still seeking out lower ground while the SPX tries to find reasons to break into new upside territory. Trade is mixed at the morning open.

The F1 is thus far resisting the temptation to "stoop to" spot VIX's level, preferring the company of F2. We are seeing increased contango on the F2-F3 spread, which we believe to be merited given the Fed hike that is very likely coming and which the stock market is potentially ignoring at present. We think the Nov-Dec continues to widen, while the Dec-Jan flattens modestly.

Today we are going to discuss SPX options' skew, as reported by the CBOE Skew Index. Skew measures a distribution's degree of asymmetry. The concept is conceptually distinct from "kurtosis", which looks for fat (or flat) tails. Skew considers distributions where one tail carries more weight than the other.

For equities, the "left tail" - large bad outcomes - is larger than the right tail. The CBOE Skew Index measures the relative valuations that the SPX options market assigns to large downside vs. upside moves.

Investing.com has the latest read on the CBOE skew index: 129. According to CBOE, the range of likely values for SPX ranges between 100 and 150, based on how they constructed the index.

The trend for skew appears to be up. This flies in the face of many who claim that vol traders are "asleep at the wheel" or have become immune to risk.

Indeed, we have seen some of the highest skew readings in the history of the index in 2017. This is to say that OTM puts are trading at substantially higher implied vols than are corresponding OTM calls.

It is noteworthy that skew does appear to be calming from its 145 reading on September 15. We are no longer on the high end of the range: more toward the middle.

For more info on the CBOE skew index, read this FAQ.

Organic volatility as observed in ATM options on S&P 500 futures did receive modest revival since yesterday morning's open. The monthly contract got some much needed vega support. Unless action picks up in the next couple days however, we see all these vols headed much lower. In fact it would surprise us if they held out even at these ultra-low levels for too long before plunging .5-1.5 vol points (depending on maturity) in short order.

We see the quarterly as the most susceptible to a fall in this mix. Though we wonder whether the Congressional debt ceiling discussions will keep the Dec29 contract more rigid than would otherwise be the case. We do see context for a wider-than-usual spread between the monthly and quarterly contracts for this reason.

Still, we remain sellers of the modified quarterly iron condor. Legs that resemble those shown below are pretty reasonable to our view (updated this morning).

