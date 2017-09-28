Wal-Mart: Battening Down The Hatches

With the news of bankruptcy of Toys R Us, we are once more reminded of the difficulties that retailers are having within the current environment. I wrote a number of articles recently, mainly focusing on the difficulties experienced by the likes of Kroger, (KR) Whole Foods (WFM) & Costco (COST) I looked at how they are adapted to the coming challenges, which I identified as being severe. I found Whole Foods to be the weakest competitor, but since then, it was taken over by Amazon (AMZN). Wal-Mart (WMT) is of course not just a grocer, but rather a general retail giant. It is in a way more flexible given its diversity in goods and services it offers to the public. It is also offering some of the same services that Amazon is threatening to kill brick & mortar operations with, so in that respect it is even more diverse than Amazon, which aside from some exceptions, only offers the on-line experience. Aside from the fact that it is adapting very well to the on-line challenge, I also believe that Wal-Mart is already well-positioned as the go-to, low-cost retailer, which is a real asset in a world where the global middle class is steadily continuing to converge in income levels to a global average, which is likely to be much lower compared with current levels we enjoy in the Western World.

Wal-Mart's steady business model

For the latest quarter Wal-Mart reported yet another result that is more or less same as the previous ones. Revenue is up slightly to $122 billion, compared with $119.4 billion in the same period of last year. That is an increase of just over 2%. Data on same-store sales shows slow, but steady gains.

Source: Wal-Mart.

A somewhat more worrisome detail is the 23.2% decline in operating profits. This should not come as a surprise, given the very thin profit margins that it operates within. Operating profits were equivalent to only 2.4% of revenue, therefore it does not take a lot to cause a large percentage change in operating profits. This is more or less the situation with most retailers these days.

In terms of debt and its interest burden, its net interest costs increased by 1.6%, which is at a slower pace than revenue growth, which is a good thing. But when looking strictly at the rate of growth in interest on debt, it increased by 2.6%, which in the longer term might become a problem if it were to steadily get worse. Higher interest rates on the economy overall might be one of the factors which might worsen the situation. With interest costs of only $575 million, on revenue of $122 billion on the quarter, it would seemingly be a non-issue to look at these costs, except in the case of Wal-Mart as well as most other retailers, it becomes an issue given the already very thin profit margins. On balance, as I pointed out, there is really nothing in Wal-Mart's financial results that anyone should get excited, panicked or frightened about. It is a steady as she goes operation.

The state of the retail industry

As I pointed out on many previous occasions recently, the retail sector in the US is about to get really brutal. I have been focusing on the grocery sector, where there has been a trend towards cutthroat competition, which is likely to ultimately see some of the current players eventually go down, or at least exit some of the markets. Fact is that there is currently an environment of retail over-saturation. The situation is being made worse by the gradual intrusion of foreign giants such as Lidl, which currently only makes its presence felt on the East coast, but is likely to continue expanding. Amazon's purchase of Whole Foods signals its intention to enter the grocery market in force, betting on a combination of brick & mortar supported by a robust on-line operation. All this is happening on top of what has been a few years of already robust competition.

In the non-grocery sector where Wal-Mart also competes, things are already looking like the competition is entering its final stages, with more and more companies going bust. Toys R Us is just the latest in a string of bankruptcies. RadioShack And Payless ShoeSource are other recent examples of where the retail sector is headed. In addition to the bankruptcies we have already seen, there are also all the retailers that are currently in the middle of massive store closing cycles, such as Sears which cut its number of stores by half, from 2,073, to just less than 1,140 in the past few years, and it seems to be intent on continuing with its store liquidation program. Other companies are also doing the same, being forced to reduce their footprint due to the currently prevailing circumstances.

Wal-Mart is not one of the retailers that are closing stores left and right. At the same time however, we can see based on their capital allocation plans that it is no longer focused on expanding its brick & mortar operations, but rather on transforming the way it operates within the confines of the existing infrastructure in place.

Source: Wal-Mart.

As we can see, just a few years back its main capex focus was on new stores. Now, new stores make up the smallest portion of the significantly smaller capex plan. If there is something that is reason for investors to be excited about, it is this plan, which in my view is exactly what Wal-Mart needs to do in order to successfully compete within the currently struggling retail sector.

Diversity & low cost may be Wal-Mart's best asset

If there is one chart that I believe is the most relevant to the retail industry in the US, it has to be the median household income chart.

Source: Federal Reserve Bank Of St. Louis.

We now have official confirmation of the fact that median household incomes finally rose above the previous peak set in 1999, as of the end of last year. On the surface, this may seem like good news for all retailers and more expensive retailers in particular, because after all the consumer is seemingly doing better. Fact is however that for a decade and a half before last year, the consumer has been feeling worse on average every year compared with 1999. What this means is that even though consumers may feel that they do have a little bit more income coming in right now than they did in 1999, fact remains that most will still feel that they are far worse off, in large part due to the fact that consumers now carry a much higher debt load, among other things. For this reason, I do not expect that the recent new peak in median household income is likely to make consumers feel a lot more comfortable about their overall financial situation.

Within this context, Wal-Mart's low cost strategy, combined with its status as both grocer and retailer of a wide variety of other goods and services makes it a good contender to be one of the retailers left standing in the aftermath of what currently promises to be a very brutal period for the retail industry overall. Wal-Mart's ability to adapt to a large extent to new trends such as on-line shopping is adding to its resilience. The switch from store expansion to improving operations within the existing infrastructure is the best possible strategy that Wal-Mart could have adopted for the current situation within the US retail industry. It will help Wal-Mart adjust as needed and respond to the many challenges ahead for retailers. Perhaps once this phase of cutthroat competition is over, it will be well-positioned to once again start expanding, thanks to its management's recognition of the need to first hunker down and make it through this phase in relatively good shape.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.