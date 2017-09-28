USA Is A Mediocre Investment, But I Bought It Anyway

I've noted my interest in Liberty All-Star Equity (USA) in two articles recently. It's a fund I hold and noted that in my article laying out the specifics of my own income portfolio (My 7.5% Income Portfolio). And a week ago I had a post noting that I was making an out-of-cycle change to the High-Income, Sustainable-Capital portfolio I update quarterly (An Early Update To The High-Income, Sustainable Capital Portfolio) and adding USA there as well. I was planning to have details in the regular quarterly update early next week, but I felt USA deserves an article now.

I'm not going to describe the fund in detail here. Rida Morwa just did that, so I'll refer you to his article: CEF Yields 11.1%, Just Hiked Distribution By 25%, Upside Potential. What I want to do it discuss why I think USA is a poor investment, but why I bought it anyway.

The incentive for the quick action on adding the fund to the model portfolio was the announced 25% increase in the fund's distribution rate. I normally only make changes - indeed, I normally only give this project any attention at all - at the end of each quarter. But, I was near certain that the announcement would drive a pop in the funds share price and a loss of discount and I wanted to go on record with the trade before that played itself out fully. I was correct on the discount.

The arrow indicates the date the discount raise was announced. The discount moved from -12.33% to -9.12% over the course of the next seven trading days.

But it's not the discount alone that led me to USA. Let's take a look at the fund and its checkered history.

USA has been around since Oct 1986. It has $1.25B in total assets and charges management fees and expenses of 1.08%. It is a domestic equity fund which uses neither leverage nor option strategies to enhance income or returns. Since its inception it has been a mediocre performer, at best.

The fund managers have been arguing that USA is designed to be a long-term buy-and-hold fund that delivers strong performance to its long-term shareholders. It's clear from the top chart that this has not been the case. A long-term shareholder would have given up a third of the total return gain that could have been earned from owning SPY (102 to 68%) over the past ten years. For the last five it's better, but the USA investor is still lagging SPY 88.8% to 93.2%. It's only in the last year that USA has shown some real gains on SPY.

But before we get too excited about what might look like a turnaround for the fund, realize that much of that strong performance is coming from the movement of the discount. As recently as last November the discount was under -17%; it's now -9.12%. Those little blips at the end of the price and total return charts largely reflect discount movement.

We have to ask ourselves, "what is moving the discount?" The recent pop is the distribution announcement, of course, but what about the move from Nov 2016 through the beginning of September? I'll come back to this topic.

So far, I've not shown you any good reason to own the fund. What about the distribution? Does it justify buying USA? The fund has had a policy since March 20, 2015 of paying a distribution of 8% of NAV annually at a rate of 2% of NAV each quarter. The 25% increase comes from moving that policy to an annual rate of 10% of NAV, effective with the November distribution. It is to be paid quarterly as 2.5% of the fund's NAV on the Friday before the quarterly declaration date. Next declaration date is November 6.

Right off the top, let's consider that 10% payout. How is it that a fund with no leverage and no additional sources of income (as from, say, option writing) is going to pay 10% from a fairly conventional (Morningstar puts it in their Large Cap Blend category) domestic equity portfolio? Look at the top holdings (from cefconnect)

Clearly, precious little of that 10% will be coming from dividend income. So, the only answer to our question is that is has to be coming from capital gains. As long as NAV is growing, that can be a reasonable strategy, but how long and how consistently can an investor expect NAV to grow at a 10% annual rate?

The fund's policy statement is not much help: "The fixed distributions are not related to the amount of the Fund's net investment income or net realized capital gains or losses and may be taxed as ordinary income up to the amount of the Fund's current and accumulated earnings and profits. If, for any calendar year, the total distributions made under the distribution policy exceed the Fund's net investment income and net realized capital gains, the excess will generally be treated as a non-taxable return of capital, reducing the shareholder's adjusted basis in his or her shares." Regular readers will know that I am quick to defend return of capital in many cases. But return of capital that is clearly not being met by earnings of some sort is truly destructive. That's the point where my defense yields.

