Uniti Group: Management Should Cut The Distribution

Hot stocks come and go here on Seeking Alpha, and there has been a lot of press on Uniti Group (UNIT) here recently; a large chunk from other authors I respect greatly. Curiosity always gets the best of me in these cases, and I’m never one to turn doing my own bit of due diligence to see what the fuss is about. Before I get into my own opinions on this one, I think its worth reiterating the fact that this is a speculative play – one that is drawing increasing attention from big money hedge funds and other large players. Battleground stocks like these can often claim retail investors as victims (see SunEdison (OTCPK:SUNEQ), my own coverage on Ocwen (OCN), etc.), so even if you see value, the old adage “if you can’t stand the heat, get out of the kitchen” applies here. High yield can often draw in investors that really have no business in that segment of the market, and I think its clear this one is going to have a wild ride going forward.

Business Overview, Value Of The Master Lease

Old information to most, but worth repeating just in case, Uniti Group was spun off from Windstream Holdings (WIN) early in 2015 in order to own and manage fiber and copper networks and other real estate. This was done purely to serve as a tax advantage and differentiator between two separate businesses, with Windstream being the lessee to Uniti Group under a triple net lease agreement. That lease has an initial term of fifteen years, with four five-year renewal options. Rent is $680mm annually given the current run rate, which escalates 0.5% annually after the first three years. Given this is a triple net lease, calculating the net present value of these cash flows (assuming no interruption) is pretty simple. Assuming a an initial $20mm in annual operating costs not covered under the lease (management/administrative salaries, public company costs, etc.) which grows 2% annually, you get a value of around $5,450mm for the fifteen year term using a 10% discount rate. While you can get higher present value if you include cash flows generated from the renewal options, the rate on the renewal term is renegotiated by both parties, and its hard to call what the value of these assets will be that far out, so I’m taking the conservative route. In either case, this value is substantially less than what Uniti traded at after the initial spin-off (although it quickly collapsed). In the beginning, it was clear that investors were too aggressive in either their discount rate assumption (measure of risk) or were placing some value on lease renewals down the line – likely a combination of the two.

Of course, this isn’t the only asset that Uniti Group holds. Differentiation away from dependence on Windstream has been a key tenet of management action, and Uniti has made $1,600mm in acquisitions since going public. Trailing EBITDA contribution, including $10mm of synergies, is roughly $130mm from these ventures per management, so Uniti Group has paid more than 12x EBITDA across its acquisitions to diversify. Assuming the company neither under or overpaid, adding this value back into the above calculation gives a valuation of $7,050mm, or a 13% discount to current share prices. That isn’t riveting by any stretch of the imagination, and certainly doesn’t point to deep value, at least given my assumptions. That tiny discount can widen if you use a more aggressive discount rate (e.g., 8% pushes the discount to 23%), or place value on subsequent re-lease activity after the initial fifteen-year term. If you assume all re-lease options are used on the master lease at similar pricing, you can work your way to 50% upside. Like always, financial models are sensitive to inputs, so exercise discretion.

Self-Fulfilling Prophecy And Why The Distribution Might Be Cut

Ian Bezek alluded to this in his own work, but it worth repeating again here. Windstream is in trouble with its so-called debt wall, and if it does not roll over its revolving loan and 2020 debt obligations, the firm could be blunted with $2,100mm in maturities, which would force either steep concessions to bondholders or an outright bankruptcy. While the firm will see free cash flow growth from its Earthlink and Broadview deals, there is simply no situation where the company will generate enough cash to make this go away in time naturally. The credit markets can be a fickle beast, and there is no telling whether institutional appetite will be there when the time comes to roll over this debt at favorable terms, if at all. Right or wrong (discussion on the implications for the master lease further down if Windstream is weak), for Uniti, this overhang has just smothered the value of the common stock. The equity is in no way attractive to issue currently in order to fund deal-making to diversify, and the company’s leverage (net debt/EBITDA of ~5.7x), financial covenants on its term loan and revolver, and credit rating well into junk territory precedes it from tapping debt markets again. Unfortunately, Uniti is depressed because of its exposure to Windstream, but it has no options to raise capital to diversify away from Windstream further.

It’s a hard lesson to learn, but just because a company can afford a distribution doesn’t mean it will pay it – or that it should. Eliminating the distribution frees up hundreds of millions in cash flow, and given the likely negative net income being reported to the IRS (see GAAP losses on the income statement as a reference point), the company could do this without losing its REIT qualification. Doing so, in part or in whole, would allow Uniti to invest in diversification projects/engage in acquisitions with high projected rates of return, or it can simply dedicate the cash to paying down the debt load before Uniti’s own leverage problem develops further. If I was the CFO at Uniti, I’d cut the distribution in a heartbeat.

Noteholder’s Claim of Default

By now, most holders of both of these two companies are aware of Windstream’s announcement that a bondholder (speculated to be Aurelius Capital) has alleged default on the 6.375% notes due 2023. Those allegations make the claim that the spin-off of Uniti Group violated the terms of the note in regards to restrictions on sale/leaseback transactions. Just like other authors on Seeking Alpha, I’m not a lawyer, but even those in the legal world don’t see this as a relevant issue. That doesn’t change the fact that it is another headache for Windstream to deal with at a time when it has much bigger fish to fry than dealing with a hedge fund trying to extract its pound of flesh.

In my opinion, this development should not matter much to Uniti shareholders. Its noise. Even if prompted some doomsday scenario, like most others that have read over the filings, my assessment of the relationship between Uniti and Windstream is that the strength of the master lease here is high. Uniti’s assets are core to Windstream’s profit generation, and as an indivisible master lease with a single rent payment (no sub-division), a default on the lease payment to Uniti means Windstream loses its rights to all of those assets. Even during bankruptcy when tensions between creditors are frothy, Windstream bondholders will know how important the Uniti assets are to the company’s cash flows, and payments would likely continue without any delays during the bankruptcy. Uniti is under no obligation to renegotiate, but if Windstream is put in a position where rent coverage is not there, my expectation is for a voluntarily renegotiation by both parties, but it would only be an incremental concession.

Takeaway

Have Uniti shares been battered, perhaps a little unfairly? Sure, and there likely is a tiny discount to be had here. But if you’re in this for the distribution, don’t expect it to remain at current levels for long., despite management highlighting the distribution as “predictable and attractive”. Uniti needs that cash flow to right the ship and stand on its own, and the company’s health takes precedent over cash flow to shareholder’s pockets. I see no reason why deleveraging and further diversification should not take center stage over the next several years, funded by what is currently a stretched distribution payment. That doesn’t make the company a bad buy necessarily; with a weighted average interest rate in the 6.6% range despite heavy amounts of secured debt, Uniti could save tens of millions annually, as well as reduce corporate risk, by improving the credit rating and refinancing into lower rate loans with more favorable terms. I’m not opposed to owning this one, but not until I see management making the proper decisions that set the company up for success, and not for failure. Given the team at Uniti applauded the decision at Windstream to cut the dividend for precisely these reasons, I don’t see why they won’t make a similar choice here.

