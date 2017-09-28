I Have Never Seen More Confidence In A Trade

To be clear, I'm not saying they're wrong - it's just that they seem to believe "wrong" is a nonsensical term when it comes to this trade.

This is funny, but it's also unnerving to the extent this is the type of thinking that's moving large sums of money around.

If you thought you were sure about your thesis, I invite you to consider some quotes from a few folks who seem to believe they have discovered some immutable truths.

There is a truly hilarious debate going on right about emerging markets.

Just to give you a feel for the tone, consider this bit of color from the Terminal on Wednesday afternoon (this is from one of Bloomberg's live market bloggers):

My colleague and I canvassed a few EM specialists on their outlook. The consensus is that while a short-term correction is possible, it won't derail the whole bullish story at a time when global growth remains strong. It's worth remembering that EM stocks have had a drawdown of at least 10% every year over the past two decades. The biggest dip has been a mere ~3% this year. When and if the correction runs deeper, you can count on there being plenty of money willing to buy.

I'm not sure why they even bothered "canvassing" anyone - let alone EM specialists. I haven't seen a bull who is willing to concede that this time may be different for EM. The whole thing has a kind of "is that a serious question?" feel to it.

Sure, proponents of the short volatility trade and developed market equity bulls cling to their narratives with an almost religious fervor, but part and parcel of adopting that kind of zeal towards an investment thesis is jumping to defend it against any and all detractors in as shrill a tone as necessary to convey your unshakable faith.

With EM bulls you get the feeling they think of their thesis less like something that is perhaps contentious and in need of zealous defense and more like a set of incontrovertible facts on the order of "the sky is blue". And that's what makes the commentary so amusing. There's not even a hint of urgency when they're questioned - it's more like "what are you talking about?"

For instance, asked on Monday how concerned he was that the most recent escalation in the ongoing war of words between Trump and North Korea could threaten the EM rally, Edwin Gutierrez, head of emerging-market sovereign debt at Aberdeen Asset Management in London, told Bloomberg the following:

Not concerned at all. That situation can't be hedged easily in risk portfolios and we aren’t doing anything off the back of it.

Cue the Katt Williams confused meme:

It's one thing to say you're not worried or that hedging a nuclear war is inherently difficult, but Edwin, given a chance to say something meaningful, decided to go with "not concerned at all [and] we're not doing anything." I'm not sure, if I'm a client, that I would be particularly pleased with that effort.

It's not just Edwin, either. Here's what Anders Faergemann, a senior portfolio manager in London at PineBridge Investments, which oversees $85.5 billion globally, said when asked the same question:

In the bigger scheme of things, nothing has changed.

And don't forget about Robert Marshall-Lee, who manages $210 million for London-based Newton Investment Management Ltd.:

I don’t care about short-term gyrations -- they create an opportunity.

I could go on with these. I don't know that I have ever witnessed this kind of faith in the viability of a trade. It's like these people have lost track of the fact that this isn't preordained. They're talking about this in a way that even the most ardent U.S. equity bulls wouldn't dream of. They're using one-liners to answer serious questions about an entire corner of the investment landscape.

Of course geopolitical risk isn't the only reason commentators who aren't EM bulls are questioning the bull case. Indeed, the main argument against EM at this juncture relates to the prospect of a hawkish Fed and progress on tax reform in the U.S. driving up the dollar and Treasury yields. I detailed this extensively over the weekend in "Is The Consensus View Right On These Two Trades?"

The dollar (UUP) has of coursed rebounded of late after spending the better part of nine months in the doldrums and 10Y yields are now at 2.31%, up from 2.02% just three weeks ago. Sure enough, that has coincided with the worst stretch for EM stocks (EEM) since May of 2016 and as you can see from the following YTD chart, it would be hard to say we've "over corrected":

Same thing in EM FX. Have a look:

As anyone who reads Heisenberg Report is acutely aware, I am by no means someone who thinks it's likely that Congress and the White House are going to suddenly turn things around as far as the fiscal agenda is concerned and subsequently usher in some kind of world-beating dollar rally.

Similarly, I am certainly not someone who believes that the Fed is likely to remain stubbornly hawkish in the event rates rise too far, too fast and jeopardize carry trades and the risk rally more generally.

So I certainly understand where the EM bull thesis comes from and when you look at the still-supportive growth differentials, you come away feeling pretty good about the prospects for emerging markets:

But "feeling pretty good" about a bull thesis is a long way from accepting it as something akin to a natural law, which is how a lot of managers seem to be thinking about their carry trades right now.

