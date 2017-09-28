While Mr. Trump has done what he can with Executive orders, he has had much less success dealing with Congress. The center of that issue, in my opinion, is that he really is not a Republican. He is a guy that used the Republican party to get elected, but he is an outsider, by most definitions.

The expanded version of this dilemma is that he is also a Washington D.C. outsider. My meaning here is that he tried to be the country's CEO, but that strategy has not worked and is still not working. The United States, as defined by its Constitution, really has three working CEO positions which is the Presidency, the Congress and the Judiciary. All can mandate, all can lead, and each marches to its own drummer. America Inc. is a complicated affair.

The continuing and often robust pushback not only comes from the Democrats, as would be expected, but also from within the Republican party, from the lobbyists, from the attorneys, from the accountants and from many other groups whose livelihoods depend upon a Washington D.C. that functions as it has in the past. "Draining the Swamp" has not been a successful operation, in my view, because the drain is continuously mucked up by those that refuse to get flushed out. My take is that Mr. Trump has gone up against the "status quo" and the "status quo" is winning the fight.

The repeal, recant, replace, efforts concerning Obamacare have gone nowhere and are not likely to get anywhere any time soon. If I were Mr. Trump I would have a talk with the American people and explain that he did his best to do the "right thing" and that he had turned left and turned right and still the Congress would not allow passage. I would then say, "Fine, I'll take the issue off the table and when the program goes down and no longer functions, and the American citizens are in an uproar, then I will wait for the Democrats to come screaming into my office, demanding Redemption."

The best solution to the "Rites of Passage" may be to shift the burden to those that orchestrated the thing in the first place.

We now have the new plan for taxes in front of us. I fear that the outcome will not be much different. Bickering, blathering and boon dogging will once again ensue. The special interest groups are going to be all over this piece of legislation and I expect the pushback to be even more severe than the Obamacare mess.

All of this is quite significant for the markets. "Not Happening" soon would be my prognosis. The ten year Treasury has broken the 2.32% support/resistance line now mostly, in my opinion, in reaction to the new tax proposals. However, I would not be holding my breath and betting that they will go through any day soon. It is not a bet that I would make.

Senate Finance Committee Chairman Orrin Hatch (R-Utah) said on Wednesday the chances of Republicans passing tax reform is "almost impossible" without help from Democrats. "It's tough to do. We're so equally divided that it's going to be almost impossible to do without some Democratic help and I'm hopeful that we can do that. I think we've got to put aside the differences and start working together," he added. "Good luck with that," would be my response.

Axios reports that,

President Trump and Congressional Republicans plan to front-stab private equity later this morning, by unveiling a tax plan that multiple sources say will include a partial cut to corporate interest deductibility. But don't expect to hear any specific percentages, as it hasn't actually been worked out yet. Why it matters: Private equity returns arguably are driven more by debt than by equity, given that buyout firms often finance the majority of an acquisition with bank loans. Those loans are put onto the books of the purchased company, which currently gets to deduct 100% of the interest. Or, put another way, 100% deductibility cheapens debt capital for private equity and lowers financial sponsor risk.

The takeaway here is that fewer deals will get done because they are likely to be more expensive to close. The math is getting re-written but, again, I stress that all of this may just be fluff, if the new legislation cannot be passed. Every Tom, Dick and Harry is going to hold up his own flag during these discussions and the intensity of the battle will be far broader and far deeper than the Obamacare negotiations, in my estimation. Hopes and prayers are likely to be smashed, once again.

The bottom line is somewhat similar to the process of getting married. There is a lot of "proposing" but not much in the way of "accepting." Consequently, I would not be betting that the gold band market, or the diamond ring market, will be expanding any time in the near future. The bond markets are reacting to the latest tax proposals and backing up but, when we are still discussing this issue next fall, and nothing has been done, then the fixed-income markets may have quite a different reaction.

The "secret," in my opinion, still lies with the money. As long as the central banks keep pumping it out then it is still yields down, equities up and risk assets in compression. Of course, the markets will take short term swings and other matters will be the focus but the direction holds, in my view, as long as the central banks keep sprinkling the pixie dust. I see the back up in yields as an opportunity, though I fully expect to be shouted down by the "ten year at 3.00% crowd." No matter, I know how to whistle against the wind.