There is the discount and it has an impact. Buy the fund today at a -9% discount and return of capital dollar you get cost you only 90 cents. That money comes out of NAV, so there is an 11% gain coming to you on those dollars when you get your money back. In the short term that can work in the USA holder's favor. But only in the short term. That's not what most investors are buying the fund for, because those return of capital dollars will inevitably erode NAV value. And while market value will, if the discount holds, erode more slowly, it will erode as well.

Here's an example built on a randomly generated set of returns with a average annual NAV growth rate of 7% and standard deviation of 12%; and an average annual discount of - 10% with a standard deviation of 20%. It is updated quarterly for six years. NAV give up -17.6% and market value is down -16.1%. An initial $10,000 NAV value generates $5,541 in income over the 6 years, but quarterly income suffers a steady declines, from $255 the first quarter to $203 at Quarter 24.

This is only a rough model. It is not meant to be predictive, merely to show how these sorts of number will work with some reasonable estimates of key parameters. It has lots of flaws that would not stand up to a rigorous review. I've used average returns and standard deviations from Morningstar and rounded up to give a slight bias toward overestimating the performance values. I've simply guessed at a reasonable standard deviation for the discount, but the data it generated look realistic and tweaking it over a range of values didn't really change the resulting picture. It also assumes normal distributions of returns and discounts, which is not the real world case for these metrics, but analysts of all sorts routinely use standard deviation as though the data was normally distributed. This introduces error and fails to account for skewed tails, but the distortions are qualitatively trivial for the purposes of demonstration. It is completely randomized each quarter which, again, probably does not represent the real situation. But, despite its flaws, it does give us a quick, qualitative insight into how the fund is likely to move over time. If, like me, you see things more clearly when you have actual cases to look at, a model like this can be useful, even if not quantitatively accurate in the fine details.

So, why am I buying USA? It does seem to be a poor investment. And, as a long-term choice it almost certainly would prove to be if this were the whole story. But the fund is under assault from multiple activist investors. In August there was a proxy vote on tendering the fund at NAV or converting it to an open-end fund or ETF. Voting on that was complete on August 24. Here we are more than a month later, and USA management still has not released the results. I don't know what their legal obligation is for timing on proxy result reporting, but a month does seem like an excessive amount of time.

I'm guessing the proxy failed. But I'm also guessing the vote was close enough to give management pause. I'm basing both of those guesses on the same piece of information: the Sept 18 announcement of a 25% dividend raise.

The primary arguments from those supporting the tender plan were: One, the fund has been saddled with a perennial discount that showed no indication of moving. And two, performance has been mediocre.

The fastest way to move the discount on a CEF is to jack up the yield This is what management did; and in a week the discount moved over 3 percentage points. The management has also been arguing that performance is on the upswing and the fund has been addressing that issue. The annual results argue in support of that view, but I would counter that the fund had the benefit of a strong bull run that is certainly going to cool. The one thing I did not see addressed is the inevitable erosive impact the new distribution policy is sure to have on NAV.

But, regardless of those poor prospects, I fully expect USA to provide some strong short-term results on the basis of the changes. Even if much of that comes from movement of the discount, it still has the potential to be a profitable holding for one quarter to maybe one year.

And, regardless of how the proxy proposal fared in August, I do not expect the activist pressure on the fund to let up. More concessions will surely be ahead and the possibility remains that the fund may eventually be tendered at NAV or converted which would effectively be the same thing.

The interesting thing about this is that with the distribution increase, the fund will be paying about 11% while one waits for this to play out. Sure that 11% will be erosive to NAV, but I don't anticipate being in the fund, at least as it is currently configured, long enough for that to become an issue. And, if management is correct, and performance going forward will be well ahead of past results, that's even better, right?

