Moonshot Monday: Chipotle Should Buy Sweetgreen

Acquiring Sweetgreen for ~$1B would double Chipotle's TAM in the long-term, and give investors something to get excited about.

Sweetgreen's combination of healthy food, premium ingredients, farm transparency and amazing customer service have elevated its brand to an ideal status among high-income millennial consumers.

Sweetgreen, an eco-chic salad bar with 75+ locations is the perfect acquisition candidate.

Instead of buying back stock and investing in its own store concepts, Chipotle should acquire a rapidly growing fast-casual startup with a proven model.

Chipotle's business has struggled to gain momentum since numerous food-safety issues in 2016.

HyperChange TV - Moonshot Monday #21

Intro - Chipotle Is Trying To Diversify (And It Should Be)

For several years Chipotle (CMG) has attempted to diversify its revenue base by expanding into new restaurant concepts.

These attempts have included Shophouse (Asian-themed rice bowls), Pizza Locale (a pizza joint) and most recently Tasty Made (burgers).

Although I originally applauded these growth initiatives, my mood has since soured. Shophouse recently closed all of its stores, admitting that the concept was a failure.

With "meh" reviews coming in for Tasty Made, and millions of dollars (and years of effort) wasted on Shophouse, my faith in Chipotle's internal concepts is close to zero.

Going forward, it seems far more prudent to invest in a successfully proven restaurant concept.

Stop Buying Back Stock, And Buy Sweetgreen

Not only is Chipotle wasting millions on Shophouse/Pizzeria Locale/Tasty Made, but it's also spending massive amounts of capital to repurchase shares.

Since an outbreak of food-safety issues in 2016, Chipotle has bought well over $1B worth of its own stock (and continues to double down on this strategy).

Although this has reduced the company's share-count by about 10% (from nearly 32M in 2012, to under 29M today), I believe the company needs a new capital allocation strategy. There are better ways to spend $1B.

What should Chipotle do?

Acquire a rapidly growing fast-casual startup that has already proven its model and built a powerful brand with millennial consumers.

Culver City based Sweetgreen is the perfect candidate.

This salad-bar of the future has seen tremendous success since its humble beginnings in 2007. With over 75 locations today across the US (in California, New York, Washington DC, Virginia, Maryland, Illinois & Massachusetts).

As a consumer, I love Sweetgreen. It's combination of fresh ingredients, farm transparency, seasonally rotating menu and amazing customer service have made it my go-to lunch spot.

There's no doubt this is where the future of the food industry is headed.

Investors Need Something To Get Excited About

Chipotle's financials have struggled to rebound since 2016.

Due to lackluster growth expectations, and general investor skepticism, shares have suffered.

Acquiring Sweetgreen would immediately turn Chipotle into an exciting growth stock once again.

If we assume that the average Sweetgreen location is doing $2.5M in sales, the company is operating at a $188M revenue run-rate (with 75 stores). With such a small store footprint, Sweetgreen is nowhere near tapping into its addressable market.

To put things in perspective, Chipotle's core burrito concept had 2,339 stores open as of Q2 2017. In the long-term, Sweetgreen's concept has the potential to reach a similar number of stores. For this reason, if it can be scaled correctly, buying the company out for a premium valuation today, makes a ton of sense.

To get the deal done, it's likely Chipotle would have to offer 5X price/sales for Sweetgreen. Based on its current revenue run-rate ($188M), this gets me to an acquisition price of roughly $1B.

With $570M of cash and investments on its balance sheet (and assuming continued positive cashflow from operations), Chipotle could fund half the deal with cash. For the rest of the purchase price, Chipotle has two options, debt or stock. Given such a depressed share price, I personally believe issuing debt would be more accretive in the long-term. However, giving Sweetgreen's management Chipotle stock to better align incentives is also not a bad option.

Regardless, Chipotle's financials would immediately become more attractive. If we assume Sweetgreen will grow 30-40% in 2018 (based on a growing store footprint, and positive comps) it could produce $250M in revenue. If we conservatively assume a 10% operating margin, that would add $25M to Chipotle's operating income.

Based on my estimates of $5.1B in 2018 sales and $600M in operating income, Sweetgreen would add 4-5% to Chipotle's revenue and profit overnight.

Conclusion

But, the reality is buying Sweetgreen isn't about a near-term bump in revenue and profits. It's a much bigger bet on where consumer preferences are headed.

Chipotle's dual mission of Food With Integrity and Local Grower Support are admirable in theory, but haven't been a reality.

Sweetgreen's commitments to full farm transparency and local growers, are at the forefront of the industry. This supply chain expertise is exactly the type of infrastructure Chipotle needs.

Buying Sweetgreen will double Chipotle's addressable market in the long-term and convince investors once again that the company is an exciting bet on the future of the food system.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.