1-800-Flowers.com: Still Cheap, Still Questions

The core concern surrounding 1-800-FLOWERS.COM (FLWS) was summed up by the first question on the company's Q4 conference call. FLWS posted a quarter that disappointed relative to both analyst expectations and the company's implied guidance. The most notable divergence was in the Consumer Floral segment, where contribution margin (essentially adjusted segment operating income) declined 17% year-over-year. Even considering a comparison to a 14-week Q4 FY16 (ending June), the decline was disappointing, leading CEO Chris McCann to call the result "an anomaly" in his prepared remarks.

That remark seemed to catch the attention of Northcoast Research analyst Jeff Stein:

Jeff Stein First of all with respect to consumer floral, why do you believe that your performance during the quarter was an anomaly. I mean if you look at your competitor's performance it was absolutely abysmal. And clearly you're taking market share from them but is the market for floral slowing because I mean your competitors’ results were down about 12% revenue and this would suggest between the two of you there may be a contraction going on. So can you address that and then I have a couple of follow-ups? Chris McCann So look at the market Jeff we don't see any real change in the consumer floral market. What we see is a good stable market that has been growing around 1% and that’s been consistent now for the past several years. I think if you look at our results, I mean if you look at consumer floral for the year we grew about 6% to the year. So as a category leader we’re growing about six times that of the industry average. So we think that puts us in a very strong position.

If McCann is right, FLWS probably is a bit too cheap. But I'm far from convinced he's right, particularly after Q4.

Solid Performance From FLWS

1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a solid fiscal 2017 (ending July 2), even though it ended on a somewhat disappointing note. Comparable revenue (which excludes the impact of a fire at Fannie May last year, the sale of that unit which closed on May 30, FY17's 53rd week, and a timing shift in the Harry & David business) rose 3.1%, per the 10-K. That's a nice acceleration from 0.6% growth on a similar basis in FY16.

The strength was broad-based as well. The Gourmet Food business now accounts for almost half of segment-level profit, and full-year comparable revenue rose 1.6%, including a 3.4% print in Q4. The FY17 figure was a bit below original guidance, as management pointed out on the Q4 conference call. Weakness at Harry & David around the Christmas holidays was the key driver. Contribution margin did decline a bit under 2% for the year as well, but extra week aside appears roughly flat.

In the floral businesses, meanwhile, the news actually was a little better. Consumer Floral comparable revenue grew 5.7% for the year, and 2.9% in the fourth quarter. In the context of the industry, that's a better performance than it sounds. As analyst Stein alluded to in his question, rival FTD Companies (FTD) has had a horrible start to its CY17, with its Consumer segment posting a 9.8% decline in the first two quarters, including a 11.8% drop in Q2. Contribution margin disappointed as noted, with gross margin declining in Q4 after expanding through the first three quarters. And the BloomNet Wire business - which provides services directly to florists - drove decent growth, with a 2.6% comparable revenue gain and a nearly 6% increase in profit, albeit with a small (1%+) rise in Q4.

Q4 admittedly wasn't great, as evidenced by the somewhat combative tenor of the Q&A on the Q4 call. And FLWS sold off 10%+ on the report, touching a 52-week low in the process. But the stock would recapture those losses the next day, and has continued to rise since. I can see why.

The end of fiscal 2017 aside, 1-800-FLOWERS.com did make some progress. Comparable revenue grew 3.1%. Adjusted EBITDA increased 1.8%. And FY18 guidance looks pretty good. Revenue is guided up 3-5% excluding the lost revenue from Fannie May ($85-$86 milion per the Q4 call). Adjusted EBITDA guidance looks much better. A projection of $90-$93 million suggests double-digit growth ex-Fannie May, with margins expanding ~50 bps.

Certainly, coming out of the quarter, there is a bull case here - and the quick snap-back from the post-earnings decline makes some sense. But with the stock back just shy of $10, there's still enough of a concern here to stay cautious.

Two Key Concerns

The broad concern here is the flower industry itself. The second analyst on the Q&A, Benchmark's Dan Kurnos, mentioned another potential issue in the space. FTD, under a new CEO, is ramping up spending on marketing and technology. Kurnos asked whether FTD's investments might "permanently depress margins" in the space.

It doesn't look as if the industry is particularly healthy; even 1-800-FLOWERS.COM itself is citing a 1% growth rate. As I've pointed out relative to FTD, the number of florists is declining, which should impact both FLWS' BloomNet and FTD's Florist segment at some point. Similarly, there are complaints that both companies overpromise and underdeliver, due in large part to fees, leading to a number of startups in the space.

I'm just not that thrilled about the flower industry as a whole - even with admittedly solid FY17 numbers. And having a wounded, desperate competitor doesn't seem particularly helpful to the bull case going forward. If FTD either executes on the planned turnaround or ramps up promotional activity in an effort to do so, FLWS seems at risk of losing share and/or seeing margin pressure - as Kurnos pointed out.

On the other side of the business, I'm still a bit skeptical of Harry & David. Management said demand returned in the second half of FY17, including a 4% increase in Q4. But that business has had an uneven history, and 1-800-FLOWERS.COM itself bought the business for just 5x EBITDA. That business accounts for more than one-third of Gourmet Food segment profit - and perhaps more tan half, given cited synergies over the past two years. Those synergies have been captured, and gross margin weakness in Q4 raises some concerns for FY18.

Management here has done a good job, and there's good reason why FLWS has vastly outperformed its primary competitor in sales and in the market:

But I'm not sold on end markets here. And that makes it tough to get bullish on FLWS without a very cheap price.

Valuation

FLWS does look reasonably cheap on an EV/EBITDA basis. With the company now having net cash after the Fannie May sale, the midpoint of FY18 guidance suggests a forward multiple of about 6.9x. FY18 EPS guidance suggests a 20x plus cash multiple, and free cash flow guidance suggests an ~18x multiple.

On a normalized basis, the P/FCF multiple probably is a bit better, as capital expenditures should moderate going forward. And 1-800-FLOWERS.COM is on the lookout for M&A with its Fannie May cash; the company closed Q4 with nearly $150 million in the bank. An acquisition in the 7-9x EBITDA range easily could add $10 million-plus in incremental profit - and move EPS from $0.45-$0.47 (FY18 guidance) to $0.60+, getting the P/E multiple down to the low teens.

This can work. But low-single-digit revenue growth and modest, if any, margin expansion, probably doesn't drive too much more upside from here. And given that even that type of performance relies on the industry staying on the same trend as it has of late and 1-800-FLOWERS taking share, I don't know that I see the case here as all that compelling.

FLWS itself is targeting 5% organic revenue growth annually and 10% EBITDA margins, up from 8% in FY17. If it can get there, the stock almost definitely will rise. But with questions in both the floral businesses and Gourmet Food, that just seems like too big an 'if'.

